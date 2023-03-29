Do you want to go from dreading emergencies to feeling confident and ready to jump into action to rescue your patient?
51: "Poop in the Lungs?": Aspiration Pneumonia With Guest Nurse Mo From the Straight A Nursing Podcast
Aspiration Pneumonia can come from a variety of sources and sometimes it is difficult to put your finger on when you didn't see your patient aspirate. As the lungs begin to react to the foreign substance, the symptoms start accumulating and it becomes undeniable that aspiration has occurred.Rapid Response RN always emphasizes the importance of advocating for our patients because patient advocacy is a crucial responsibility that can make the difference in a patient's health and recovery.In this episode, Nurse Mo of the Straight A Nursing Podcast shares how she advocated for a patient with aspiration pneumonia. She details what clues led her to believe the patient had a serious issue, why aspiration pneumonia is such a serious condition and how to diagnose it.We also talk about nursing pet peeves, how to advocate for your patient when there's opposition, the ins and out of bronchoscopy procedures, and more.Tune in to learn how you can prevent aspiration, what signs and symptoms to look for, and the best way to advocate for your patient!Topics discussed in this episode:Who is Nurse Mo?Nurse Mo's initial assessment findings on her patientHow she documented her findings in her notesWhat tests the doctor ordered and how they led to the diagnosis of ARDSBenefits of using a noninvasive cardiac output monitoring deviceSurprising findings during the patient's endoscopyHow they treated the patientWhy aspiration pneumonia is a big issueWhat a bronchoscopy is and a nurse's role during the procedureHow nurses can prevent patients from aspiratingConnect with Nurse Mo and listen to her show, Straight A Nursing Podcast!https://straightanursingstudent.com/https://www.instagram.com/straightanurse/
4/28/2023
40:05
50: What's the Big Deal With Delirium? With Guest Kati Kleber From the FreshRN Podcast
Delirium is acute brain failure. It's not just an unavoidable consequence of being hospitalized, it is a condition that can be prevented and treated! That's why Rapid Response RN has teamed up with some of our favorite nursing podcasts for a pod crawl devoted to delirium.In this episode, Kati Kleber, MSN RN and host of the FreshRN® Podcast, joins our discussion on treating patients with delirium and avoiding its long-term effects. We go over the ABCDEF bundle, common mistakes new nurses make in regards to delirium, and the importance of family engagement in its treatment.You'll also hear an inspiring story of how host Sarah Lorenzini used creative solutions, combined with a nurse's secret weapon (their intuition!), to get a patient with delirium out of the ICU and away from the harmful effects of sedation.Listen to this stop on the pod crawl for a lesson in delirium treatment, interdisciplinary collaboration, and patient advocacy!Topics discussed in this episode:Difficulties with Sarah's delirium patientHow she overcame tough circumstances and helped the patientThe ABCDEF bundle to prevent deliriumBenefits of family engagementWhy you shouldn't undervalue physical therapyHow nurses can work together as a team to help patientsWhether or not we should keep intubated patients sedatedChanging procedures with new researchImportant advice Sarah has for new nursesNursing culture on social mediaTo hear the rest of the episodes in this podcrawl go to upmynursinggame.com/podcrawlKati Kleber, MSN RN is a nurse educator, author, national speaker, host of the FreshRN® Podcast, and owner of FreshRN® – an online platform created to educate, encourage, and motivate newly licensed nurses in innovative ways.You can find her at https://www.instagram.com/kati_kleber/
4/21/2023
1:00:52
49: TACO, TRALI, and All Things Blood Transfusion Reactions
Would you know how to identify a blood transfusion reaction? This is one of those nightmare cases because we just expect that when we give blood transfusion, the patient will get better… but what about when they get worse?Host Sarah Lorenzini has dealt with situations where a blood transfusion reaction took place, but it is so rare. So she wants to share evidence-based research to shed some light and insight into this very rare, but potentially life threatening situation.In today's episode, Sarah goes over a case study of one of a rapid response patient she dealt with where she discovered there was a blood transfusion reaction when it wasn't readily apparent. You will hear how the patient was reacting, how she assessed the situation, and how the patient was treated.You will also hear Sarah's cliff notes from what she researched detailing what kind of blood transfusion reactions to look out for, their treatment, what TACO and TRALI stand for along with their symptoms and treatment.This episode is full of information that you may not learn in nursing school, but is SO useful when treating a patient that is having a blood transfusion reaction.Tune in to hear this and more!Topics discussed in this episode:Synopsis of a rapid response patient after a blood transfusion reactionFirst thing to do when you discover a blood transfusion reactionBlood transfusion reactions in order of prevalenceWhat does TACO stand for?Treatment for each blood transfusion reactionsWhat does TRALI stand for?Symptoms TACO vs. TRALI and how they are treated
4/14/2023
23:30
48: Hemorrhagic Stroke with Guest Nurse Alice
We are so excited to be joined by Nurse Alice Benjamin, cardiac clinical nurse specialist, family nurse practitioner, Chief Nursing Officer of Nurse.org, host of the Ask Nurse Alice podcast, and media health expert known as "America's favorite nurse."Highlighting the power of nurses' intuition, Nurse Alice shares an interesting story of a patient found unresponsive and how her initial assessments led her to call a CODE STROKE. In discussing this case, we cover the difference between ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, what a brain bleed looks like on a CT, and the importance of advocating for our patients.During her 23 years as a nurse and community educator, Nurse Alice has picked up a lot of knowledge that helped her treat this patient quickly and notice less common signs of stroke that other medical professionals missed.Tune in to hear how Nurse Alice cared for this patient, and take note of her best nursing advice!Topics discussed in this episode:Nurse Alice's nursing education and professional journeyHer journey to become a media health expertHow Nurse Alice's 80-year-old patient presented in the ERAssessment and diagnosis for hemorrhagic strokeWhat you'll see for an ischemic versus hemorrhagic strokeHow the Monro-Kellie doctrine informs intervention methodsWays to decrease ICP (increased cranial pressure)Why you need to pay attention to trends and Cushing's triadNurse Alice's tips for treating brain bleedsHer best nursing adviceLearn more about Nurse Alice on her website: https://asknursealice.com/Check out her podcast, Ask Nurse Alice: https://nurse.org/articles/ask-nurse-alice-podcast/Connect with Nurse Alice:https://www.instagram.com/asknursealice/https://www.facebook.com/AskNurseAlice/https://twitter.com/AskNurseAlicehttps://www.linkedin.com/in/asknursealice/
4/7/2023
45:25
47: Hyperkalemia Cardiac Arrest Part 2: Treatment
Today we are diving deeper into hyperkalemia cardiac arrest as we present you with part two of last week's episode where we talked about our hyperkalemia case study Ms. Wanda. If you haven't already, we highly recommend you check out episode 46!Ever heard of the hyperkalemia cocktail? This cocktail, when administered in the correct order and the correct way, can help temporarily shoot the potassium back into the cell and lower the serum potassium. Disclaimer here, this treatment does not fix your patient's potassium, it only buys you time.In today's episode you will hear what these cocktails of drugs are, when and how to administer them, how they affect potassium excretion, and much more!Tune in for some sciency fun and helpful nursing tips! Topics discussed in this episode:Treating the source and options for potassium excretionCocktail of drugs that shift potassium out of the bloodstreamThe order to administer the cocktail of drugs and what each one doesHow calcium prevents hyperkalemia induced arrhythmiasNursing considerations for calcium administrationTips for IV insulin administrationWhen to consider re-dosing the patient with the cocktailHow much albuterol to administer and its effectsBest way to administer bicarb to an acidotic patientThey normal saline vs lactated ringers debate for fluid resuscitation
