226 - How to break cycles with Kobe Campbell

I got to hang out with Kobe Campbell to dive into her first book. "Why Am I Like This? How to Break Cycles, Heal from Trauma and Restore Your Faith. Y'all, this conversation, it was so fun to have and to dive into, really at the crux of doing this work, of raising emotionally intelligent humans is diving into our own work of who am I? What am I coming to the table with? What am I bringing from my childhood, and how do I build tools and awareness so that I can regulate and respond with intention? So many of us did not grow up with these tools for emotional intelligence, and we're trying to build a tiny human's toolbox alongside our own, and it's tough. Kobe and I dive into what this looks like in this episode. It is pure gold. Go snag her book right now. Why Am I Like This? How to Break Cycles, Heal from Trauma and Restore your Faith. I want to let you know that we have our Seed Teacher Virtual Summit starting on Monday, April 10th. It is April 10th, 11th and 12th. It is a free summit where you get to learn from experts in the field of Early Ed. There are 18 total workshops. They are straight fire. I had an absolute blast hanging out with these experts, and it's all coming to you for free. Head on over to seedandsew.org/summit to sign up now! Love this podcast? Scroll down to leave a review! I read every one and they fill my heart with joy. Connect with us on: Instagram: Tiny Humans, Big Emotions (@seed.and.sew) Podcast page: Voices of Your Village Music by: Bensound