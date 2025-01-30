In this very first episode of Profectum’s new podcast, Kassie Allison introduces herself and shares her passion for development through the DIR® model. An Occupational Therapist, mentor, educator, and parent, Kassie brings over 20 years of experience to the conversation as she talks about her journey, her neurodiverse household, and what listeners can expect from the podcast.
We’ll dive into the foundations of development, explore DIR® and Profectum, and discuss how understanding development can benefit individuals across the lifespan! From potty training to sensory processing to communication, this podcast is a resource for parents, professionals, and anyone curious about development.
Get ready for engaging discussions, expert insights, and practical strategies to support growth and connection as we get Tuned into Development.
13:55
Join Profectum’s Kassie Allison on a journey into the transformative world of development through the lens of the DIR® model. Together, we’ll unpack key insights, share practical strategies, and explore the latest research—all while keeping the focus on connection, growth, and potential for individuals and families.
Along the way, we’ll chat with some truly inspiring guests, bringing you valuable perspectives and real-world experiences. Whether you’re a parent, professional, or simply curious about development across the lifespan, this is the place for you!