Reggae Radio – 418 Stations with Genre Reggae

1.FM - ReggaeTrade
Zug, Switzerland / Reggae
ReGGae 141
New York City, USA / Reggae
La Grosse Radio - Reggae
Plaisir, France / Reggae
Roots Legacy Radio
Lille, France / Dub, Reggae, Ska
Supreme FM
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae, Soul
Joint Radio Reggae
Tel Aviv, Israel / Reggae, Dub, Ska
jahfari
Germany / Reggae
Reggae Mix Station
Paris, France / Reggae
Button Down Radio
Verwood, United Kingdom / Reggae, Ska
Concious Radio
London, United Kingdom / Reggae, Soul
Power 106 FM
Kingston, Jamaica / Reggae
UK Roots FM 95.4
London, United Kingdom / Reggae, Soul
The Dub Lounge
Temple Terrace, USA / Reggae, Chillout, Dub
Bob's SKA Radio
Seattle, USA / Reggae, Ska
KXOT - KEXP 91,7 FM
Tacoma WA, USA / Pop, HipHop, Jazz, Reggae
OpenFM - 500 Reggae Hits
Warsaw, Poland / Reggae
Miled Music Reggae
Mexico / Reggae
Rastamusic
Augsburg, Germany / Reggae
Rasta Radio
Berlin, Germany / Reggae
FunX Reggae
Rotterdam, Netherlands / Reggae
FIP autour du reggae
Paris, France / Reggae, Ska
181.fm - Reggae Roots
Harrisonburg, USA / Reggae
Skafari
Ravensburg, Germany / Punk, Reggae, Ska
Reggae Classic Hits
Montreal, Canada / Reggae
247Mixing
Atlanta, USA / Reggae, House, HipHop, 80s
Raggakings
Hochheim, Germany / Reggae
Soca FM
London, United Kingdom / Reggae, Zouk and Tropical, World
Big Reggae Mix (The Global Healing Has Begun)!™
San Diego, USA / Reggae
Banana Ska
Madrid, Spain / Punk, Reggae, Ska
RMP 92.9 FM - La Radio du Reggae
Paris, France / Reggae, Dub, Ska
NRJ REGGAE
Paris, France / Reggae
NewZIK Radio
Paris, France / Reggae, HipHop
TRACE FM Martinique
DOM-TOM / Urban, R'n'B, Rap, Reggae
bigFM Dancehall & Reggae Vibez
Stuttgart, Germany / Reggae
CALM RADIO - Reggae
Markham, Canada / Reggae
ENERGY Reggae
Germany / Reggae
Sensimedia - Dancehall Radio
Los Angeles, USA / Reggae
Adom FM Ghana
Accra, Ghana / Traditional, Pop, Reggae
Radio Saint-Tropez
Saint-Tropez, France / Reggae
reggae-paradise
Germany / Reggae
The Sound Of Chalong Bay
Thailand / Reggae, Latin, Zouk and Tropical
RCI Compas
Fort-de-France, DOM-TOM / Reggae, Latin
GotRadio - Reggae
USA / Reggae
Radiocity 97FM
Kampala, Uganda / Top 40 & Charts, Reggae, Zouk and Tropical, Hits
Classic 21 Reggae
Brussels, Belgium / Reggae
Capital FM 91.3
Kampala, Uganda / African, Reggae, Hits
Surf Roots Radio
Hermosa Beach CA, USA / Pop, Reggae
PsychoRadio
Germany / Dub, Reggae
RBR FM
Fort-de-France, DOM-TOM / Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
big-up
Lippstadt, Germany / Dub, Reggae, Ska

The Rastafari sound: Jah, Ganja, Bob Marley and the roots of reggae

Reggae came into existence in a late 1960s Jamaica, emerging from the genres ska and rocksteady, and quickly became the dominant style of music in the country. Its lyrics, both sociocritical and inspired by love, peace and unity, coupled with the use of the creole language, Patois, and the spiritual connection to Rastafari, turned reggae into more than just a style of music. Reggae is a social movement, a philosophy and a way of life that has spread internationally since the 1970s - particularly in the US, England and Africa.

Reggae - The Voice of the Oppressed

In the 1970s the development of reggae was fueled by the coming together of the music and the Rastafari movement. The latter is a way of faith striving for equality and justice and advocating the resettlement of the African Diaspora people to Africa. But it is well known mainly thanks to its endorsement of the holy and ritual consumption of marijuana. Bob Marley and The Wailers, and also bands such as Big Youth, Black Uhuru and Burning Spear popularized the love affair between reggae and Rastafari. The previously mentioned ska also formed a reggae movement in the UK, whose supporters most notably included the band UB40. In the US the popularity of reggae was due to Bob Marley: not only directly through his own music, but also indirectly, through the music of others, for example, Eric Clapton's cover version of his song "I Shot the Sheriff" (1974).

In these parts, reggae has been more than an unknown quantity for a long time now. The wave also spilled over to many European nations in the late 1970s, however, the popularity was initially expressed in pure means of consumption. Over the course of the 1980s, many musicians and journalists began to strongly pursue their own interests instead, and in doing so contributed to the emergence of their own reggae culture. The Sound Systems, Pow Pow and Silly Walks played an equally important role as the artist, Gentleman. The latter embraced the Jamaican style over the years he spent living in Jamaica and created authentic reggae music, not only in English, but also using the Jamaican creole language Patois. In the 2000s his number 1 album “Confidence” was a great commercial success.