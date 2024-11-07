Two Point Conversion with BYU Football: A Gospel Discussion Podcast

D&C 10-11 with Professor Hank Smith

In this week's podcast episode, BYU Religion Professor Hank Smith joins Connor Pay and Chase Roberts. Professor Smith emphasizes that the real concern isn't knowing too much Church history, but rather knowing too little. The trio delves into the topic of experiencing significant losses in our lives and how God can help us feel whole again. They also discuss the idea that private victories in life eventually lead to public triumphs, and that the Restoration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ enhances rather than destroys Christianity.