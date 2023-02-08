About Coast Jazz Radio

About Coast Jazz Radio

About Coast Jazz Radio

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Broadcasting 24/7 from the sun-kissed shores of San Diego, California, Coast Jazz Radio is your ultimate destination for a rich tapestry of jazz music. Our station celebrates the timeless allure of traditional jazz, the vibrant rhythms of jazz fusion, beloved old standards, and the soothing sounds of bossa nova and smooth jazz.

With a lineup of passionate DJs who are true connoisseurs of the genre, we bring you insightful commentary and curated playlists that enhance your listening experience. Tune in to our special feature, Sunday Jazz, where we dive deeper into classic tracks and hidden gems, providing a perfect soundtrack for your weekend relaxation.

At Coast Jazz Radio, we invite you to immerse yourself in Your Total Experience in Jazz—where every note tells a story and every broadcast transports you to a world of musical elegance. Join us and let the rhythm move you!

