Would you know how to identify a blood transfusion reaction? This is one of those nightmare cases because we just expect that when we give blood transfusion, the patient will get better… but what about when they get worse?Host Sarah Lorenzini has dealt with situations where a blood transfusion reaction took place, but it is so rare. So she wants to share evidence-based research to shed some light and insight into this very rare, but potentially life threatening situation.In today's episode, Sarah goes over a case study of one of a rapid response patient she dealt with where she discovered there was a blood transfusion reaction when it wasn't readily apparent. You will hear how the patient was reacting, how she assessed the situation, and how the patient was treated.You will also hear Sarah's cliff notes from what she researched detailing what kind of blood transfusion reactions to look out for, their treatment, what TACO and TRALI stand for along with their symptoms and treatment.This episode is full of information that you may not learn in nursing school, but is SO useful when treating a patient that is having a blood transfusion reaction.Tune in to hear this and more!Topics discussed in this episode:Synopsis of a rapid response patient after a blood transfusion reactionFirst thing to do when you discover a blood transfusion reactionBlood transfusion reactions in order of prevalenceWhat does TACO stand for?Treatment for each blood transfusion reactionsWhat does TRALI stand for?Symptoms TACO vs. TRALI and how they are treated