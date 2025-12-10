Open app
Viva La Dirt League D&D
Viva La Dirt League D&D

Viva La Dirt League
LeisureGames
Viva La Dirt League D&D
Latest episode

299 episodes

  • Viva La Dirt League D&D

    E250 - The Adventurers of Azerim

    8/28/2025 | 1h 15 mins.

    After all they've been through, it's time to say goodbye to the heroes of this story.

  • Viva La Dirt League D&D

    E249 - The Wish | Adventures of Azerim

    8/26/2025 | 1h 10 mins.

    BATD make their final stand, but will all live to tell the tale?

  • Viva La Dirt League D&D

    E248 - Quick Save! | Adventures of Azerim

    8/26/2025 | 31 mins.

    Things are not going well, at least the gang has their quick save scroll....

  • Viva La Dirt League D&D

    E247 - Unlimited Power! - Adventures of Azerim

    8/26/2025 | 32 mins.

    Baradun pulls out all the stops, while Greg does nothing.

  • Viva La Dirt League D&D

    E246 - The Return of Bobby | Adventures of Azerim

    7/30/2025 | 32 mins.

    Bob uses a classic disguise, while Greg is judged for his actions.

About Viva La Dirt League D&D

The Viva La Dirt League men and women play Dungeons and Dragons weekly within the world of Epic NPC Man!
LeisureGames

