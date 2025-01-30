Profectum Podcast Episode 1

In this very first episode of Profectum’s new podcast, Kassie Allison introduces herself and shares her passion for development through the DIR® model. An Occupational Therapist, mentor, educator, and parent, Kassie brings over 20 years of experience to the conversation as she talks about her journey, her neurodiverse household, and what listeners can expect from the podcast. We’ll dive into the foundations of development, explore DIR® and Profectum, and discuss how understanding development can benefit individuals across the lifespan! From potty training to sensory processing to communication, this podcast is a resource for parents, professionals, and anyone curious about development. Get ready for engaging discussions, expert insights, and practical strategies to support growth and connection as we get Tuned into Development.