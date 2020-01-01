Radio Logo
Joint Radio Blues station plays a wide range of Blues and Rock music around the clock 24/7.
Tel Aviv, Israel / Blues Rock Rock'n'Roll Ballads
About Joint Radio Blues

Joint Radio Blues is part of a group of radio stations called Joint Radio Net. Its Blues Rock station plays a wide range of Blues and Rock music around the clock 24/7. A mix of Blues, Rock, Classic Rock And the 70s. List from such talented Blues artists as BB King, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, John Lee Hooker, Buddy Guy, Colin James, Johnny Winter, John Hammond, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie just to name a few.

