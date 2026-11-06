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729 episodes
729: Vascular Surgeon: The Truth About Medicine Doctors Won’t Say Out Loud | Dr. Lily Johnston11/03/2026 | 1h 57 mins.Dr. Lily Johnston is a board-certified vascular surgeon and public health expert. She's the author of Disconnected.
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728: Cardiologist Reveals What’s Really Driving Heart Disease (And What to Do) | Dr. Jack Wolfson10/27/2026 | 1h 46 mins.Dr. Jack Wolfson is a cardiologist, founder of Natural Heart Doctor, and author of The Paleo Cardiologist.
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727: I Was Diagnosed With Parkinson’s. Now I’m in Full Remission | Mimi Morgan10/20/2026 | 1h 53 mins.Mimi Morgan is a certified personal trainer and metabolic health practitioner who put her Parkinson’s disease into remission.
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- Dr. David Harper is an associate professor of kinesiology at the University of the Fraser Valley, a researcher specializing in ketogenic nutrition and metabolic health, and the author of BioDiet.
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Show notes:
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725: Fatigue Expert: The Real Reason You’re Always Tired — and How to Fix It | Dr. Sarah Myhill10/06/2026 | 1h 55 mins.Dr. Sarah Myhill has worked full time in National Health Service and independent medical practice. She has a special interest in CFS and ME.
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Show notes:
jessechappus.com/725
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Long-form conversations on what actually drives health.Podcast website
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