Vic & Bryan chat with their friend Kerry Washington! Kerry talks about writing her new memoir "Thicker Than Water", her early road into acting, first job/worst job, her history with Jennifer Lopez, her various hustles coming up, her path into Directing (Reasonable Doubt, Insecure, Scandal) & Producing, The Six Triple Eight on Netflix, UnPrisoned on Hulu, Daughters (documentary) on Netflix, and why it's important to GET OUT AND VOTE!
--------
1:15:51
"Unhappy Birthday" | How To Make It In America Episode 4 Recap
Bryan Greenberg & Victor Rasuk recap Season 1 Episode 4 of HBO's How To Make It In America, entitled "Unhappy Birthday". The guys discuss their favorite scenes from the episode, bts stories from shooting, Meat Packing District club scene, Ben's rubber-banded phone, Rachel's bday, Cam's catering hustle, a key note from producer Steve Levinson, Bryan's favorite scene in the ENTIRE SHOW, Kappo finally gets to go to Avenue, the NYC club scene in the 90s, cricket tacos, and more!
--------
1:06:16
Sweat Equity with James Lafferty & Stephen Colletti
Bryan & Vic chat with fellow creators James Lafferty & Stephen Colletti! The guys talk about their shared history on One Tree Hill, the basketball aspect of the show, Stephen's path to MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County & how that shaped his career early on, James very early start in acting at just 10 years old, and the genesis of their show "Everyone Is Doing Great" - which they co-directed, produced, wrote, starred in, and how they sold to Hulu! The ultimate Hollywood hustle!
--------
1:16:10
Paper, Denim and Dollars
Bryan & Vic are back with another recap episode from Episode 3 of HBO's How To Make It In America, "Paper, Denim and Dollars"! The guys discuss their favorite scenes from the episode, from meeting Ben's parents (Richard Portnow & Joanna Gleason), Vic's first love scene, shooting in China Town & Fashion District, Martha Plimpton's rooftop scene with Lake Bell, Kappo's awkward phone call to Ben, Ben & Cam needing to come up with $1,500, Flight Club scene, shoe culture, Ben & Cam's handshake, and their favorite New York clubs!
--------
55:06
Serving Up a Grand Slam with One Love | Director Reinaldo Marcus Green
Vic & Bryan chat with Director/Writer Reinaldo Marcus Green! The guys chat with Rei about his baseball background, his transition from baseball to film, the genesis of his short film "Stop"(loosely based on the story of Trayvon Martin), writing "Monsters And Men", the casting process for "Bob Marley: One Love", working with Will Smith on "King Richard", how to get the best out of actors, working with cinematographer Robert Elswit, his mentality toward finding the right projects, and much more!
"We (Almost) Made It" with Victor Rasuk and Bryan Greenberg, from the hit HBO series How To Make It In America, is a podcast that explores all things HUSTLE. Whether it be in film, TV, music, pop culture, mens fashion, sports, entrepreneurial spirit, night life, comedy, Victor and Bryan will cover it. Listen while they explore and interview people with an aspirational mindset, but also reminisce on their experience working together on the cult classic tv show and their time on the grind in NYC.