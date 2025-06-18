Powered by RND
Wake N Jake
Wake N Jake

Wake N Jake
  • The Devers Trade is Still WILD
    Go to kushydreams.com and use Promo Code JOMBOY at checkout to get 20% off your next order!+++++++++++++0:00 Intro1:05 Rafael Devers Trade is Still Huge News  5:30 Articles About Breslow & Red Sox FO  9:10 There was a Previous Devers Trade Brought to the Owner?  12:25 How Will the Red Sox Use the Money They Freed Up?13:50 How Other Teams Feel About The Trade21:30 Which Teams Will Be Trading?35:40 Jim Bowden's 7 Trades He Wants to See  38:40 NBA Finals Have Been Delicious  43:45 Michael Jordan 
    --------  
    48:56
  • BREAKING: Rafael Devers TRADED to the San Francisco Giants
    Watch Ball in Play 3 NOW: https://www.youtube.com/@WarehouseGamesGo to kushydreams.com and use Promo Code JOMBOY at checkout to get 20% off your next order!Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com
    --------  
    50:07
  • What Team Do Players Most and Least Want to Play For?
    Go to kushydreams.com and use Promo Code JOMBOY at checkout to get 20% off your next order!Read Along With Us HERE: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6406636/2025/06/11/best-worst-mlb-manager-2025-player-poll/++++++Timestamps:0:00 Intro0:55 We Signed a Deal with MLB  12:00 The Biggest Stars  13:05 Which Player Do You Most Like to Watch?23:00 What Hitter Do Pitchers Least Want to Face?28:15 Which Pitcher Do Hitters Least Want to Face?32:00 Which Managers Do Players Most Want to Play For?35:20 Which Managers Do Players NOT Want to Play For?37:30 Which Organizations are the Best and Worst?45:55 Other Rules Changes50:00 The Baseball Lifestyle 
    --------  
    53:13
  • 30 MLB Teams in 30 Minutes
    Go to kushydreams.com and use Promo Code JOMBOY at checkout to get 20% off your next order!++++Timestamps:0:00 Roman Anthony Called Up by Boston1:55 Yankees3:00 Red Sox4:05 Rays  5:00 Blue Jays  6:00 Orioles  6:40 Tigers  7:55 Twins  9:00 Guardians10:00 Royals  11:00 White Sox12:15 Astros13:15 Mariners14:05 Rangers15:05 Angels16:00 Athletics16:55 Mets18:00 Phillies19:00 Nationals20:00 Braves21:35 Marlins22:25 Cubs23:55 Cardinals25:00 Brewers26:30 Reds27:30 Pirates  28:30 Dodgers29:55 Padres31:15 Giants32:35 Diamondbacks34:05 Rockies
    --------  
    37:21
  • Early Trade Deadline Preview (with Jolly Olive)
    Follow along with us and read Jeff Passan's article HERE: https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/45434376/mlb-2025-early-trade-deadline-preview-all-30-teams-jeff-passan-buehler-bichette-gallenGo to kushydreams.com and use Promo Code JOMBOY at checkout to get 20% off your next order!++++++Timestamps:0:00 Trade Deadline is Soon  3:10 How is Soto Doing?4:40 Should the Orioles Sell?  10:20 Sandy Alcantara  12:25 Diamondbacks REALLY Gonna Sell?  17:35 Angels Should Be the Winners of the Deadline22:10 Blue Jays  24:50 Red Sox  26:30 Jake Wants Heaney Back  28:00 Reds are SAD  30:20 Rays Always Fun at the Deadline  36:45 Rangers aren't HITTING  39:25 BRAVES  44:25 Brewers45:20 What ARE the Twins  46:25 Cleveland  47:25 Cardinals Will Do SOMETHING  49:10 Jake Believes in Houston  49:25 Mariners SHOULD Buy  50:45 Royals  52:30 TIGERS  54:35 Cubs  55:05 What Will the METS Do?  57:45 Yankees  1:08:35 Phillies Phixing Their Bullpen  1:08:50 Dodgers WILD  1:11:40 Luis Robert to the Padres PLEASE 
    --------  
    1:13:57

About Wake N Jake

Every Monday and Wednesday, Talkin’ Jake is back in action talking about the biggest storylines across the world of sports. Everything you need to know: trades, injuries, prospects, draft previews, predictions and so much more all wrapped up into 30 minute episodes. Jake is regularly joined by Foolish Baseball to compete in fun sports challenges, drafts, rankings and mock trades that appeal to a wide audience of fans.
