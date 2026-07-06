In this special episode, the Texas Municipal Clerks Association podcast marks a meaningful transition as longtime host Marie Balthrop passes the mic to incoming host Aimee Nemer. Joined by TMCA Education Director Dr. Amy Holt, the conversation reflects on the origins and growth of the podcast, which launched in July 2024 and has since reached listeners across the United States and internationally. Dr. Holt shares behind-the-scenes history on how the podcast came to life, highlights listener statistics and popular episodes, and discusses the role the podcast plays in expanding educational access and professional connection within the municipal clerk community.



The episode also offers a personal look back at Balthrop’s time as host, including her journey into local government, lessons learned through conversations with clerks across Texas, and the importance of mentorship, transparency, and supporting professionals at every stage of their careers. Balthrop and Nemer discuss the value of authentic conversations, the challenges and humor behind recording episodes, and how the podcast has helped reinforce that municipal clerks are never alone in the work they do. The episode closes with reflections on the future of the podcast, plans for increased member involvement in shaping topics and guests, and appreciation for the strong sense of community within TMCA.



Clerk Connections is produced by Association Briefings.