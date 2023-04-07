Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Flipping 50 Show in the App
Listen to The Flipping 50 Show in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
The Flipping 50 Show

The Flipping 50 Show

Podcast The Flipping 50 Show
Podcast The Flipping 50 Show

The Flipping 50 Show

Debra Atkinson
add
The podcast for women in menopause and beyond who want to change the way they age. Fitness, wellness, and health research put into practical tips you can use to...
More
Health & FitnessFitness
The podcast for women in menopause and beyond who want to change the way they age. Fitness, wellness, and health research put into practical tips you can use to...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • The Metabolism Boosting Workouts I Do When I Don’t Have Time!!
    Metabolism-boosting workouts are key to losing weight after 40! Just “lifting weights” may miss the mark! Without a plan and the right sequence, protocol.   In this episode, I’m going to give you a crash course on how we program at Flipping 50. You will have a very short course in personal training! And we should all know a few basics about what’s enough stimulus? What’s too much? What’s the rest time between? And when you have very little time what should you choose to do vs ditch?    I like to think of it like a bullseye in a target. Every program I design for our Flipping 50 Membership is based on what’s worked for menopausal women in scientific studies. The workouts utilize the highest priority source of exercise volume.    It’s not just “more” exercises. It’s about enough volume for major muscle groups. For instance, 3 exercises 3 or 4 or 5 times is far more valuable than 8 muscle groups done 2 times.    And when you have days that are short... We can’t be all or nothing.  Check out this Youtube video: 20-Minute Total Body Strength Workout | Women Over 50   Let’s define a few terms:  Protocol: how you put the pieces together…. In supersets, trisets, circuits… for instance Supersets Trisets Circuits   Metabolism Boosting Workouts: How I Structure The 5 Components of a workout Warm-up:  Start with some aerobic movement: walking, dancing, stationary bike, whatever you have available  Then follow with dynamic moves. A rear lunge with arms overhead or with rotation, for example. A move I call “spyders” from a plank where you step a foot up and reach for the ceiling with one arm then the other and return to plank and repeat on another side.   If this is all losing you… I’ll link to a recent video I did just like this on YouTube.  Goblet Squat Bent Over Row Side Lunges – alternating sides   Chest Press Bent Arm Pullover Rear Lunges- same leg    Cool down with 3 “Compound stretches” Stretch more if you have time  You’ll wonder, is this worth it? Absolutely! Less is more. Reaching complete fatigue is the key! Don’t get there part way on lots of exercises. Get there all the way with fewer that target major muscle groups instead.     What About Split Routines: One Muscle Group a Day for Metabolism? I know you may be asking this. Two things to consider. Time. Recovery.. Not just of muscles but of your adrenals. And your time. If you are strapped for time, total body is best, oddly enough. But you can move workouts adjust, shorten and lengthen without risk of losing that metabolism benefit.  Rest is a factor.  When repetition range is lower the Weight goes up… rest required increases (so time does not decrease) Reps go up… speed often goes up (but shouldn’t!!)  So, a 45-minute workout total body 2x a week becomes at least a 45-minute workout split routine 4 times a week, and often 5 or 6 depending on the program.  Leg day is the only one you’re really able to hit metabolism hard with a split. Yet, you can insert chest and back with a single super set of 3-5 sets with low to moderate reps and still do 3-4 lower body exercises that stimulate more muscle in the total body.  Done for you? The Flipping 50 Membership is open twice annually and if you hurry you might catch it! If not we have a notifications list and other options for starting.    No woman over 50 wants to allow muscle loss (metabolism loss) to happen and it is if you’re not strength training with a plan!    Other Episodes You Might Like:  20 Reasons Strength Training Should Be Mandatory for Everyone Over 29: https://www.flippingfifty.com/strength-training/   TOTAL Body or SPLIT ROUTINE Strength Training in Menopause | #453: https://www.flippingfifty.com/total-body-or-split-routine-453/ Resources:  Sunlighten Saunas: https://www.flippingfifty.com/sauna The Flipping 50 Cafe: https://www.flippingfifty.com/cafe/ Flippingfifty Protein:  https://www.flippingfifty.com/protein
    7/9/2023
    34:46
  • What Accelerates Aging and How to Reverse Aging
    Are your habits accelerating aging? It’s well known that oxidation accelerates aging, and yet the question could be if we know what accelerates aging don’t we also then know how to reverse aging?  I have a controversial guest on the show today. You know if you’re here and have been for a minute that I’m an advocate for all exercise and agree with much of what we share today. However, I would and do express that strength training is the pivotal piece in order to enable the aerobic, the balance, and the mobility exercise you want for longevity purposes.  And.. I also believe and witness that higher levels of protein for midlife women, and micronutrient insufficiencies- in large part as a results of gut issues occurring at midlife do exist and measuring micronutrients is a wise investment if you’re not feeling well. By that I don’t mean not sick, but really well, 100% you.    How to Reverse Aging That said. Much of my guest’s information on longevity and why certain measures of strength for longevity still exist while they may be a little outdated is important. We can’t share an isolated silo view of aging. I do think that one point to consider. The current evidence of longevity doesn’t tell us necessarily the outcome of hormone-free, antibiotic-free grass-fed or wild sources of protein. Previous measures of high amounts of protein haven’t screened well the quality of that protein.  This is just food for thought.. In this episode where you will be presented with ideas that may be congruent and may be counter to your own. Above all, measure now, keep measuring and evaluating your own habits.  My Guest:  Dr. Carl P. Giordano is the Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Rebesana. He is double-board certified in orthopedics and spine surgery and completed his residency and fellowship at the Hospital for Joint Diseases/NYU Langone Medical Center.  He has served as the medical director at Stryker Howmedica Tissue Bank and Health South Physical Therapy and on several American Board of Spine Surgery committees. His scientific background has led to numerous peer review publications and book chapters. His scientific travels have taken him from the NIH to Rockefeller University.  He holds multiple patents and continues with research and development. Dr. Giordano recently co-founded Rebesana out of a devotion to providing the public with a supplement designed by the latest scientific research that promotes longevity and better quality of life. Questions We Answer in This Episode:  What causes aging? The current state of longevity research and how we’re unlocking the key to slow and even reverse aging? The state of the supplement industry, snake oil, underdosing, lack of transparency, and massive quality concerns? What can we do now to live a longer, healthier life? On a daily basis? How to reverse aging?    Connect with Carl:  Website:  https://rebesana.com/ Carl on Social: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rebesana/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/carl-giordano-9ba61549/?trk=pub-pbmap   Other Episodes You Might Like:  Are Your Mitochondria Aging Too Fast? | Slow Down to Energy Up:https://www.flippingfifty.com/aging-too-fast/ What IS Urolithin A and How Does It Help Healthy Aging?: https://www.flippingfifty.com/healthy-aging-2/  Resource:  Flippingfifty Protein:  https://www.flippingfifty.com/protein Sunlighten Saunas: https://www.flippingfifty.com/sauna The Flipping 50 Cafe: https://www.flippingfifty.com/cafe/ Advanced Specialist: https://www.flippingfifty.com/specialist   
    7/7/2023
    42:19
  • Money is Power, Women Need More of Both
    Money is power. You may be asking, do I have the right podcast? Isn’t this health and fitness and all things menopause fitness & hormones? Yes, yes it is. And if I give you the blueprint for longevity and a healthspan to match, money is going to come up.    Did you plan on living as long as you could wanting to have as many adventures as possible, or helping your family as much as you do?  Are you ready for that or feeling constricted about finances and what happens when you’re not earning anything?    This  episode brings in the reality that is in synchronicity with Flipping 50’s message:    Women are the most powerful health influencers in the world.                             - Debra Atkinson We have more power if we have more money. - Nancy Rizzuto   My Guest: Nancy Rizzuto is a Founding Partner and Principal of CAP STRAT, and Founder of the CAP STRAT Women's Forum.   Her primary focus is to cultivate awareness and business opportunities for the firm’s institutional investment advisory, private wealth advisory, and asset management services and to co-lead the CAP STRAT’s Women's Forum. The Forum’s mission is to support the personal, professional, and financial success and fulfillment of women.   Nancy fiercely believes that money is power and that women need more of both. Her passion is to financially empower others, especially women, to attain the freedom to live the life of their dreams and create a meaningful legacy. Her purpose is to serve. She is a speaker, mentor, and an active philanthropic leader in her community. Flippingfifty Protein:  https://www.flippingfifty.com/protein Questions We Answer in This Episode:  Why are you doing what you do? What are you most proud of? What advice do you have for women looking towards their "next chapter?' What are some of the ways women can own their power around their finances? You just celebrated your 60th birthday. What's most important about this milestone? More on Nancy and CAP STRAT:  Host two financial programs for women that educate, inspire, and empower women to take action and make more intentional decisions around their finances and future. Financial Strategies to Support Your Brilliant Life. Target audience: Women exploring what is next. It is ideal for those who will be shifting in the next 5-10 years from a traditional full-time career to their post-professional lives. But, not retirement. Money, Power, and Purpose: Aligning your Finances with Your Future.  They serve Women of all ages and levels of financial wealth. Essential steps for all women to be in control of their money and to fuel their life's purpose, drivers of financial behavior, and actions to take today to optimize one's financial resources.   Connect with Nancy:  https://capstratwomensforum.com/ https://www.capstratig.com/ Nancy on Social: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nancy.rizzuto.3 Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nancyrizzuto/   Other Episodes You Might Like:  Financial Stress or Freedom: Steps to Financial Fit: https://www.flippingfifty.com/financial-stress-or-freedom-steps-to-financial-fit/ Do You Live As If Health Is Your Wealth?:  https://www.flippingfifty.com/wellthy/ Resource:  Flippingfifty Protein:  https://www.flippingfifty.com/protein Sunlighten Saunas: https://www.flippingfifty.com/sauna The Flipping 50 Cafe: https://www.flippingfifty.com/cafe/
    7/4/2023
    41:03
  • Are You Insulin Resistant in Menopause or Beyond?
    If you’ve become insulin resistant in menopause, or suspect you are and want to know more about how to confirm it and resolve it, this is an episode you don’t want to miss. You’ll learn about testing, about habits that will help reduce your risk of insulin resistance and so much more. Understanding and addressing insulin resistance during menopause is essential for maintaining overall health and well-being. By adopting a holistic approach that includes lifestyle modifications, women can effectively manage insulin resistance, reduce the risk of chronic conditions, and improve their quality of life during this transformative stage. People who are weight loss resistant are often Insulin Resistant. People who are Insulin Resistant are almost 100% of the time Weight Loss Resistant. - Dr. Morgan Nolte    My Guest: Dr. Morgan Nolte is a board-certified clinical specialist in geriatric physical therapy.  Recognizing a lack of preventative education and care that focused on reversing risk factors instead of just treating symptoms, Dr. Nolte founded Zivli, LLC — an online course and coaching program that helps adults reverse insulin resistance for long-term weight loss and disease prevention.   Questions We Answer in This Episode:  What is insulin resistance and its health benefits or consequences? Why is maintaining healthy muscle mass a key to preventing and lowering insulin resistance? How can insulin resistance impact muscle health? Why does going through menopause increase insulin resistance and risk for disease? How can we reverse insulin resistance? Connect with Morgan:  Website: https://www.zivli.com/  Morgan on Social: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zivli/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCByB8-b3CnXYuuWWyJ_vgzA Podcast: Reshape Your Health with Dr. Morgan Nolte: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/reshape-your-health-with-dr-morgan-nolte/id1494789211   Other Episodes You Might Like: Insulin: Insulin Resistance in Midlife Belly Fat Weight Gain: https://www.flippingfifty.com/midlife-belly-fat-weight-gain/ More Endurance Exercise, Less Muscle and More Fat with Age | Recipe for Disaster: https://www.flippingfifty.com/more-fat-with-age/ Keeping and Gaining Muscle Over 50: Made Easy & Less Painful:  https://www.flippingfifty.com/gaining-muscle-over-50/ Resource:  STRONGER: https://www.flippingfifty.com/getstronger Flippingfifty Protein:  https://www.flippingfifty.com/protein Sunlighten Saunas: https://www.flippingfifty.com/sauna https://www.Yourlabwork.com/flipping-50 Code: Flipping50 for $25 off your first test  
    6/30/2023
    36:41
  • Living Longer is NOT the Goal: Research on Longevity
    Living well, not living longer ought to be the goal. Everywhere I turn though this is the longevity economy. What can I do to live longer?  What can I take? What’s my real age? Interest in Flipping 50’s genetic test for chronological vs biological age and what to do about it is peaking. We want to know, are we slowing the biological process of aging, or accelerating it?    In this episode some research about where we are in regard to activities related to living longer well.    The State of Women in Menopause Actively Seeking Living Longer  Among women 45–64 years and 65–74 years old, only 18% and 11%, respectively, perform physical activities that enhance and maintain muscle strength and endurance two or more times per week.   Right at the time – 60 when loss of muscle accelerates from the average 3-8% loss a decade to greater than that 1-2%.   Not only is life making it easier to lose muscle, but women are also barely exercising enough to offset it.    The answer is starting sooner.   Imagine your cell phone. Where is it? Chances are it’s within arm’s length or I just made you nervous by asking.  You’re not going to put that down when you turn 60, or 70, or 80. There’s no age when that will be something you don’t do. Why? Because you’ve become attached to it and it’s a habit.    Strength Training is the Panacea of Reversing (Biological Aging) And so too can strength training. You aren’t going to stop doing it if you’ve begun it. If you wait until 60 or 70, starting then is better than not starting, but will be harder than beginning at 45 or 50, or 55 when you’ve already got more muscle, more energy, and potentially more urgency (due to weight gain or belly fat that occurs in menopause). If you live with it for too long, chances are you will be adopting a mentality you settle for it. I’ve heard women say, maybe they have to accept it. Not really my people.    I think you accept it only if you aren’t willing to make the healthy habits to change it. Now, that is a choice. I can get behind that. You’re saying, it’s more important to me to drink wine every evening than to have what I say I want in regard to body weight or fat.    Perception of lack of time/too busy is the #1 reason for dropout  (44%)   But once you start, if you’re older… you’ll stick with it. For every decade of life, we’re 10x more likely to stick with it.    If you haven’t had a lifetime of physical activity or an active lifestyle, help yourself with a coach, a program, and accountability. Because you are less likely to stick with it than someone who has that relationship with being active.    One crucial component is the skill level and leadership of the program: the competency of your leader. That’s like comparing an influencer who sells makeup, talks about home décor who also shows you her workout vs a fitness professional who can discuss the science of movement and biomechanics so you don’t get hurt. Immediately, it may not matter. But long term, if you’re not confident what you’re doing helps or don’t know why, most of us are not willing to keep investing time and energy.    What’s True for You?  Evaluate your current routine and where it came from. Do you know every move, every set, and sequence of moves is designed for taking you from where you are to where you want to go?  Rate it on a 0-4 scale, 0 being “not at all.” This could be a big factor in your willingness to stick to it long-term.    There are “challenges” all over. Like, P90x, or 75 hard. And yet there’s nothing behind the science of who should, who is throwing themselves under the bus by doing them, and who is the ideal candidate. All exercise is not appropriate for all bodies. At 60 minutes .. cortisol begins to rise and does not have a corresponding reduction for women in midlife (and potentially men in andropause). This is muscle-wasting and adrenal stress both.    We’re talking far beyond, “Everyone can walk.” We also want to address the sheer volume of exercise at levels that may not allow recovery. That may not complement a woman’s hormonal levels. That may actually waste muscle mass and accelerate aging by oxidation.    These kinds of statements, found on sites like the National Institute on Aging and the National Institutes of Health, send us back in time and make it hard to change:   Some people have a hard time gaining muscle no matter how much they lift, while others have a hard time losing weight even when focusing on aerobic activity. This variability from person to person is another area of current research both at NIA and the institutions it supports. — Eric Shiroma, Sc.D., staff scientist, NIA   This is wrong!   The implication here is that strength is what it takes to gain muscle. Agreed. We know this to be proven. But it’s also implying losing weight comes from aerobic activity. For midlife women, or others suffering from high cortisol, low estrogen, and low testosterone and growth hormone, this just backfires. But this is publicly accessible from a respected source (Nia.nih.gov)   Only later in the same article do you read, yet not highlighted and quoted:  “Incorporating weightlifting into an exercise and diet intervention for older adults with obesity yields better results than diet or aerobic exercise alone.”   Exactly What We Need to Live Longer AND WELL Four physical attributes related to living longer well:  cardiorespiratory fitness  muscle strength and power flexibility dynamic balance Strength Training makes all other forms of exercise possible.    So, given there is strength, cardio, and mobility…  the greatest of these is Strength training.    In 25 studies involving people 60 and older, with an average age of 70: Exercisers should have two sessions of machine-weight training per week, with a training intensity of 70 to 79 percent of their “one-rep max” — the maximum load that they could fully lift if they were only doing it once. Each session includes two to three sets of each exercise and seven to nine repetitions per set.   We’re not getting older and needing to slow down or take it easy. To live longer as well as possible, you want to stay active, lift more and focus on all components mentioned here.   Ready to start with the greatest of these.. and a coach to help?https://www.flippingfifty.com/getstronger References:  https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4308058/ https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4308058/ Borde R, Hortobágyi T, Granacher U. Dose-Response Relationships of Resistance Training in Healthy Old Adults: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Sports Med. 2015 Dec;45(12):1693-720. doi: 10.1007/s40279-015-0385-9. PMID: 26420238; PMCID: PMC4656698.   Other episodes:  How to Redefine Aging | Mindset Shifts with Natalie Jill: https://www.flippingfifty.com/redefine-aging/ Are Your Mitochondria Aging Too Fast? | Slow Down to Energy Up: https://www.flippingfifty.com/aging-too-fast/ Resources:  Flippingfifty Protein:   https://www.flippingfifty.com/protein  Flippingfifty Stronger:  https://www.flippingfifty.com/getstronger  On Social: Facebook: https://facebook.com/flipping50tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/flipping50tv
    6/27/2023
    26:24

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About The Flipping 50 Show

The podcast for women in menopause and beyond who want to change the way they age. Fitness, wellness, and health research put into practical tips you can use today. You still got it, girl!
Podcast website

Listen to The Flipping 50 Show, Passion Struck with John R. Miles and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Flipping 50 Show

The Flipping 50 Show

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Flipping 50 Show: Podcasts in Family