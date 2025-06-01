UlyssesIn80-Reading James Joyce Masterpiece in 80 Days

Chat #1: 05.05.25- Editions?

Welcome to Ulysses80Okay, so you're staring down the Ulysses edition problem? We get it! Which book to even pick? And don't get us started on the "expert" opinions that all hilariously contradict each other.In this first Reading Ulysses in 80 Days, 2025 podcast episode, we're diving into this edition's confusion. We might not have the answer, but we'll have fun discussing it, just like we will with the group reading starting June 1st. Think of this as your friendly prep talk. No perfect edition stress here – just fun conversation as we get ready for the Ulysses adventure together. Tune in and join the chat!We're excited to have you,Cliona, Zoe, Mark