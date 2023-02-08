About WBOR 91.1 FM

About WBOR 91.1 FM

About WBOR 91.1 FM

(6)

WBOR (91.1 FM) is a noncommercial, community public radio station licensed to Bowdoin College. Our team of over 150 student and community DJs is dedicated to bringing you a diverse mix of music that you won't find anywhere else on the air. Without commercial incentives, our programming has solely reflected the passion and talent of our DJs for the past 80+ years. WBOR is heard throughout Midcoast Maine and streams online worldwide 24/7.

