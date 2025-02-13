John’s Rise, Shaun’s Date, and No Sugar For 30 Days

Today, Shaun and John talk about their fears regarding the aftermath of the LA fires, thirty day diet challenges, Shaun’s successful first date, and digital detoxes. They also answer and give advice on two listeners’ questions: how can I navigate feeling guilty for not wanting to spend time with my friend’s kids, and what does it mean when someone says they need to “cool off” from the relationship? You can leave a one minute voicemail for John and Shaun at 657-549-1001 Please take a moment and leave us a review on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Your review means the world to us. Find out more information about the Love Thyself: Valentine's Day Retreat ⁠HERE As some of you might know, John and his family lost their home in the LA fires. John has started a GoFundMe to support friends and families in Altadena and help with basic needs such as shelter, food, and clothing. If you called to donate, please do so HERE Find out more about John ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow John on Instagram ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Find out more about Shaun ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow Shaun on Instagram ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠