The Mountain is You in English
The Mountain is You in English

Raja Babu
ArtsBooks
The Mountain is You in English
  • CHAPTER 7
    CHAPTER 7 F R O M S E L F -S A B O TA G E T O S E L F - M A S T E R Y MOVING FROM SELF-SABOTAGE to self-mastery sounds like an extraordinary transformation, when in reality it is the natural course of coming to understand that you were responsible for holding your life back, and so you are also capable of moving it forward.
    18:20
  • CHAPTER 6
    CHAPTER 6 BUILDING A NEW FUTURE NOW THAT YOU HAVE done the challenging work of be- ginning to release your past experiences, you must turn your attention toward building a new present and future. When we release, we are wiping the slate clean to create something better.
    15:27
  • CHAPTER 5
    CHAPTER 5 RELEASING THE PAST THROUGHOUT THE COURSE of our lives, we will routinely go through a process of self-reinvention. Over time, we are meant to change, and we are designed to evolve.
    17:41
  • CHAPTER 4
    CHAPTER 4 B U I L D I N G E M O T I O N A L INTELLIGENCE SELF-SABOTAGE IS ULTIMATELY JUST a product of low emotional intelligence.
    17:36
  • CHAPTER 3
    CHAPTER 3 Y O U R T R I G G E R S A R E T H E GUIDES TO YOUR FREEDOM NOW THAT YOU HAVE BEGUN to identify your self-sabo- taging behaviors, you can use them to uncover deeper and more important truths about who you are as a person and what you really want and need out of life.
About The Mountain is You in English

“Brianna’s book is a beautiful expression of healing. Her insights on self-sabotage, emotional intelligence, and deep transformation are invaluable. She understands that change begins with self, and her book is a gift to the collective.” — DR. NICOLE LEPERA, “The Holistic Psychologist”
ArtsBooks

