About Joint Radio Reggae

Joint Radio Reggae is part of a group of radio stations called Joint Radio Net. Its Reggae station plays a wide range of Reggae music around the clock 24/7. A mix of reggae, roots, dub dancehall & soca. List from such talented Reggae artists as Peter Tosh, Bob Marley, Israel Vibration, Jimmy Cliff, Burning Spear, Bunny Wailer, Garnet Silk, Sly and Robbie, Tanya Stephens, Third World, Lucky Dube, and Cocoa Tea just to name a few.