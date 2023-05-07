Episode 335: Clash Of The Champions XXIII
On this episode of What Happened When, Tony and Conrad take us back 25 years to watch the lowest rated Clash Of The Champions ever! Clash Of The Champions XXIII features NWA Barry Windham defending his title against 2 Cold Scorpio, a six man battle between Sting, Dustin Rhodes and the British Bulldog facing off against Rick Rude, Vader and Sid and NWA tag champs the Hollywood Blondes defending their titles against the Nature Boy and Arn Anderson! Remember this star studded event was the lowest rated Clash in the events history. We encourage you to watch along with the guys and decide if wrestling fans in 1993 were freakin crazy.
AN EVENING WITH KEVIN VON ERICH - Iconic wrestler Kevin Von Erich has just announced his first public tour.
The show titled “AN EVENING WITH KEVIN VON ERICH: Stories From the Top Rope” will feature Von Erich sharing insight into his career, personal triumphs and tragedies. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 2nd at EmporiumPresents.com or Ticketmaster and will offer a very limited number of VIP tickets which include a meet & greet/photo op. The tour kicks off in Dallas on September 1st which will be hosted by sports reporter Dale Hansen and the following cities - September 2nd in San Antonio, September 3rd in Corpus Christi, September 5thin Houston, September 6th in Shreveport, September 8th in Oklahoma City, September 9th in Amarillo, and September 10th in Midland, all hosted by David Manning. Von Erich, now 65, will be the subject of a major motion picture, “Iron Claw”, which stars Zac Effron and is slated for release in late 2023.
