Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to What Happened When in the App
Listen to What Happened When in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
What Happened When

What Happened When

Podcast What Happened When
Podcast What Happened When

What Happened When

Podcast Heat | Cumulus Podcast Network
add
From Starrcade '83 to March 26, 2001, Tony Schiavone was the voice of professional wrestling below the Mason-Dixon Line. Though the Monday Night Wars may be ove...
More
SportsWrestling
From Starrcade '83 to March 26, 2001, Tony Schiavone was the voice of professional wrestling below the Mason-Dixon Line. Though the Monday Night Wars may be ove...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 339
  • Episode 339: Memphis Wrestling 04.20.85
    On this episode of What Happened When, Tony and Conrad enjoy some good ol' Memphis action. The guys take us back to April of 1985 in the middle of the legendary Macho Man Randy Savage and Jerry "The King" Lawler feud. We also see some great interviews from PYT and Tex Newman, The Fabulous Ones and so much more. Plus, we have a slew of old 1980's TV commercials you're really going to dig! BLUECHEW - Try BlueChew FREE when you use our promo code WHW at checkout--just pay $5 shipping. That’s BlueChew.com, promo code WHW to receive your first month FREE AG1 - Try AG1 and get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free AG1 Travel Packs with your first purchase. Go to drinkAG1.com/WHW. That’s drinkAG1.com/WHW. SAVE WITH CONRAD - Stop throwing your money on rent! Get into a house with NO MONEY DOWN and roughly the same monthly payment at SaveWithConrad.com ADVERTISE WITH WHW - If your business targets 25-54 year old men, there's no better place to advertise than right here with us on What Happened When. You've heard us do ads for some of the same companies for years...why? Because it works! And with our super targeted audience, there's very little waste. Go to AdvertiseWithWHW.com now and find out more about advertising with What Happened When. FOLLOW ALL OF OUR SOCIAL MEDIA at https://whwmonday.com/ Get all of your What Happened When merchandise at https://boxofgimmicks.com/collections/whwmonday On AdFreeShows.com, you get early, ad-free access to more than a dozen of your favorite wrestling podcasts, starting at just $9! And now, you can enjoy the first week...completely FREE! Sign up for a free trial - and get a taste of what Ad Free Shows is all about. Start your free trial today at AdFreeShows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/5/2023
    2:08:03
  • Episode 338: The Very Best Of What Happened When
    Our pal Tony Schiavone is currently visiting our friends from the north. So we've decided to go into the WHW Patreon archives and bring you two great BONUS Patreon episodes! On episode one, Tony and special guest host Casio sit back and watch the Grand Masters Of Wrestling! This cluster of off the wall talent will have you squirming in your seat with pure joy! You can watch along with the guys with this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tsrkxr3SarY On episode two, Tony and special guest host Casio watch the epic 5 star Hell In A Cell match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins from last year. It is an incredible match from both men. If you want to watch along, go to Hell In A Cell, Season 14, Episode 2 on Peacock. We will begin at 2:19:58. MANSCAPED - Get 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code WHW at Manscaped.com.  HENSON SHAVING - It’s time to say no to subscriptions and yes to a razor that’ll last you a lifetime. Visit HENSONSHAVING.com/WHW to pick the razor for you and use code WHW and you’ll get two years' worth of blades free with your razor–just make sure to add them to your cart. BLUECHEW - Try BlueChew FREE when you use our promo code WHW at checkout--just pay $5 shipping. That’s BlueChew.com, promo code WHW to receive your first month FREE AG1 - Try AG1 and get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free AG1 Travel Packs with your first purchase. Go to drinkAG1.com/WHW. That’s drinkAG1.com/WHW. SAVE WITH CONRAD - Stop throwing your money on rent! Get into a house with NO MONEY DOWN and roughly the same monthly payment at SaveWithConrad.com ADVERTISE WITH WHW - If your business targets 25-54 year old men, there's no better place to advertise than right here with us on What Happened When. You've heard us do ads for some of the same companies for years...why? Because it works! And with our super targeted audience, there's very little waste. Go to AdvertiseWithWHW.com now and find out more about advertising with What Happened When. FOLLOW ALL OF OUR SOCIAL MEDIA at https://whwmonday.com/ Get all of your What Happened When merchandise at https://boxofgimmicks.com/collections/whwmonday On AdFreeShows.com, you get early, ad-free access to more than a dozen of your favorite wrestling podcasts, starting at just $9! And now, you can enjoy the first week...completely FREE! Sign up for a free trial - and get a taste of what Ad Free Shows is all about. Start your free trial today at AdFreeShows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/28/2023
    2:21:29
  • Episode 337: All Japan Pro Wrestling Watch Along with Eddie Kingston
    On this episode of What Happened When, we are treated with special guest Eddie Kingston! Eddie, Tony and Conrad watch an All Japan Pro Wrestling classic bout between the legendary Kobashi facing off against the incredible Akiyama. Eddie shares his love for Japanese wrestling as he explains the special nuances in the match. BLUECHEW - Try BlueChew FREE when you use our promo code WHW at checkout--just pay $5 shipping. That’s BlueChew.com, promo code WHW to receive your first month FREE ATHLETIC GREENS - Try AG1 and get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free AG1 Travel Packs with your first purchase. Go to drinkAG1.com/WHW. That’s drinkAG1.com/WHW. FACTOR - Head to FACTORMEALS.com/WHW50 and use code WHW50 to get 50% off your first box KEVIN VON ERICH -Iconic wrestler Kevin Von Erich has just announced his first public tour.   The show titled “AN EVENING WITH KEVIN VON ERICH: Stories From the Top Rope” will feature Von Erich sharing insight into his career, personal triumphs and tragedies. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 2nd at EmporiumPresents.com or Ticketmaster and will offer a very limited number of VIP tickets which include a meet & greet/photo op. The tour kicks off in Dallas on September 1st which will be hosted by sports reporter Dale Hansen and the following cities - September 2nd in San Antonio, September 3rd in Corpus Christi, September 5thin Houston, September 6th in Shreveport, September 8th in Oklahoma City, September 9th in Amarillo, and September 10th in Midland, all hosted by David Manning. Von Erich, now 65, will be the subject of a major motion picture, “Iron Claw”, which stars Zac Effron and is slated for release in late 2023.   SAVE WITH CONRAD - Stop throwing your money on rent! Get into a house with NO MONEY DOWN and roughly the same monthly payment at SaveWithConrad.com ADVERTISE WITH WHW - If your business targets 25-54 year old men, there's no better place to advertise than right here with us on What Happened When. You've heard us do ads for some of the same companies for years...why? Because it works! And with our super targeted audience, there's very little waste. Go to AdvertiseWithWHW.com now and find out more about advertising with What Happened When. FOLLOW ALL OF OUR SOCIAL MEDIA at https://whwmonday.com/ Get all of your What Happened When merchandise at https://boxofgimmicks.com/collections/whwmonday On AdFreeShows.com, you get early, ad-free access to more than a dozen of your favorite wrestling podcasts, starting at just $9! And now, you can enjoy the first week...completely FREE! Sign up for a free trial - and get a taste of what Ad Free Shows is all about. Start your free trial today at AdFreeShows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/21/2023
    1:08:45
  • Episode 336: Memphis Wrestling 05.11.85
    On this episode of What Happened When, Tony and Conrad take us back to 1985 for some good ol' Memphis action! The guys discuss the reputation of Bruiser Brody, watch Randy Savage in action before his WWF run, and do commentary on some incredible commercials of the era. Get ready for some fun southern style on this episode of What Happened When! MANSCAPED - Get 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code WHW at Manscaped.com.  HENSON SHAVING - It’s time to say no to subscriptions and yes to a razor that’ll last you a lifetime. Visit HENSONSHAVING.com/WHW to pick the razor for you and use code WHW and you’ll get two years' worth of blades free with your razor–just make sure to add them to your cart. DRINK AG1 - Try AG1 and get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free AG1 Travel Packs with your first purchase. Go to drinkAG1.com/WHW. That’s drinkAG1.com/WHW. FITE + - Fite+ is the ultimate digital platform for live sports and entertainment, and they are now offering a free 7-day trial at TryFite.com SAVE WITH CONRAD - Stop throwing your money on rent! Get into a house with NO MONEY DOWN and roughly the same monthly payment at SaveWithConrad.com ADVERTISE WITH WHW - If your business targets 25-54 year old men, there's no better place to advertise than right here with us on What Happened When. You've heard us do ads for some of the same companies for years...why? Because it works! And with our super targeted audience, there's very little waste. Go to AdvertiseWithWHW.com now and find out more about advertising with What Happened When. CUT ERICS HAIR.COM - Eric Bischoff's iconic head of hair has been famously cut during his stints in WCW, WWE TNA...and soon, TGW. Later this month at Top Guy Weekend in Huntsville, YOU have the opportunity to cut Eric's hair on stage, for a great cause. Now through Wednesday, June 21, make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting CutEricsHair.com. Share a screenshot using #CutEricsHair and the highest donor will join us at Top Guy Weekend to cut Eric's hair! Make a donation today at CutEricsHair.com and remember to share using the hashtag #CutEricsHair FOLLOW ALL OF OUR SOCIAL MEDIA at https://whwmonday.com/ Get all of your What Happened When merchandise at https://boxofgimmicks.com/collections/whwmonday On AdFreeShows.com, you get early, ad-free access to more than a dozen of your favorite wrestling podcasts, starting at just $9! And now, you can enjoy the first week...completely FREE! Sign up for a free trial - and get a taste of what Ad Free Shows is all about. Start your free trial today at AdFreeShows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/14/2023
    1:51:55
  • Episode 335: Clash Of The Champions XXIII
    On this episode of What Happened When, Tony and Conrad take us back 25 years to watch the lowest rated Clash Of The Champions ever! Clash Of The Champions XXIII features NWA Barry Windham defending his title against 2 Cold Scorpio, a six man battle between Sting, Dustin Rhodes and the British Bulldog facing off against Rick Rude, Vader and Sid and NWA tag champs the Hollywood Blondes defending their titles against the Nature Boy and Arn Anderson! Remember this star studded event was the lowest rated Clash in the events history. We encourage you to watch along with the guys and decide if wrestling fans in 1993 were freakin crazy. AN EVENING WITH KEVIN VON ERICH - Iconic wrestler Kevin Von Erich has just announced his first public tour.   The show titled “AN EVENING WITH KEVIN VON ERICH: Stories From the Top Rope” will feature Von Erich sharing insight into his career, personal triumphs and tragedies. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 2nd at EmporiumPresents.com or Ticketmaster and will offer a very limited number of VIP tickets which include a meet & greet/photo op. The tour kicks off in Dallas on September 1st which will be hosted by sports reporter Dale Hansen and the following cities - September 2nd in San Antonio, September 3rd in Corpus Christi, September 5thin Houston, September 6th in Shreveport, September 8th in Oklahoma City, September 9th in Amarillo, and September 10th in Midland, all hosted by David Manning. Von Erich, now 65, will be the subject of a major motion picture, “Iron Claw”, which stars Zac Effron and is slated for release in late 2023.   BLUECHEW - Try BlueChew FREE when you use our promo code WHW at checkout--just pay $5 shipping. That’s BlueChew.com, promo code WHW to receive your first month FREE ATHLETIC GREENS - To make it easy, Athletic Greens is going to give you a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your 1st purchase. All you have to do is visit athleticgreens.com/WHW to take ownership over your health and pick up the ulimate daily nutritional insurance! FITE + - Fite+ is the ultimate digital platform for live sports and entertainment, and they are now offering a free 7-day trial at TryFite.com SAVE WITH CONRAD - Stop throwing your money on rent! Get into a house with NO MONEY DOWN and roughly the same monthly payment at SaveWithConrad.com ADVERTISE WITH WHW - If your business targets 25-54 year old men, there's no better place to advertise than right here with us on What Happened When. You've heard us do ads for some of the same companies for years...why? Because it works! And with our super targeted audience, there's very little waste. Go to AdvertiseWithWHW.com now and find out more about advertising with What Happened When. FOLLOW ALL OF OUR SOCIAL MEDIA at https://whwmonday.com/ Get all of your What Happened When merchandise at https://boxofgimmicks.com/collections/whwmonday On AdFreeShows.com, you get early, ad-free access to more than a dozen of your favorite wrestling podcasts, starting at just $9! And now, you can enjoy the first week...completely FREE! Sign up for a free trial - and get a taste of what Ad Free Shows is all about. Start your free trial today at AdFreeShows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/7/2023
    2:03:47

More Sports podcasts

About What Happened When

From Starrcade '83 to March 26, 2001, Tony Schiavone was the voice of professional wrestling below the Mason-Dixon Line. Though the Monday Night Wars may be over you can still relive the memories of Jim Crockett Promotions and World Championship Wrestling. Hear for yourself why What Happened When with Tony Schiavone is a hilarious trip down professional wrestling's memory lane. Join Tony and Conrad every Wednesday morning at 6am ET
Podcast website

Listen to What Happened When, The Lowe Post and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

What Happened When

What Happened When

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

What Happened When: Podcasts in Family