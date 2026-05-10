Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsANTENNE BAYERN - Halli Galli Gaudi
Listen to this station in the app for free:
ANTENNE BAYERN - Halli Galli Gaudi
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

ANTENNE BAYERN - Halli Galli Gaudi

Hits
ANTENNE BAYERN - Halli Galli Gaudi
Playing now
About ANTENNE BAYERN - Halli Galli Gaudi
(4)

Station website
GermanIsmaningBavariaGermanyHits
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/5/2026 - 8:54:13 PM
A company fromMADSACK