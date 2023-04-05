Let's get real, this whole raising tiny humans thing is wild. That is why I created a place where parents, caregivers, teachers, and experts come together to c... More
230 - Navigating the NICU, from NICU nurse, Zach Drolette
Today I got to hang out with NICU nurse Zach Drolette and dive into what it can look like to experience a NICU stay and ways to advocate for yourself, for your family, for your tiny human or tiny humans and how to also practice self care in this often exhausting roller coaster of a season. We have a special little intro here for you as well where you get to hear from NICU parents who have walked that journey and can share their words of wisdom. I'm so excited to be able to share this episode with y'all, especially with these special guests. I wanted to let you know that my first book, Tiny Humans, Big Emotions is available for preorder right now. And if you head over to www.seedandsew.org/book and preorder, it then come right back to that website www.seedandsew.org/book, pop in your name and email and preorder number and we will send you some bonus goodies. I'm so excited to get this book out into the world! Love this podcast? Scroll down to leave a review! I read every one and they fill my heart with joy. Connect with us on: Instagram: Tiny Humans, Big Emotions (@seed.and.sew) Podcast page: Voices of Your Village Music by: Bensound Seed and Sew's Regulation Quiz: Take the Quiz
5/4/2023
44:26
229 - How to have and model hard, nuanced discussions for kids with Marie Beecham
Today I get to hang out with Marie Beecham. Marie is a diversity, equity, and inclusion advocate. She has empowered millions online by guiding them through the steps of becoming a change maker. Her life's work is helping people make a difference, and she teaches people to do just that on her podcast, The Change Maker. I think the key to moving forward together collectively is learning how to have conversations with people who don't already think like we do. It's very easy to get fired up and feel passion in a group of people who believe the same things you do. My challenge for all of us is to have more conversations with people who don't, and not to prove them wrong, not to prove our point, but to truly understand, to learn how to listen and engage thoughtfully. Marie is brilliant at this, and I'm so excited for you all to tune into this conversation that I got to have with her. Connect with Marie! https://mariebeecham.com/podcast/ https://www.instagram.com/mariebeech/?hl=en https://www.patreon.com/mariebeech https://mariebeecham.com/ Love this podcast? Scroll down to leave a review! I read every one and they fill my heart with joy. Connect with us on: Instagram: Tiny Humans, Big Emotions (@seed.and.sew) Podcast page: Voices of Your Village Music by: Bensound
4/27/2023
59:41
228 - How to rewrite the inner critic narrative with Susan Verde
Today I get to hang out with Susan Verde. Susan is a New York Times Bestselling author and she's written a bunch of kids books that you might be familiar with. The I Am series, and she teaches yoga and works on social emotional awareness, which, you know, is our jam over here. But Susan coming in hot with an adult book. Say One Kind Thing. It is so needed today in a world where we can be so hard on ourselves at every turn. Join me to talk to Susan about her amazing new book and get some hot tips on how to put this work into practice! Love this podcast? Scroll down to leave a review! I read every one and they fill my heart with joy. Connect with us on: Instagram: Tiny Humans, Big Emotions (@seed.and.sew) Podcast page: Voices of Your Village Music by: Bensound
4/20/2023
48:05
227 - How Wonderschool is changing childcare systems with Chris Bennett
In this episode I get to hang out with the CEO of Wonderschool, Chris Bennett. Chris and I got to dive into how Wonderschool is changing childcare systems. Ya'll know I am not here for a Band-aid on a bullet hole. I love really taking a million steps back and looking at the whole picture, getting that bird's eye view and saying, how do we create systems change? Change that supports Early Childhood educators, that's best for families and for kids. What does this really look like and how do we afford to do it? What does it look like logistically? Wonderschool is a huge piece of that puzzle in doing this work, and really focusing on the tech aspect of how do we update antiquated systems? I loved getting to hang out with Chris and have had the privilege of being a partner with Wonderschool in a number of different ways. And I'm really excited for having such brilliant minds and incredible voices brainstorming at the table, of what does this really look like to create systems that serve everyone? Love this podcast? Scroll down to leave a review! I read every one and they fill my heart with joy. Connect with us on: Instagram: Tiny Humans, Big Emotions (@seed.and.sew) Podcast page: Voices of Your Village Music by: Bensound
4/13/2023
28:21
226 - How to break cycles with Kobe Campbell
I got to hang out with Kobe Campbell to dive into her first book. "Why Am I Like This? How to Break Cycles, Heal from Trauma and Restore Your Faith. Y'all, this conversation, it was so fun to have and to dive into, really at the crux of doing this work, of raising emotionally intelligent humans is diving into our own work of who am I? What am I coming to the table with? What am I bringing from my childhood, and how do I build tools and awareness so that I can regulate and respond with intention? So many of us did not grow up with these tools for emotional intelligence, and we're trying to build a tiny human's toolbox alongside our own, and it's tough. Kobe and I dive into what this looks like in this episode. It is pure gold. Go snag her book right now. Why Am I Like This? How to Break Cycles, Heal from Trauma and Restore your Faith. I want to let you know that we have our Seed Teacher Virtual Summit starting on Monday, April 10th. It is April 10th, 11th and 12th. It is a free summit where you get to learn from experts in the field of Early Ed. There are 18 total workshops. They are straight fire. I had an absolute blast hanging out with these experts, and it's all coming to you for free. Head on over to seedandsew.org/summit to sign up now! Love this podcast? Scroll down to leave a review! I read every one and they fill my heart with joy. Connect with us on: Instagram: Tiny Humans, Big Emotions (@seed.and.sew) Podcast page: Voices of Your Village Music by: Bensound
