Voice Over Coffee Shop Episode 81

In this episode we have the absolutely amazing Lynn Norris!

Lynn is both a knock out award winning voice talent and an incredibly savvy business woman with a wealth of knowledge in so many industries both from learning and first hand experience under her belt.

She is also one of the co-founders of VA for VO, a boutique platform built for voice talent to outsource help in all aspects of their business.

In today's episode we talk about:
- Using a corporate background to navigate a VO business.
- Being a confident problem solver for clients.
- Joining VA for VO
- Finding marketing knowledge outside the VO industry

I really hope you enjoyed this peak into the incredibly resourceful and talented mind of Lynn and her story from wall street to being an award-winning voice talent!

If you would like to see her work, you can visit https://www.voicedbylynn.com/

And if you'd like to discuss outsourcing parts of your business you can check out https://www.vaforvo.com/
VOCS 080 | Coffee with Jen Greenfield
Voice Over Coffee Shop Episode 80

Hi there! My name is Andrew Morrison and welcome to the Voice Over Coffee Shop, where we start our day with some of the finest names in voice over.

If you would like to get to know more about me, feel free to check out my website at https://vocoffeeshop.com

In this episode, we have the fabulous Jen Greenfield!

Jen is an absolutely relentless force when it comes to her marketing. She brings an unapologetic realness to both her voice styles in multiple genre and her dedication to equipping her colleagues with the tools and resources they need for success.

She's a firecracker of a human being and one of the co-founders of one of the fastest voice over communities in the industry, the VO Booth Besties!

In this episode we talk about:
- Being tenacious in an educated way.
- Networking and client experiences
- Strategic Marketing
- The origin story of VO Booth Besties

I really hope you enjoy this phenomenally fun talk with Jen on her story, her evolution, and her predictions in the future of voiced media.

If you would like to get to know more about her, you can visit https://www.jengreenfieldvo.com/

If you'd like to listen to the VO Booth Besties podcast, you can check that out at https://www.boothbesties.com/
VOCS 079 | Coffee with Kevin Kilpatrick
VOCS 079 | Coffee with Kevin Kilpatrick

In this episode we have the phenomenal Kevin Kilpatrick!

Kevin is a multi-award winning voice over artist who has voiced some the world's largest campaigns and automotive spots all across the country. If you've ever called an Enterprise or some Pizza Huts around the US, you've heard his voice. He is a skilled producer and coach, and also the host of the Making Waves VO Podcast where he and Bobbi Maxwell dive deep into the lives of other voice actors.

In this episode we talk about:
- Adapting to changes in career growth
- Building his automotive career
- Kevin's new career goals

I really hope you enjoyed a peak into Kevin's vast perspective on how malleability and continued training can create some amazing things in a voice over career.

If you would like to check out some of his work, you can visit https://kevinkilpatrick.com/
VOCS 078 | Coffee with George The Tech Whittam
VOCS 078 | Coffee with George The Tech Whittam

Voice Over Coffee Shop Episode # 78

In this episode, we have my buddy George Whittam!

George is well known within the sound space for being an expert in audio technology. He has expertise in studio design, audio recording technology, and… *checks notes*…. Snickerdoodle addiction?

Anyhow, he is also the founder of George The Tech, cohost of The Voice Over Body Shop (not related) and cofounder of Tri-booth, all organizations geared toward enhanced and accessible sound for creatives of all kinds.

In this episode we have
-A secret special guest
-Breaking down the basics of good sound
-George's sources to stay on the tech pulse
-The future expansion plans of GTT

I really hope you enjoy hearing George's path in audio, getting to know him a little bit more as a person and audio expert, and hearing his insight on the future of audio.

If you would like to book him for any audio related inquiries, you can visit https://georgethe.tech.
VOCS 077 | Coffee with Paul Schmidt
VOCS 077 | Coffee with Paul Schmidt

Voice Over Coffee Shop Episode # 77

In this episode we have my very good buddy Paul Schmidt.

Now this is the part where I usually give you a list of credits and accolades to give you more of an idea of who I'm chatting with…but this is going to be a bit different.

Paul is just a really good guy. He is one of the greatest conversationalists I know and I could talk to him for hours. He has one of the most brilliant business minds in the industry. He is a coach, an actor, a realist, a guy who is just a wealth of information from his Youtube channel VO pro to his course VO Freedom which is truly geared make this business easier to navigate to…look at me. Making a laundry list again.

Just know I got a lot from this conversation, and I hope you as a listener or viewer get half as much value as I did.

This conversation was enlightening, informative, and so incredibly raw. I hope you enjoyed Paul's real take on how to build relationships, build a business without fluff, and really just be an authentic human being in your unique journey through VO.

If you would like to join VO Freedom you can visit VO Pro.pro
Voice talent and voice over artists breathe life into the media we consume and I want to learn what inspires them, what lured them to the microphone, and what they themselves have learned along the way in this mighty journey we all share.