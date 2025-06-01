UlyssesIn80-Reading James Joyce Masterpiece in 80 Days

In this episode of Ulysses in 80, we talk about the big question: How do you read James Joyce’s Ulysses?Hundreds of books, essays, lectures, and guides exist to help decode Joyce’s masterpiece. But for every reader who dives deep into its layers of meaning, allusions, and annotations, there are just as many who set it down and walk away. This episode brings together a small group of volunteer participants from around the world—some first-timers, some familiar friends of the book—who’ve joined the 2025 “Ulysses in 80” project.Together, we share individual thoughts on what it means to prepare, what to expect, and why we are committing to reading 8–10 pages a day for 80 days, starting June 1st, 2025. We're just everyday folks.Hosted by project guides Clíona O’Farrelly, from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, and Mark Sanford Gross, Founder of Write Up the Coast in Northern California.🔗 Learn more and join the conversation:Facebook: ReadingUlyssesIn80 Bluesky: @ulysses80.bsky.social Email: [email protected]
🎧 Thank you to all our volunteer participants for your thoughtful contributions.