In Episode 23 of the Worship, Bass, Coffee podcast, Jay and Josh are joined by Scott Beavers for a full-on conversation all about overdrive. From first pedals and favorite tones to the philosophy behind using drive in a worship setting, the guys dive deep into the sounds, stories, and experimentation that shape a bassist’s tone. They talk through the history of overdrive, pedals they loved and regretted selling, why some drives disappear in a live mix, and the difference between an “always on” tone and a drive that creates a big musical moment. The conversation also covers working with front-of-house engineers, retaining low end in a mix, and why overdrive is often more about creating a feeling than simply adding an effect. Along the way, there is plenty of pedal nerding featuring favorites from Darkglass Electronics, JHS Pedals, Electro-Harmonix, and more. Whether you are brand new to overdrive or have spent years chasing the perfect bass tone, this episode is packed with stories, laughs, and practical insight for bass players looking to better understand how drive can shape their sound. So grab your favorite coffee and hang out with us for another episode of the Worship Bass Coffee podcast.