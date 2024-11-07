Two Point Conversion with BYU Football: A Gospel Discussion Podcast

In this week's podcast episode, BYU Religion Professor Hank Smith joins Connor Pay and Chase Roberts. Professor Smith emphasizes that the real concern isn't knowing too much Church history, but rather knowing too little. The trio delves into the topic of experiencing significant losses in our lives and how God can help us feel whole again. They also discuss the idea that private victories in life eventually lead to public triumphs, and that the Restoration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ enhances rather than destroys Christianity.
1:01:44
D&C 6-9 with BYU Football's Ace Kaufusi
BYU Football Linebacker Ace Kaufusi joins Chase Roberts and Connor Pay to discuss revelations given to Oliver Cowdery through Joseph Smith. The trio delves into the importance of seeking wisdom over riches. Connor shares a personal story about being blessed for staying at BYU instead of pursuing money at another school. They also explore receiving revelation during afflictions, the virtue of patience while seeking God's wisdom, and the significance of praying with real intent to receive answers.
1:06:37
D&C 3-5 with Steve and Toni Caplin
Steve and Toni Caplin join Connor Pay and Chase Roberts for this week's podcast episode. Steve and Toni served as mission president and wife in Washington, DC, where Connor served his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As you can imagine, there are plenty of stories involving Connor as a missionary. The group discussed how to take chastisement from the Lord and our leaders and how we can become Christlike leaders and better member missionaries.
1:23:29
Moroni Visits Joseph Smith and D&C 2 with Gerrit Dirkmaat
Connor Pay and Chase Roberts are joined by BYU Religion Professor Gerrit Dirkmaat, a historian who contributed to the Joseph Smith Papers. Professor Dirkmaat explains the organization of the Doctrine and Covenants and the reasons behind the later addition of certain revelations. The trio also discuss Joseph Smith's process of learning line upon line, his experiences before the angel Moroni's visit, and the temptations he faced while trying to obtain the gold plates.
1:17:42
First Vision and D&C 1 with Elder Michael Dunn
In the first episode of season 2, BYU Football's Chase Roberts are and former Cougar Center Connor Pay are joined by General Authority Seventy Elder Michael A. Dunn of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He's also the former managing director of BYU Broadcasting. The trio talk about the perfect timing of the First Vision. and being criticized for your beliefs. They finish the episode by recounting experiences of overcoming opposition.
About Two Point Conversion with BYU Football: A Gospel Discussion Podcast
BYU Football players are best known for their exploits on the football field. But in
this podcast, they will share insights and testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Join the Cougars and their guests as they dive into the scriptures and give unique
insights into the Come Follow Me lessons from The Church of Jesus Christ of
Latter-day Saints.