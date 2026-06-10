Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsOldies FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Oldies FM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Oldies FM

Oldies
Oldies FM
Playing now
About Oldies FM
(17)

Station website
SwedishGävleGävleborgSwedenOldies
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 9:44:17 AM
A company fromMADSACK