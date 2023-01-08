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Radio IN

80s70s
Radio IN
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GermanIngolstadtBavariaGermany80s70s
Radio IN: Frequencies
Beilngries 105.4 FM
Eichstätt/Wintershof 99.1 FM
Ingolstadt 95.4 FM
Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm 104.8 FM
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