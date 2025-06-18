What Team Do Players Most and Least Want to Play For?

++++++Timestamps:0:00 Intro0:55 We Signed a Deal with MLB 12:00 The Biggest Stars 13:05 Which Player Do You Most Like to Watch?23:00 What Hitter Do Pitchers Least Want to Face?28:15 Which Pitcher Do Hitters Least Want to Face?32:00 Which Managers Do Players Most Want to Play For?35:20 Which Managers Do Players NOT Want to Play For?37:30 Which Organizations are the Best and Worst?45:55 Other Rules Changes50:00 The Baseball Lifestyle