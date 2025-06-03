Ep 29: Fashion Icons Through the Decades.
This episode explores how fashion has evolved from the 1920s to the present day through the lens of the style icons who defined each era. Beginning with the flapper flair of Josephine Baker and Coco Chanel in the 1920s, it travels through the golden elegance of Audrey Hepburn and James Dean in the 1950s, the mod and counterculture looks of Twiggy and Jimi Hendrix in the 1960s, and the disco, punk, and bohemian influences of the 1970s shaped by Bianca Jagger, David Bowie, and Vivienne Westwood.The episode continues into the power-dressing and glamorized rebellion of the 1980s, spotlighting figures like Madonna, Grace Jones, and Princess Diana, then moves into the 1990s with Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and grunge icons like Kurt Cobain. Finally, it touches on the 2000s and beyond, examining how modern fashion is shaped by pop stars, digital influencers, and the blending of high fashion with streetwear, led by names like Rihanna, Zendaya, and Harry Styles.Throughout, the episode highlights how fashion both reflects and shapes cultural moments, using iconic figures as the thread that ties each decade together.