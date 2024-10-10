Serving Up a Grand Slam with One Love | Director Reinaldo Marcus Green

Vic & Bryan chat with Director/Writer Reinaldo Marcus Green! The guys chat with Rei about his baseball background, his transition from baseball to film, the genesis of his short film "Stop"(loosely based on the story of Trayvon Martin), writing "Monsters And Men", the casting process for "Bob Marley: One Love", working with Will Smith on "King Richard", how to get the best out of actors, working with cinematographer Robert Elswit, his mentality toward finding the right projects, and much more!