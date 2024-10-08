This week, the ladies, AJ and Tambam dive into their S.I.N.S of the week, covering everything from Khloe Kardashian’s parenting decisions to Halle Bailey’s relationship drama, Doechi’s viral moment that had straight men in their feelings, and a track meet that took an unexpected turn. Then, they spice things up with a game of Truth or Drink, where they share hilarious and cringe-worthy stories—from wild nights out to awkward encounters. They also get real about the regrets of risky texts and the tricky dynamics of infidelity. Before wrapping up, they take a moment to reflect on happiness and personal growth. Lets discuss! Follow us! @wetalkbackpodcast @officialtambam @ajholiday2.0See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:00:19
Black Dads Club
This week, AJ Holiday and TamBam recap their weekend adventures—AJ’s trip to a movie premiere in Miami and TamBam’s foodie tour in New York. In their S.I.N.S of the Week segment, they break down Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach’s recent boxing match, former basketball wife Jennifer Williams' relationship drama, and a viral debate about choosing between saving a child or a partner. Later, they sit down with the host of Black Dads Podcast to explore fatherhood, co-parenting, and the challenges modern parents face, including red flags in relationships and the impact of hormonal changes during and after pregnancy. Lets discuss! Follow us! @wetalkbackpodcast @officialtambam @ajholiday2.0See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:28:34
The Main-Side
In this episode of We Talk Back, AJ Holiday and Tambam recap their weekend adventures, from Tammy driving the boat at a Lil Wayne concert to AJ gearing up for a Miami trip. They dive into S.I.N.S., breaking down the concepts of "medium ugly" and "hood fine" after Glorilla’s shoutout to Duke Dennis. The conversation heats up as they explore Ne-Yo’s polyamorous lifestyle and debate the dynamics of main chicks versus side chicks, unpacking the emotional toll and challenges of infidelity. Lets discuss! Follow us! @wetalkbackpodcast @officialtambam @ajholiday2.0 See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
59:16
Get Comfortable Being Uncomfortable
In this episode of We Talk Back, AJ Holiday and Tam Bam dive into their personal Valentine's Day experience to Tambam’s frustrations of travel. During their S.I.N.S of the week, they discuss how the state of Ohio is seeking to make ejaculation a state of defense and a woman’s honeymoon going terribly wrong after a text from her ex. They also highlight their baddie of the week who invented a security system before getting into their main discussion. Next, the ladies the complex nature of dating, the importance of asking tough questions upfront to avoid misunderstandings and wasted time. Lets discuss! Follow us! @wetalkbackpodcast @officialtambam @ajholiday2.0 See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:04:07
For The Love Of Tambam
Its Love week! But before they get into their main topic AJ and TamBam discuss their experiences during Super Bowl weekend, including the highs and lows of the game, the impact of Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance, and the ongoing controversy surrounding Drake. Next, they get into their S.I.N.S of the week which included the unlikeliness of Liangleo Ball doing his ex and mother of his children Nikki Baby filthy! Afterwards, they begin the search for Tambam's future husband… hopefully. The ladies interview 3 contestants for “The Love of Tambam” and are giving the listeners the choice to vote for who they believe fits best for Tambam and have the opportunity to take her on a date. Lets discuss! Follow us! @wetalkbackpodcast @officialtambam @ajholiday2.0See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Hosted by two unapologetically black women with an opinion who talk back, TamBam and AJ are helping women maneuver through the Sea of Men! "We Talk Back” podcast is here to guide femininity to its ultimate greatness. We Talk Back podcast is giving their listeners the raw and unfiltered comedic gift of repartee. With thought-provoking conversations about sex, relationships, and money with a dash of danger and glitter. TamBam & AJ will also help listeners seeking non-professional guidance, as these ladies deliver advice and their personal thoughts on topics.