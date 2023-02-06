540: Heart Surgeon Reveals What to Eat to Lose Weight & Prevent Disease | Dr. Philip Ovadia

Dr. Philip Ovadia (IG: @ovadia_heart_health) is a hearth surgeon who established Ovadia Heart Health, a telehealth practice that focuses on the prevention and treatment of metabolic and heart disease through lifestyle and dietary modification. In an effort to overcome his lifelong struggle with obesity, Phil adopted a low-carbohydrate focused way of eating in 2015 and - since March 2019 - has maintained a mostly carnivorous way of eating. After decades of yo-yo dieting, he has maintained a weight loss of nearly 100 pounds. Phil is the author of Stay Off My Operating Table, where he discusses the principles of optimizing metabolic health to prevent heart disease and other chronic diseases. He also hosts the Stay Off My Operating Table podcast. If you're looking to fix your metabolic health and you want to shed some extra body fat, stick around to hear what Phil has to say. As a heart surgeon and someone who's lost almost 100 pounds himself, he knows what he's talking about. In this episode, we discuss: Lack of metabolic health is the root cause of chronic disease 5 ways to measure metabolic health LDL cholesterol is not the culprit for heart disease Fasting insulin levels can show insulin resistance What is insulin resistance? The healthcare system is overwhelmed Stop treating type 2 diabetes with insulin Diet is the foundation of metabolic health The link between metabolic health & mental health It's never too late to make changes You don't need to eat carbs Are all carbohydrates the same? Phil's thoughts on net vs. total carbs Can you reverse insulin resistance on a vegan diet? Eliminate vegetable & seed oils from your diet How to navigate dining out in a healthy way The carnivore diet is a heart-healthy diet Phil's weight loss journey (losing nearly 100 pounds) The carnivore diet makes you less hungry Intermittent fasting improves metabolic health Phil's thoughts on quality vs. cheap meats Choose low-carb vs. high-carb vegetables How to eat carnivore with your family Learn how to advocate for your health Challenges with the standard of care Phil's typical day of eating