Christianity, Cancel Culture, and Moaning During Sex
Today, Shaun and John talk about break ups, their Valentine's Day retreat, making platonic friends, and celebrity drama. They also answer and give advice on a listener's question: why don't men make more noise in the bedroom?

You can leave a one minute voicemail for John and Shaun at 657-549-1001

Please take a moment and leave us a review on Apple Podcasts. Your review means the world to us.

Find out more about John's Breakthrough Experience HERE

Find out more about John HERE

Follow John on Instagram HERE

Find out more about Shaun HERE

Follow Shaun on Instagram HERE
Picking Up in Public, Leaving LA, and One Hour Work Weeks
Today, Shaun and John talk about rebuilding after loss, their struggles getting older, the pressure to be productive, and comparing yourself to others on social media. They also answer and give advice on two listeners’ questions: how can men approach women without being “creepy,” and how do you know when you should leave a toxic relationship?
Making Adult Friends, Meeting Men in Public, and Littering
Today, Shaun and John talk about their relationship with sweets, new love experiences, and making friends in Los Angeles. They also answer and give advice on two listeners’ questions: how do I make friends and meet new people when I struggle with social anxiety, and can people stop using delivery apps and go out instead since it’s so hard to meet people in person nowadays?
John’s Rise, Shaun’s Date, and No Sugar For 30 Days
Today, Shaun and John talk about their fears regarding the aftermath of the LA fires, thirty day diet challenges, Shaun’s successful first date, and digital detoxes. They also answer and give advice on two listeners’ questions: how can I navigate feeling guilty for not wanting to spend time with my friend’s kids, and what does it mean when someone says they need to “cool off” from the relationship?
As some of you might know, John and his family lost their home in the LA fires. John has started a GoFundMe to support friends and families in Altadena and help with basic needs such as shelter, food, and clothing. If you called to donate, please do so HERE
The Fire Episode and John Starts Over
Today, Shaun and John talk about the LA fires, their Valentine’s Day retreat, and how to help those who were affected by this tragedy. They also listen to a voicemail from one of their followers who lost their home in the fires.
You can leave a one minute voicemail for John and Shaun at 657-549-1001
As some of you might know, John and his family lost their home in the LA fires. John has started a GoFundMe to support friends and families in Altadena and help with basic needs such as shelter, food, and clothing. If you called to donate, please do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/basics-needed-for-friends-who-lost-their-homes-today
Sending love to all those affected by the LA fires.
Love coach Shaun Galanos (@thelovedrive) and licensed therapist John Kim (@theangrytherapist) team up to tackle your pressing questions about love, sex, and relationships. They share raw and funny parts of their stories and bring a refreshing mix of humor, psychology, and healthy masculinity to shed light on today's pressing matters of the heart. We Can Do Better is two men trying to do better while helping others.