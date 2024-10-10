VOCS 077 | Coffee with Paul Schmidt

#voiceacting #voiceover #marketing #voiceover #voiceacting #podcast #voprohttps://vocoffeeshop.com--------------------------------------------------Voice Over Coffee Shop Episode # 77Hi there! My name is Andrew Morrison and welcome to the Voice Over Coffee Shop, where we start our day with some of the finest names in voice over.If you would like to get know me a bit more, feel free to check out my website at https://andrewdmorrison.com/In this episode we have my very good buddy Paul Schmidt.Now this is the part where I usually give you a list of credits and accolades to give you more of an idea of who I'm chatting with…but this is going to be a bit different.Paul is just a really good guy. He is one of the greatest conversationalists I know and I could talk to him for hours. He has one of the most brilliant business minds in the industry. He is a coach, an actor, a realist, a guy who is just a wealth of information from his Youtube channel VO pro to his course VO Freedom which is truly geared make this business easier to navigate to…look at me. Making a laundry list again.Just know I got a lot from this conversation, and I hope you as a listener or viewer get half as much value as I did.This conversation was enlightening, informative, and so incredibly raw. I hope you enjoyed Paul's real take on how to build relationships, build a business without fluff, and really just be an authentic human being in your unique journey through VO.If you would like to join VO Freedom you can visit VO Pro.proThanks for listening. And I'll catch you in the next one!