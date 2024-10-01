About HitzConnect Radio

Your Top 40, Dancehall, Reggae Pop station. A first of its kind. Introducing a new way to get your daily Top 40 hitz but with your new Dancehall, Remix and Reggae hitz. Discover New Artists you'll love that traditional radio don't play in the mix for your listening pleasure.



The extra you get is the newest Dancehall Riddim mixes, Remixes, Introduction to new amazing Artists and shows. Not only that, but you get your daily dosage of today's great Hit music. Connecting you from Vybz Kartel to Jennifer Lopez and more.

