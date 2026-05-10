Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsCJMD 96.9 FM LÉVIS
Listen to this station in the app for free:
CJMD 96.9 FM LÉVIS
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

CJMD 96.9 FM LÉVIS

NewsRockHip HopR'n'B
CJMD 96.9 FM LÉVIS
Playing now
About CJMD 96.9 FM LÉVIS
(0)

Station website
EnglishFrenchLévisQuébecCanadaRockHip HopR'n'BNews
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/5/2026 - 10:23:37 PM
A company fromMADSACK