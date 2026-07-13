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27 episodes
- Josh and Jay sit down with Ian Martin Allison to kick off Season 2 with a conversation about creativity, worship, bass, and life. Ian shares stories from his journey through church ministry, Scott's Bass Lessons, and touring with Ben Rector, along with the lessons he's learned about balancing family, creativity, and a career in music. The guys also dive into worship bass, tone, gear, the value of restraint, and how some of Ian's signature sounds were developed while serving in the local church.
Ian has been an inspiration to countless musicians—including Jay, whose decision to finally start the Worship, Bass, Coffee podcast was sparked by one of Ian's messages years ago.
We hope you enjoy this conversation. So sit back, grab your favorite cup of joe, and enjoy!
- In the Season One finale of the Worship Bass Coffee Podcast, Jay is joined by Josh for a special episode that flips the script, with Josh stepping into the host's chair to interview Jay. Together they reflect on the journey of the podcast over the past year, discussing how what started as a way to encourage and equip worship bass players unexpectedly grew into a worldwide community of musicians connected by faith, music, and shared experiences. Jay shares stories about his background, his career outside of music, how he first picked up the bass, serving in church, playing in a Beatles tribute band, balancing family, work, and ministry, and the lessons he's learned along the way. The conversation is filled with laughs, behind-the-scenes stories, and gratitude as they celebrate the end of an incredible first season while looking ahead to an exciting Season Two—including a big surprise guest to kick things off. So grab your favorite cup of coffee, settle in, and join us for this fun and heartfelt look back at Season One of the Worship Bass Coffee Podcast.
- Josh & Jay sit down with Ryan Owens of Trickfish Amplification, one of the most respected bass gear companies in the industry, for a conversation covering worship ministry, touring, bass gear, and everything in between. Ryan shares stories from his years playing alongside Robbie Seay, serving in church plants, and balancing family life while pursuing a career in music and the gear industry. The guys discuss the importance of preparation, flexibility, and handling mistakes on stage, while also diving into bass tone, favorite gear, the origins of Trickfish, and what goes into designing equipment for working bass players. Whether you're a worship bassist, gear enthusiast, or simply love hearing the stories behind the music, this episode is packed with practical wisdom, encouragement, and plenty of laughs. Grab a cup of coffee and join the conversation.
- In Episode 24 of The Worship Bass Coffee podcast, Jay and Josh sit down with Megan Pennacchio to talk about her journey from growing up on Long Island to serving in worship ministry, attending Liberty University, and finding her place in Nashville’s music scene. From learning bass at a young age and navigating worship ministry, to overcoming perfectionism, preparing for Sundays without charts, studio work, and gear talk, this episode is packed with encouragement and insight for musicians and worship leaders alike. Megan’s honesty, humility, and heart for worship shine throughout the conversation and make this one you won’t want to miss. So grab your favorite cup of coffee, settle in, and enjoy Episode 24 of The Worship Bass Coffee podcast.
- In Episode 23 of the Worship, Bass, Coffee podcast, Jay and Josh are joined by Scott Beavers for a full-on conversation all about overdrive. From first pedals and favorite tones to the philosophy behind using drive in a worship setting, the guys dive deep into the sounds, stories, and experimentation that shape a bassist’s tone. They talk through the history of overdrive, pedals they loved and regretted selling, why some drives disappear in a live mix, and the difference between an “always on” tone and a drive that creates a big musical moment. The conversation also covers working with front-of-house engineers, retaining low end in a mix, and why overdrive is often more about creating a feeling than simply adding an effect. Along the way, there is plenty of pedal nerding featuring favorites from Darkglass Electronics, JHS Pedals, Electro-Harmonix, and more. Whether you are brand new to overdrive or have spent years chasing the perfect bass tone, this episode is packed with stories, laughs, and practical insight for bass players looking to better understand how drive can shape their sound. So grab your favorite coffee and hang out with us for another episode of the Worship Bass Coffee podcast.
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About Worship Bass Coffee
Worship, Bass, Coffee is the podcast for worship musicians, bass players, and creatives who serve the Church and love a great cup of coffee.Hosted by a Nashville-based worship bassist Jay Szalay, this show features real conversations about worship music, bass gear, playing techniques, faith, creativity, and serving in ministry.Hear from special guests—both well-known and behind-the-scenes—as we talk tone, gear, grooves, and what it means to lead with humility and heart.Whether you’re on stage every Sunday or just love the worship music world, this podcast is brewed just for you.Podcast website
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