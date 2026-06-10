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About MadAnts Live
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In search of music for your work day? Look no further than MadAnts Live! We've got Reggae, Dancehall, Hip Hop & Top 100 Hits on tap all day everyday, making us the perfect work day companion! MadAnts Live is dedicated to providing exposure for new upcoming artist & finding future hits, so the mix is always unlike anything you've ever heard!" MadAnts Live provides 24/7 music with occasional Live video appearance via. Twitch & other streaming platforms. Submit all songs to madantslive@gmail.com for review to be added to radio playlist.