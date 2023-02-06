Jesse Chappus has in-depth conversations with health and wellness leaders from around the world. Topics include lifestyle, nutrition, fitness, self-help, sleep,... More
540: Heart Surgeon Reveals What to Eat to Lose Weight & Prevent Disease | Dr. Philip Ovadia
Watch the full video interview on YouTube here: https://bit.ly/540drphilipovadia Dr. Philip Ovadia (IG: @ovadia_heart_health) is a hearth surgeon who established Ovadia Heart Health, a telehealth practice that focuses on the prevention and treatment of metabolic and heart disease through lifestyle and dietary modification. In an effort to overcome his lifelong struggle with obesity, Phil adopted a low-carbohydrate focused way of eating in 2015 and - since March 2019 - has maintained a mostly carnivorous way of eating. After decades of yo-yo dieting, he has maintained a weight loss of nearly 100 pounds. Phil is the author of Stay Off My Operating Table, where he discusses the principles of optimizing metabolic health to prevent heart disease and other chronic diseases. He also hosts the Stay Off My Operating Table podcast. If you're looking to fix your metabolic health and you want to shed some extra body fat, stick around to hear what Phil has to say. As a heart surgeon and someone who's lost almost 100 pounds himself, he knows what he's talking about. In this episode, we discuss: Lack of metabolic health is the root cause of chronic disease 5 ways to measure metabolic health LDL cholesterol is not the culprit for heart disease Fasting insulin levels can show insulin resistance What is insulin resistance? The healthcare system is overwhelmed Stop treating type 2 diabetes with insulin Diet is the foundation of metabolic health The link between metabolic health & mental health It's never too late to make changes You don't need to eat carbs Are all carbohydrates the same? Phil's thoughts on net vs. total carbs Can you reverse insulin resistance on a vegan diet? Eliminate vegetable & seed oils from your diet How to navigate dining out in a healthy way The carnivore diet is a heart-healthy diet Phil's weight loss journey (losing nearly 100 pounds) The carnivore diet makes you less hungry Intermittent fasting improves metabolic health Phil's thoughts on quality vs. cheap meats Choose low-carb vs. high-carb vegetables How to eat carnivore with your family Learn how to advocate for your health Challenges with the standard of care Phil's typical day of eating Show sponsors: Paleovalley ultimatehealth15 at checkout Quicksilver Scientific ultimatehealth15 at checkout InsideTracker BiOptimizers ultimatehealth10 at checkout Related links: Dr. Philip Ovadia - Stay off My Operating Table (book) Dr. Philip Ovadia's website (Ovadia Heart Health) Follow Dr. Philip Ovadia on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube Stay off My Operating Table Podcast with Dr. Philip Ovadia The Society of Metabolic Health Practitioners Tim Noakes - Ketogenic: The Science of Therapeutic Carbohydrate Restriction in Human Health (book) Nutrition Network Related episodes: Plants Are Trying to Kill You! (Don't Eat Them) | Dr. Anthony Chaffee (#537) The 3 Biggest Fasting Mistakes & How to Do It Correctly to Lose Weight Fast! | Dr. Mindy Pelz (#533) Scientist Reveals the Weight Loss Diet That Never Fails! | Dr. Eric Westman (#531) How to Lose Weight & Heal the Body With the Proper Human Diet | Dr. Ken Berry (#528) Eat These Weight Loss Foods to Burn Fat & Heal the Body | Dr. William Li (#527)
5/30/2023
2:07:35
539: The Shocking New Science About Weight Loss, Food & Gut Health | Tim Spector
Watch the full video interview on YouTube here: https://bit.ly/539timspector Today you're getting a deep dive with Tim Spector (IG: @tim.spector). Tim is a medically qualified Professor of Epidemiology and Director of the TwinsUK registry at King's College London. His current work focuses on the microbiome and nutrition, and he is co-founder of the data science company ZOE. Tim's latest book is Food for Life: The New Science of Eating Well. Today you'll learn: What a typical day of eating looks like for Tim, Tim's thoughts on probiotic & prebiotic supplements, the latest research on time-restricted eating, realistic advice for weight loss, the four basic rules to optimize your gut microbiome, studying the gut microbiome of the Hadza tribe in Africa, common factors that destroy your gut microbiome, what the science says about gluten and so much more! Show sponsors: InsideTracker Just Thrive ultimatehealth at checkout Paleovalley Organifi ultimatehealth at checkout Related links: Tim Spector's website Follow Tim Spector on Instagram and Twitter Listen or watch Tim Spector previously on TUHP (episode #484 and #508) Tim Spector - Food for Life (book) ZOE Related episodes: The Daily Hacks to Prevent Disease & Increase Your Lifespan | Dr. Steven Gundry (#538) Food as Medicine: Eat This to Heal the Body, Burn Fat & Starve Cancer! | Dr. William Li (#534) The Root Causes of Alzheimer's Disease & a Specific Plan to Prevent & Reverse It | Dr. Dale Bredesen (#504) Why You're Not Healthy in Life & How to Fix It! Shawn Stevenson (#503) The 5 Best Foods for Longevity! (Eat as One Meal) | Max Lugavere (#502)
5/25/2023
2:49:25
538: The Daily Hacks to Prevent Disease & Increase Your Lifespan | Dr. Steven Gundry
Watch the full video interview on YouTube here: https://bit.ly/538drstevengundry Dr. Steven Gundry (IG: @drstevengundry) is one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and a pioneer in nutrition. He is the author of many New York Times bestselling books. He is the founder of Gundry MD, a line of wellness products & supplements and he hosts the top-rated health show, The Dr. Gundry Podcast. Today, Dr. Gundry reveals his top healthy vegetables and supplements! In this episode, we discuss: The top vegetables to include in your diet Start embracing iodized sea salt Salt (sodium chloride) needs to be balanced with potassium & magnesium Our soil is completely devoid of trace minerals Vitamin D toxicity is a MYTH Why Dr. Gundry recommends 1000mg of DHA/day Foods high in arachidonic acid (omega-6 fatty acid) Surprising ways to include cod liver oil in your diet Take time-released vitamin C Mitochondrial uncouplers The benefits of polyphenols for blood vessels How carnivores get polyphenols Dr. Gundry's thoughts on the carnivore diet Traditional methods of removing lectins Microplastics are destroying your gut microbiome Dr. Gundry's strawberry experiment Pay attention to endocrine disrupters The problem with cast iron skillets Is your pain reliever causing low iron levels? High-heat cooking ages you Eating okra will bind lectins Show sponsors: Quicksilver Scientific ultimatehealth15 at checkout InsideTracker LMNT Paleovalley ultimatehealth15 at checkout Related links: Dr. Steven Gundry's website Follow Dr. Steven Gundry on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube Listen or watch Dr. Steven Gundry previously on TUHP (episodes #202, #287, #404, and #461) Dr. Steven Gundry - Unlocking the Keto Code (book) Dr. Steven Gundry - The Plant Paradox (book) Dr. Steven Gundry - The Longevity Paradox (book) Dr. Steven Gundry - Diet Evolultion (book) The Dr. Gundry Podcast Life Extensions Sea-Iodine LMNT Dr. Michael Holick - The Vitamin D Solution (book) Carlson - Cod Liver Oil Bill Sardi (books) Linus Pauling (books) Listen to Dr. Paul Saladino previously on TUHP (episode #400) Dr. Paul Saladino - The Carnivore Code (book) Related episodes: The Worst Foods You Will Never Eat Again After Watching This! | Dave Asprey (#522) Use These Anti-Aging Hacks to Reduce Biological Age by 10 Years (Reverse Aging) | Kashif Kahn (#520) How to Reduce Your Biological Age & Live Longer | Dr. Kara Fitzgerald (#517) Everything You've Been Told About Food Is Wrong! | Tim Spector (#508) Dr. Alan Christianson on Healing Your Thyroid by Balancing Your Iodine (#411)
5/23/2023
1:37:32
537: Plants Are Trying to Kill You! (Don’t Eat Them) | Dr. Anthony Chaffee
Watch the full video interview on YouTube here: https://bit.ly/537dranthonychaffee Dr. Anthony Chaffee (IG: @anthonychaffeemd) is an American medical doctor and Neurosurgical resident who, over a span of 20+ years, has researched the optimal nutrition for human performance and health. It is his assertion that most of the so-called chronic diseases we treat as doctors are caused by the food we eat, or don't eat, and can be reversed with dietary changes to a species specific diet. If you're interested in the healing benefits of the low carb or carnivore diet, this conversation is jam packed with helpful info to help guide you on your journey! In this episode, we discuss: The biggest carnivore diet mistakes Listen to your hunger cues Anthony's typical day of eating + why he eats before bed Fuel your energy naturally with the carnivore diet Carnivore diet = meat & water only Mitochondria and metabolic health are the root of chronic disease Carnitine deficiency and autism The top plant toxins to avoid Anthony's thoughts on hormetic stress The negative effects of plant hybridization Regenerative grazed animals have 3x higher nutrient content Why Anthony bought a 10-year-old cow Eating charred meat is not a health concern How Anthony cooks his steaks 99% of Anthony's meals are steak Choose fatty cuts of meat The carnivore diet is the ultimate keto diet Becoming intolerant to foods on the carnivore diet People aren't eating enough fat Coffee, tea, & condiments on the carnivore diet Do you need to eat organ meats? Optimal lab ranges vs. standard lab ranges Carnivore snack recommendations Show sponsors: BiOptimizers ultimatehealth10 at checkout InsideTracker Paleovalley ultimatehealth15 at checkout Related links: Follow Dr. Anthony Chaffee on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter The Plant Free MD with Dr. Anthony Chaffee (podcast) Walter L. Voegtlin - The Stone Age Diet Dr. Otto Warburg (books) Listen or watch Dr. Thomas Seyfried previously on TUHP (episodes #525 and #530) Dr. Thomas Seyfried - Cancer as a Metabolic Disease (book) Listen or watch Dr. Chris Palmer previously on TUHP (episode #521) Dr. Chris Palmer - Brain Energy (book) Butcher Crowd Mikhaila Peterson Tom McDonald Vilhjalmur Stefansson - The Fat of the Land (book) Related episodes: The 3 Biggest Fasting Mistakes & How to Do It Correctly to Lose Weight Fast! | Dr. Mindy Pelz (#533) How to Lose Weight & Heal the Body With the Proper Human Diet | Dr. Ken Berry (#528) How I Cured Stage 3 Colon Cancer in 4 Months | Fred Evrard (#505) Dr. Paul Saladino on The Carnivore Code (#400) 379: Dr. Shawn Baker – The Carnivore Diet
5/16/2023
2:24:52
536: Everything You Know About Detox Is Wrong! (Shocking Truth Revealed) | Dr. Christopher Shade
Watch the full video interview on YouTube here: https://bit.ly/536drchristophershade Dr. Christopher Shade (IG: @dr.christophershade) is the founder and CEO of Quicksilver Scientific. He continues to be a driving force of development and innovation in Functional and Integrative Medicine, creating effective detoxification systems for wellness and longevity. In today's toxic modern world, assisting the body to detox is no longer optional if you want to optimize your health and wellbeing. Dr. Shade shares how to do it safely and effectively. In this episode, we discuss: Your body can't handle the toxic load (it needs your help) The toxins we're exposed to every day Prevention vs. detoxing toxins Do you need to get tested for toxins? Symptoms of high toxic load Detoxification should feel good How proper detoxification works The phases of detoxing What to expect during the maintenance phase of detox Filter the water and air in your home Tips on how to protect yourself from EMF exposure Biggest lessons from living with a monk The top supplements Dr. Shade recommends for traveling Autism and detoxification How Dr. Shade became interested in detoxification The safe mercury amalgam removal technique (SMART) The 3 biggest sources of mercury exposure Dr. Shade's diet + thoughts on organic & non-GMO foods Intermittent fasting supports detoxification What are endotoxins? What can cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB)? The body is resilient A healthy microbiome is important for detoxification What happens on a cellular level when toxins get into the body The biggest mistakes people make when detoxing Start detoxing today! Medications & detoxing Why do you need to take liposomal products away from food? Show sponsors: Organifi ultimatehealth at checkout LMNT Related links: Quicksilver Scientific ultimatehealth15 at checkout Dr. Christopher Shade's website Follow Dr. Christopher Shade on Instagram Great Plains Laboratory (Mosaic Diagnostic) - Toxins Tests AquaTru ultimatehealth at checkout AirDoctor ultimatehealth at checkout Cymbiotika - Shower Filter (15% off all Cymbiotika products by using the code ultimatehealth at checkout) Somavedic Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt - Klinghardt Institute Dr. Hal Huggins - Huggins Applied Healing IAOMT: The Safe Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique (SMART) Tony Robbins attributes Quicksilver Scientific to lower Mercury Levels (article) Kiran Krishnan - Microbiome Labs Related episodes: The Worst Foods You Will Never Eat Again After Watching This! | Dave Asprey (#522) The Secret to Balancing Your Hormones & Burning Body Fat | Dr. Sara Gottfried (#453) Dr. Alejandro Junger on How to Control Your Thoughts & End Your Suffering (#443) Dr. Ben Lynch on Rewriting Your Genetic Destiny (#394) 146: Meghan Telpner & Josh Gitalis – Create Your Ultimate Healthy Home
