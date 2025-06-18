Go to kushydreams.com and use Promo Code JOMBOY at checkout to get 20% off your next order!+++++++++++++0:00 Intro1:05 Rafael Devers Trade is Still Huge News 5:30 Articles About Breslow & Red Sox FO 9:10 There was a Previous Devers Trade Brought to the Owner? 12:25 How Will the Red Sox Use the Money They Freed Up?13:50 How Other Teams Feel About The Trade21:30 Which Teams Will Be Trading?35:40 Jim Bowden's 7 Trades He Wants to See 38:40 NBA Finals Have Been Delicious 43:45 Michael Jordan
--------
48:56
BREAKING: Rafael Devers TRADED to the San Francisco Giants
Watch Ball in Play 3 NOW: https://www.youtube.com/@WarehouseGamesGo to kushydreams.com and use Promo Code JOMBOY at checkout to get 20% off your next order!Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com
--------
50:07
What Team Do Players Most and Least Want to Play For?
Go to kushydreams.com and use Promo Code JOMBOY at checkout to get 20% off your next order!Read Along With Us HERE: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6406636/2025/06/11/best-worst-mlb-manager-2025-player-poll/++++++Timestamps:0:00 Intro0:55 We Signed a Deal with MLB 12:00 The Biggest Stars 13:05 Which Player Do You Most Like to Watch?23:00 What Hitter Do Pitchers Least Want to Face?28:15 Which Pitcher Do Hitters Least Want to Face?32:00 Which Managers Do Players Most Want to Play For?35:20 Which Managers Do Players NOT Want to Play For?37:30 Which Organizations are the Best and Worst?45:55 Other Rules Changes50:00 The Baseball Lifestyle
--------
53:13
30 MLB Teams in 30 Minutes
Go to kushydreams.com and use Promo Code JOMBOY at checkout to get 20% off your next order!++++Timestamps:0:00 Roman Anthony Called Up by Boston1:55 Yankees3:00 Red Sox4:05 Rays 5:00 Blue Jays 6:00 Orioles 6:40 Tigers 7:55 Twins 9:00 Guardians10:00 Royals 11:00 White Sox12:15 Astros13:15 Mariners14:05 Rangers15:05 Angels16:00 Athletics16:55 Mets18:00 Phillies19:00 Nationals20:00 Braves21:35 Marlins22:25 Cubs23:55 Cardinals25:00 Brewers26:30 Reds27:30 Pirates 28:30 Dodgers29:55 Padres31:15 Giants32:35 Diamondbacks34:05 Rockies
--------
37:21
Early Trade Deadline Preview (with Jolly Olive)
Follow along with us and read Jeff Passan's article HERE: https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/45434376/mlb-2025-early-trade-deadline-preview-all-30-teams-jeff-passan-buehler-bichette-gallenGo to kushydreams.com and use Promo Code JOMBOY at checkout to get 20% off your next order!++++++Timestamps:0:00 Trade Deadline is Soon 3:10 How is Soto Doing?4:40 Should the Orioles Sell? 10:20 Sandy Alcantara 12:25 Diamondbacks REALLY Gonna Sell? 17:35 Angels Should Be the Winners of the Deadline22:10 Blue Jays 24:50 Red Sox 26:30 Jake Wants Heaney Back 28:00 Reds are SAD 30:20 Rays Always Fun at the Deadline 36:45 Rangers aren't HITTING 39:25 BRAVES 44:25 Brewers45:20 What ARE the Twins 46:25 Cleveland 47:25 Cardinals Will Do SOMETHING 49:10 Jake Believes in Houston 49:25 Mariners SHOULD Buy 50:45 Royals 52:30 TIGERS 54:35 Cubs 55:05 What Will the METS Do? 57:45 Yankees 1:08:35 Phillies Phixing Their Bullpen 1:08:50 Dodgers WILD 1:11:40 Luis Robert to the Padres PLEASE
Every Monday and Wednesday, Talkin’ Jake is back in action talking about the biggest storylines across the world of sports. Everything you need to know: trades, injuries, prospects, draft previews, predictions and so much more all wrapped up into 30 minute episodes. Jake is regularly joined by Foolish Baseball to compete in fun sports challenges, drafts, rankings and mock trades that appeal to a wide audience of fans.