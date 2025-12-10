E250 - The Adventurers of Azerim
8/28/2025 | 1h 15 mins.
After all they've been through, it's time to say goodbye to the heroes of this story.
E249 - The Wish | Adventures of Azerim
8/26/2025 | 1h 10 mins.
BATD make their final stand, but will all live to tell the tale?
E248 - Quick Save! | Adventures of Azerim
8/26/2025 | 31 mins.
Things are not going well, at least the gang has their quick save scroll....
E247 - Unlimited Power! - Adventures of Azerim
8/26/2025 | 32 mins.
Baradun pulls out all the stops, while Greg does nothing.
E246 - The Return of Bobby | Adventures of Azerim
7/30/2025 | 32 mins.
Bob uses a classic disguise, while Greg is judged for his actions.
