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TMCA Clerk Connections

tmcapodcast
Government
TMCA Clerk Connections
Latest episode

13 episodes

  • TMCA Clerk Connections

    Celebrating Community, Conversation, and the Future of TMCA Podcasting

    05/19/2026 | 27 mins.
    In this special episode, the Texas Municipal Clerks Association podcast marks a meaningful transition as longtime host Marie Balthrop passes the mic to incoming host Aimee Nemer. Joined by TMCA Education Director Dr. Amy Holt, the conversation reflects on the origins and growth of the podcast, which launched in July 2024 and has since reached listeners across the United States and internationally. Dr. Holt shares behind-the-scenes history on how the podcast came to life, highlights listener statistics and popular episodes, and discusses the role the podcast plays in expanding educational access and professional connection within the municipal clerk community.

    The episode also offers a personal look back at Balthrop’s time as host, including her journey into local government, lessons learned through conversations with clerks across Texas, and the importance of mentorship, transparency, and supporting professionals at every stage of their careers. Balthrop and Nemer discuss the value of authentic conversations, the challenges and humor behind recording episodes, and how the podcast has helped reinforce that municipal clerks are never alone in the work they do. The episode closes with reflections on the future of the podcast, plans for increased member involvement in shaping topics and guests, and appreciation for the strong sense of community within TMCA.

    Clerk Connections is produced by Association Briefings.
  • TMCA Clerk Connections

    Beyond Storage: Building Effective Records Management Strategies

    03/17/2026 | 41 mins.
    In this episode, host Marie Balthrop talks with Megan Gregor, CMC, MLIS, founder of MuniRM, about practical strategies for managing records in an increasingly digital environment. Drawing on her background in library science and her experience as a records manager, deputy clerk, and city clerk in Washington state, Gregor explains how she transitioned into consulting and helping organizations implement digital records programs and tools like Laserfiche. The conversation explores key differences between paper and digital records—including how easily digital files are created, the challenges of organizing them, and the risks to record integrity. Gregor also highlights the advantages of enterprise content management systems, from improved search and automation to remote access, reduced storage needs, greater transparency, and environmental benefits. She offers practical guidance on distinguishing between storing and truly managing records, recommends starting with the elimination of transitory records, and stresses the importance of clear policies, organized file structures, and training departments to build long-term compliance and trust.

     

    Clerk Connections is produced by Association Briefings.
  • TMCA Clerk Connections

    Leading Intergenerational Teams in Local Government

    01/20/2026 | 49 mins.
    In this episode, host Marie Balthrop talks with Jannette Goodall, city secretary of Fort Worth, and Caitlan Biggs, assistant town manager of Little Elm, for a thoughtful conversation on leading intergenerational teams in today’s workplace. Together, they explore the challenges and opportunities that come with managing employees across multiple generations, including differences in work styles, communication preferences, and motivations. The discussion highlights practical strategies for building strong relationships, recognizing individual strengths, and adapting leadership approaches to support diverse teams. Jannette and Caitlan also reflect on the evolving role of technology in local government and how leaders can balance modernization with the core values of public service. The episode offers actionable insights for creating inclusive, collaborative work environments where every generation can contribute and thrive.

     

    Clerk Connections is produced by Association Briefings.
  • TMCA Clerk Connections

    Managing the Boom: How Clerks Navigate Rapid Community Growth

    11/18/2025 | 49 mins.
    In this episode, host Marie Balthrop talks with Robyn Densmore, TRMC, city secretary for Georgetown, Texas, and Jennifer Kirkland, TRMC, city secretary for Kyle, Texas, about what it’s like to serve two of the fastest-growing cities in the state. Robyn and Jennifer share their career paths and discuss how rapid population increases have reshaped their day-to-day work — from managing rising open records requests and evolving election responsibilities to implementing new technology and supporting expanding departments. They also highlight strategies for maintaining employee morale and preserving a small-town level of service in the midst of major growth. The conversation touches on the importance of advocating for resources, leaning on peer support, and celebrating professional milestones, including Jennifer’s recent recognition as the Texas Municipal Clerks Association Emerging Leader Award recipient.

     

    Clerk Connections is produced by Association Briefings.
  • TMCA Clerk Connections

    Mentorship, Milestones, and Municipal Leadership

    09/16/2025 | 40 mins.
    In this episode, host Marie Balthrop sits down with Aimee Nemer, City Secretary for the City of Richardson and TMCA’s 2024 Clerk of the Year. Aimee shares her career journey and reflects on the milestones that have defined her path, including launching Richardson’s Citizens Academy and mentoring the next generation of clerks. The conversation explores the vital role of mentorship, the evolving demands of local government, and the supportive, collaborative culture of the Texas Municipal Clerks Association. The episode also shines a spotlight on the 2025 Clerk of the Year nominees, celebrating excellence across the profession.

     

    Clerk Connections is produced by Association Briefings.
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About TMCA Clerk Connections
An original podcast series from the Texas Municipal Clerks Association, featuring leaders in our community offering candid conversations and fresh perspectives on Texas’s local government and unique stories to inspire.
Podcast website
Government

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