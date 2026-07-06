In this episode, host Marie Balthrop talks with Megan Gregor, CMC, MLIS, founder of MuniRM, about practical strategies for managing records in an increasingly digital environment. Drawing on her background in library science and her experience as a records manager, deputy clerk, and city clerk in Washington state, Gregor explains how she transitioned into consulting and helping organizations implement digital records programs and tools like Laserfiche. The conversation explores key differences between paper and digital records—including how easily digital files are created, the challenges of organizing them, and the risks to record integrity. Gregor also highlights the advantages of enterprise content management systems, from improved search and automation to remote access, reduced storage needs, greater transparency, and environmental benefits. She offers practical guidance on distinguishing between storing and truly managing records, recommends starting with the elimination of transitory records, and stresses the importance of clear policies, organized file structures, and training departments to build long-term compliance and trust.
Clerk Connections is produced by Association Briefings.