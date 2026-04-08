Julie rejoins G and Shannon for a “calorie-dense” Eclipse chapter 25, in which POVs collide and short second lives come to an end! First: listener emails about cats, Twilight dads, and... math?? Next: can Bree survive the horrors of Girl Torture long enough to reveal the shocking truth about Edward? Finally: sit down, strap in, and join the Volturi on their wacky American murder vacation! threebooksoneplot.com linktr.ee/threebooksoneplot patreon.com/threebooksoneplot

Episode 71 - "The Volturi Go to Olive Garden"

Sunshine returns from fighting fires to focus on what’s really important: supporting G and Shannon through the breakup in Eclipse chapter 26. But first, a post-mortem recap of Stephenie Meyer’s 9/11 Q&A! Then it’s time for Bible study (dead baby edition), the return of the Fujo Hat, murmurmaxxing, and an absolutely cursed Renesmegg moment. Grab your gavels, because it’s time to dump your side piece in a God-honoring way! threebooksoneplot.com linktr.ee/threebooksoneplot patreon.com/threebooksoneplot

It’s the final chapter of Eclipse (not counting the epilogue), and Lilia joins G and Shannon for some wedding planning! But first, cry along with Bella. And then cry some more. And some more (Edward is about to be SO fed.) Also featured: Shannon’s new prop and old dad, an in-universe Bella’s Book Club, and Edward’s… slut era?? It’s all here at the all-you-can-slurp tear buffet! threebooksoneplot.com linktr.ee/threebooksoneplot patreon.com/threebooksoneplot

Ioco is back to help G and Shannon read the epic fail epilogue of Eclipse! It’s a good thing the chapter is called “Choice,” because they’re questioning all of Stephenie’s. After listener emails and donut show-and-tell, it’s time to check in with Jacob’s latest L’s, take a vampire calligraphy class, and read Smeyer’s canon femslash. Just don’t forget to stan Leah Clearwater for clear skin! threebooksoneplot.com linktr.ee/threebooksoneplot patreon.com/threebooksoneplot

G and Shannon ring out the old year with another epic length season finale! Crack open a cold one with the gals as they reflect on the absolute rollercoasters that were Eclipse and The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner. Plus: messages from listeners and guests, top fives, and montages. Soooo many montages. threebooksoneplot.com patreon.com/threebooksonplot

Episode 75 - "The Garbage Will Do"

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About Three Books One Plot

About Three Books One Plot

About Three Books One Plot

Three books, one plot, and two girls ready to dissect this way too far. Join long-time Twilight fans Shannon and G and their guest of the week as they read Twilight and its two official retellings, Life and Death and Midnight Sun, all at once in this nostalgia-driven, joke-filled look at the world's craziest story ever to be published three times by the same author.