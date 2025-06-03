Ep 32: Closet Confessions: What We Keep, What We Hide, and Why It Matters

Not the trend rack. Not the capsule wardrobe. Not even what’s currently in season. No, today we’re opening a quieter door — to explore what lives in the corners, what hangs untouched, what’s hidden under folded layers. Today’s episode is titled:“Closet Confessions: What We Keep, What We Hide, and Why It Matters.”