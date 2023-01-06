As we reach the end of Deuteronomy, we’re left longing for one greater than Moses who will wholly fulfil God’s covenant to his people.For bible study questions, a transcript and more, head to our show notes on our website here.

We’re delighted to welcome Jen Wilkin onto the podcast, as we wrap up the book of Deuteronomy.Jen is an author and Bible teacher from Dallas, Texas. An advocate for Bible literacy, her passion is to see others become articulate and committed followers of Christ, with a clear understanding of why they believe what they believe, grounded in the Word of God. Her most recent book Ten Words to Live By: Delighting in and doing what God commands would make an excellent read alongside Deuteronomy.For more info on the episode, head to our episode show notes

We are delighted to welcome Sally Clarkson onto the podcast today as we begin our season in Titus. Sally is a bestselling author, renowned speaker, and beloved mentor who has dedicated her life to inspiring countless women to live for Christ. In this episode, we discuss her latest book, Teatime Discipleship, and the impact of sitting down for a cup of tea with others, and seeing God at work.

We’re beginning our bible study in Titus today looking at the first four verses, and considering how they help us to unpack the letter as a whole.Head to our show notes to find questions to help you dig into the passage further, and an episode transcript.

Two sisters. In two countries. Chatting through the Bible and driving it to the heart. Over a cup of tea. And a biscuit. This is a Bible Study Podcast that dives deeper into the Word of God, exploring its teachings and how they apply to our daily lives. Each season follows a different book or passage, with the goal of driving God’s word to the heart, growing in our faith and strengthening our relationship with God. Join your hosts, sisters Felicity and Sarah, and the occasional special guest, as they respond to scripture together with discussion and reflection in their bite-size weekly episodes - ideal if you’re looking for a short Bible study online to listen on the go! Whether you are new to Bible study or have been a Christian for many years, this Christian podcast for women feels like you’re studying with friends and is a great bible study for small groups too. Join us as we seek to grow in our knowledge and understanding of God’s Word together!