ICI Musique is Radio-Canada's musical destination. Every day, passionate hosts present their latest discoveries and favourite songs, with a special emphasis on Canada's French-language music scene.

About CBFX Ici Musique Montreal 100.7 FM

All genres are represented: traditional music, emerging music and jazz have their place, but so do opera, rock, blues, pop, world music, country and hip hop.