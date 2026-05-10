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Altitude Sports Radio

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Altitude Sports Radio
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About Altitude Sports Radio
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Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM is a Denver-based sports radio station that primarily covers the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), and Colorado Rapids (MLS) as well as other local and national sports news. The station is owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which also owns the Nuggets, Avalanche, and Rapids. Altitude Sports Radio offers a mix of live sports coverage, analysis, and talk shows featuring local and national sports personalities. The station also covers Denver Broncos (NFL) games during the NFL season.
In addition to sports, Altitude Sports Radio also features programming related to music, entertainment, and lifestyle topics. Overall, the station provides comprehensive coverage of Denver sports, catering to both casual and die-hard fans alike.

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EnglishDenverColoradoUSASports
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