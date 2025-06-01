Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsUlyssesIn80-Reading James Joyce Masterpiece in 80 Days
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
UlyssesIn80-Reading James Joyce Masterpiece in 80 Days
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

UlyssesIn80-Reading James Joyce Masterpiece in 80 Days

mark sanford gross
ArtsBooks
UlyssesIn80-Reading James Joyce Masterpiece in 80 Days
Latest episode

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Reading Ulysses In 80: Episode #4- "Come Up, Kinch!" 05.31.2025
    Reading Ulysses is often called a marathon—demanding, winding, and full of questions. Can I do this? Will I make it through? At the start of our 80-day journey, we offer encouragement—not just from fellow readers around the world, but from James Joyce himself. The novel’s first call to action, “Come up, Kinch!” (Stephen’s summons to rise and begin the day), sets the tone. Hosts Mark Sanford Gross and Clíona Ó’Farrelly gather voices—new and returning participants—offering words and phrases of support to carry us through. This is not pomp and performance, just real readers walking the pages together.Ulysses in 80 Days, 2025 begins June 1, 2025. Follow us on Facebook @ ulyssesin80 and Bluesky @ulysses80
    --------  
    25:58
  • Ulysses In 80: Episode #3 -How to Prepare for Reading Ulysses....Can We?
    In this episode of Ulysses in 80, we talk about the big question: How do you read James Joyce’s Ulysses?Hundreds of books, essays, lectures, and guides exist to help decode Joyce’s masterpiece. But for every reader who dives deep into its layers of meaning, allusions, and annotations, there are just as many who set it down and walk away. This episode brings together a small group of volunteer participants from around the world—some first-timers, some familiar friends of the book—who’ve joined the 2025 “Ulysses in 80” project.Together, we share individual thoughts on what it means to prepare, what to expect, and why we are committing to reading 8–10 pages a day for 80 days, starting June 1st, 2025. We're just everyday folks.Hosted by project guides Clíona O’Farrelly, from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, and Mark Sanford Gross, Founder of Write Up the Coast in Northern California.🔗 Learn more and join the conversation:Facebook: ReadingUlyssesIn80 Bluesky: @ulysses80.bsky.social Email: [email protected]🎧 Thank you to all our volunteer participants for your thoughtful contributions.
    --------  
    48:59
  • Ulysses In 80: Episode #2. The Reading Experience. 05.20.25
    Ulysses in 80: The Podcast. Can you read Ulysses in 80 days? This podcast isn't the reading itself; the reading is happening offline, together!In this episode, hosts Cliona O'Farrelly and Mark Sanford Gross dive deep into The Reading experience as everyday people tackle this unique global book club and literary marathon. It's your essential support system and a shared journey! You'll hear real talk from this year's participants—newbies and returning readers alike—as we navigate Joyce together. All levels welcome.For more on the Ulysses in 80 global book club, find us on Facebook ("Reading Ulysses in 80 Days"), Bluesky (@ulysses80.bsky.social), or email [email protected].
    --------  
    59:01
  • Chat #1: 05.05.25- Editions?
    Welcome to Ulysses80Okay, so you're staring down the Ulysses edition problem? We get it! Which book to even pick? And don't get us started on the "expert" opinions that all hilariously contradict each other.In this first Reading Ulysses in 80 Days, 2025 podcast episode, we're diving into this edition's confusion. We might not have the answer, but we'll have fun discussing it, just like we will with the group reading starting June 1st. Think of this as your friendly prep talk. No perfect edition stress here – just fun conversation as we get ready for the Ulysses adventure together. Tune in and join the chat!We're excited to have you,Cliona, Zoe, Mark
    --------  
    49:21

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About UlyssesIn80-Reading James Joyce Masterpiece in 80 Days

Ready to embark on an epic literary adventure or maybe just learn what all the Ulysses buzz is about? Join your Ulysses80 team – Cliona O'Farrelly and Mark Sanford Gross – as we delve into James Joyce's Ulysses! Starting June 1st, 2025, we're reading "Ulysses In 80 Days," finishing August 19th. Expect insightful discussions on the journey, fun detours, and recaps of our weekly chats with scholars, cultural experts, authors, and more. Never feel alone or frustrated in your own Ulysses journey.  Whether you're a curious newcomer, a literary hobbyist, or a devoted Ulysses fan, tune in and enrich your experience!  We're thrilled to have you.also  @ulysses80.bsky.social
Podcast website
ArtsBooks

Listen to UlyssesIn80-Reading James Joyce Masterpiece in 80 Days, Snap Judgment and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 2:26:20 AM