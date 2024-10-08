For The Love Of Tambam

Its Love week! But before they get into their main topic AJ and TamBam discuss their experiences during Super Bowl weekend, including the highs and lows of the game, the impact of Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance, and the ongoing controversy surrounding Drake. Next, they get into their S.I.N.S of the week which included the unlikeliness of Liangleo Ball doing his ex and mother of his children Nikki Baby filthy! Afterwards, they begin the search for Tambam's future husband… hopefully. The ladies interview 3 contestants for “The Love of Tambam” and are giving the listeners the choice to vote for who they believe fits best for Tambam and have the opportunity to take her on a date. Lets discuss! Follow us! @wetalkbackpodcast @officialtambam @ajholiday2.0See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.