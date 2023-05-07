Episode 338: The Very Best Of What Happened When

Our pal Tony Schiavone is currently visiting our friends from the north. So we've decided to go into the WHW Patreon archives and bring you two great BONUS Patreon episodes! On episode one, Tony and special guest host Casio sit back and watch the Grand Masters Of Wrestling! This cluster of off the wall talent will have you squirming in your seat with pure joy! You can watch along with the guys with this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tsrkxr3SarY On episode two, Tony and special guest host Casio watch the epic 5 star Hell In A Cell match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins from last year. It is an incredible match from both men. If you want to watch along, go to Hell In A Cell, Season 14, Episode 2 on Peacock. We will begin at 2:19:58. MANSCAPED - Get 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code WHW at Manscaped.com. HENSON SHAVING - It’s time to say no to subscriptions and yes to a razor that’ll last you a lifetime. Visit HENSONSHAVING.com/WHW to pick the razor for you and use code WHW and you’ll get two years' worth of blades free with your razor–just make sure to add them to your cart. BLUECHEW - Try BlueChew FREE when you use our promo code WHW at checkout--just pay $5 shipping. That’s BlueChew.com, promo code WHW to receive your first month FREE AG1 - Try AG1 and get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free AG1 Travel Packs with your first purchase. Go to drinkAG1.com/WHW. That’s drinkAG1.com/WHW. SAVE WITH CONRAD - Stop throwing your money on rent! Get into a house with NO MONEY DOWN and roughly the same monthly payment at SaveWithConrad.com ADVERTISE WITH WHW - If your business targets 25-54 year old men, there's no better place to advertise than right here with us on What Happened When. You've heard us do ads for some of the same companies for years...why? Because it works! And with our super targeted audience, there's very little waste. Go to AdvertiseWithWHW.com now and find out more about advertising with What Happened When. FOLLOW ALL OF OUR SOCIAL MEDIA at https://whwmonday.com/ Get all of your What Happened When merchandise at https://boxofgimmicks.com/collections/whwmonday On AdFreeShows.com, you get early, ad-free access to more than a dozen of your favorite wrestling podcasts, starting at just $9! And now, you can enjoy the first week...completely FREE! Sign up for a free trial - and get a taste of what Ad Free Shows is all about. Start your free trial today at AdFreeShows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices