Welcome to Sasha Pieterse's Women In The Nude Podcast, where we're not actually nude, but we do bare it all – not just our bodies, but our experiences, our pers...

I love this woman. Not only is Adele incredible to work with, but she's also a wonderful person and friend. Adele Parks is a world-renowned, multi-million bestselling author of 23 novels!! Yes, you read that right. I was honored to play her beloved characters from her book, Image Of You, twin sisters Anna and Zoe, in her first film adaptation. Our movie is set to premiere next year, and we could not be more thrilled. This is my longest podcast episode to date, and it's simply because we couldn't help it. I don't want to give any more away; you just have to listen...or watch the episode on my YouTube channel! If you haven't already, get your copy of ⁠WOMAN LAST SEEN⁠ now because Adele's follow-up novel, TWO DEAD WIVES, comes out on December 26th in the US!! Find Adele here - Instagram: @adele_parks Website: www.adeleparks.com Facebook: @OfficialAdeleParks

Troian Bellisario is more than just an incredible actress and badass mom, she's an exceptional writer, director, friend, wife, advocate, woman, human, and more. We talk friendship, Hollywood, parenthood, and womanhood. Watch Troian star in On Call on Prime January 9th! 15% off your purchase at ⁠⁠hippiewater.com⁠ ⁠ CODE: HIPPIESLAPS

Troian Bellisario is more than just an incredible actress and badass mom, she's an exceptional writer, director, friend, wife, advocate, woman, human, and more. We talk friendship, Hollywood, parenthood, and womanhood. Watch Troian star in On Call on Prime January 9th! 15% off your purchase at ⁠hippiewater.com⁠ CODE: HIPPIESLAPS

I am so proud to have my dear friend, Sarah Drew, on our podcast! Sarah radiates love and joy everywhere she goes. With a plethora of different talents that make up this incredible woman, it is not surprise that I am not alone in my admiration and obsession with her. We chat about our new movie, A Carpenter Christmas Romance, motherhood, expectations and relationships, what it's like to be on a long-running show, and more! Don't miss A Carpenter Christmas Romance on Lifetime and Mistletoe Murders on Hallmark. If you're 21+ you can get 15% off your purchase at ⁠⁠hippiewater.com⁠ ⁠ (http://hippiewater.com/) CODE: HIPPIESLAPS Unfiltered, bold, and unapologetically honest—Women In The Nude Podcast Season 2 dives into taboo topics, raw truths, and the stories women rarely share. Join us for sharp, witty, empowering conversations that strip societal norms and bare it all. You don't want to miss it! Like and Subscribe so you're always in the nude. https://womeninthenudepodcast.com

I'm so happy to have double the fun and double the love on this week's episode of WITN! Trevi & Kate share their inspiring journey with sobriety and how they became the best best friend duo around. We also chat about dating, family, friendship, self-love, and so much more. Don't forget to subscribe to their podcast, @SixFeetAbove for many laughs, real talk, fab looks, advice, and good vibes. I can't wait to hear your thoughts on this one! We had a blast! TREVI & KATE | SIX FEET ABOVE PODCAST INSTAGRAM@SIXFEETABOVEPOD @TreviMoran @katelav__ WITN @womeninthenudepodcast ME @sashapieterse HIPPIE WATER @myhippiewater You can get 20% your purchase of Hippie Water by using code NUDEHIPPIES Must be 21+

About Women in The Nude Podcast

Welcome to Sasha Pieterse's Women In The Nude Podcast, where we're not actually nude, but we do bare it all – not just our bodies, but our experiences, our perspectives, and our truths. Join us as we tackle taboo topics and take on the issues that make some folks squirm.From the complexities of women's health and mental wellness to breaking down gender stereotypes and challenging societal expectations, we're diving deep into the issues that matter most to women. We'll explore the journeys of female entrepreneurs and CEOs, discuss the struggles and joys of motherhood, and shed light on the realities of the entertainment industry. We're also not afraid to get real about sex, relationships, and the expectations placed on women's bodies. We're here to empower and enlighten you with a mix of sharp wit, uplifting spirit, and informative conversations. So join us as we showcase diverse narratives and topics of discussion, and show the world that being a woman is anything but one-dimensional.Find us anywhere you get your podcasts, and follow and subscribe to us on Instagram @womeninthenudepodcast and YouTube @SashaPieterse so you never miss a thing!