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The Ty Beal Show

Ty Beal, PhD
Health & WellnessNutrition
The Ty Beal Show
Latest episode

38 episodes

  • The Ty Beal Show

    Nutritional Value Score: We Rated 289 Foods From 1 to 100 — #1 Will Surprise You | Flaminia Ortenzi

    04/14/2026 | 48 mins.
    In this episode, nutrition researcher Flaminia Ortenzi—PhD candidate and longtime colleague at the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN)—joins the show to break down the Nutritional Value Score (NVS), a new food rating system we co-developed and recently published in the Journal of Nutrition that scores foods from 1 to 100 based on both nutrient density and protection from chronic diseases. Flaminia walks through the seven components that make up the score—vitamins, minerals, protein quality, omega-3s, fiber, calorie density, and nutrient ratios like sodium-to-potassium and saturated-to-unsaturated fat—and explains why existing systems like Nutri-Score and Health Star Rating fall short, often giving high marks to sugary cereals while penalizing sardines. We reveal the top-scoring food groups (dark green leafy vegetables, organ meats, and fatty fish), the single food that scored a perfect 100 (it's not what you'd expect), and why both low-carb and plant-based camps have found reasons to disagree with us—which we take as a sign the system is working.

    The second half digs into the practical applications and honest limitations. Flaminia explains how the NVS was designed to guide food policy and programs globally—helping organizations decide which foods to promote in markets, supply chains, and consumer awareness campaigns—and how it could be adapted for front-of-package labeling and mobile apps. We discuss the enormous challenge of food composition data gaps, especially for indigenous and traditional foods where the only nutritional data comes from individual papers at local universities. Flaminia also addresses the system's key limitation as a relative score that shifts when the dataset changes, why beef scores a surprisingly solid 59 for different reasons than soy milk's 61, and how using nutritional value as the functional unit in environmental and affordability assessments completely reshuffles the conventional rankings—with fish and even ruminant meat often outperforming legumes and nuts per unit of nutritional value delivered.

     

    Timestamps

    00:00 Introduction to Nutritional Value Score (NVS)

    02:29 Development and Evolution of NVS

    05:30 Components of the Nutritional Value Score

    08:21 Tailoring NVS for Specific Populations

    11:20 Challenges in Food Composition Data

    14:15 Top Scoring Foods and Nutritional Insights

    17:28 Lowest Scoring Foods and Dietary Implications

    20:27 Applications of NVS in Policy and Programs

    23:36 Understanding Nutri-Score and Health Star Rating

    27:30 The Role of Mobile Apps in Food Choices

    29:35 Challenges in Data Collection for Food Scoring

    31:17 Limitations of the Nutritional Value Score System

    33:45 Debating the Scores of Whole Grains and Dairy

    36:44 Comparing Nutritional Quality: Beef vs. Soy Products

    44:30 Integrating Nutritional Value in Environmental Assessments

     

    Nutritional Value Score Rates Foods Based on Nutrient Density and Noncommunicable Disease Prevention: https://jn.nutrition.org/article/S0022-3166(26)00092-1/fulltext

    Connect with Ty

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TyBealPhD
    X: https://www.x.com/TyBealPhD
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tybeal
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tybealphd
    Website: https://www.tybeal.com
  • The Ty Beal Show

    The Food Combo That Makes Us Overeat — And It's In Breast Milk | John Speakman, PhD

    04/07/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    In this episode, Professor John Speakman—biologist at the University of Aberdeen and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and one of the world's foremost experts on energy balance—joins the show to reveal what a 1,200-mouse feeding study and 30,000 human data points have uncovered about why we really gain weight. The answer isn't fat alone and it isn't carbs alone—it's a specific combination of the two, around 40–50% fat and 20–30% carbohydrate by calories, that sits at the peak of a "mountain" of weight gain. John explains why both low-fat and low-carb diets work (they're descending opposite sides of the same mountain), and then drops the evolutionary bombshell: that peak maps almost perfectly onto the macronutrient composition of breast milk—a reward signal hardwired into our brains from infancy that was never switched off because, until the modern food environment, no natural food matched it. We also dig into why John doesn't find the carbohydrate-insulin model convincing, his attempts to replicate David Ludwig's glycemic index findings, and why he believes adversarial collaborations are the only way to break the impasse in nutrition science.

     

    The second half covers the deeper forces behind the obesity pandemic. John walks through his doubly labeled water analysis of over 6,000 people showing that physical activity hasn't actually declined—instead, basal metabolic rate has quietly dropped over the past century, with two surprising potential drivers: reduced infection burden and the dietary shift from saturated animal fats to linoleic acid–rich seed oils. We explore why people underreport about 30% of what they eat and why that error gets worse at higher BMIs, making diet-disease epidemiology far shakier than most authorities acknowledge. John then lays out his "drifty gene" hypothesis—a provocative alternative to the thrifty gene idea, arguing that once early humans eliminated predators, the upper limit on body weight drifted apart across the population with no selective pressure to rein it in. We close with his "clean cupboards" framework for calorie restriction and longevity: the body isn't strategically investing in repair—it's just trying to survive until tomorrow, cleaning out junk proteins and dead cells along the way, with real benefits but also real trade-offs in immune function and wound healing.

     

    Timestamps

    00:00 Introduction to Energy Balance and Doubly Labeled Water

    07:36 Surprising Findings on Energy Expenditure Across Lifespan

    12:48 The Obesity Epidemic: Intake vs. Expenditure

    18:59 Declining Basal Metabolic Rate: Causes and Implications

    22:53 Dietary Composition: The Role of Macronutrients in Weight Gain

    34:17 The Role of Breast Milk in Reward Systems

    37:52 Dietary Flexibility and Cultural Variations

    38:20 Debating the Carbohydrate Insulin Model

    45:46 The Need for Collaborative Research in Nutrition

    49:41 Challenges in Dietary Reporting and Accuracy

    56:39 The Drifty Gene Hypothesis vs. Thrifty Gene Hypothesis

    01:13:05 Caloric Restriction and Longevity: The Clean Cupboards Concept

     

    Connect with Ty

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TyBealPhD
    X: https://www.x.com/TyBealPhD
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tybeal
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tybealphd
    Website: https://www.tybeal.com
  • The Ty Beal Show

    Your Gut Microbiome Shapes Your Health More Than Your Genes | Tim Spector, MD

    03/31/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    In this episode, Professor Tim Spector—epidemiologist at King's College London, co-founder of ZOE, and one of the world's most cited scientists—joins the show to share what 15 years of pioneering microbiome research has revealed about human health. We start with the finding that upended his career: identical twins, despite sharing 100% of their DNA and a childhood home, share only about 25% of their gut microbe species—meaning 75% of your microbiome is entirely unique to you. From there, we explore the landmark ZOE feeding study of 1,000 twins, which found up to a tenfold difference in blood fat and glucose responses to identical meals, and Tim's new Nature paper on 30,000 ZOE participants that introduces a more sophisticated gut health scoring system—moving beyond crude diversity metrics to a ratio of beneficial to harmful microbes linked to immune function, metabolism, and body composition. We also break down the difference between prebiotics and probiotics, why Tim's Biome trial found prebiotics deliver roughly 9–10 times more benefit to gut health scores than a standard lactobacillus probiotic, and how just small, regular amounts of fermented foods can reduce inflammatory markers by up to 25%.

     

    The second half of the conversation turns to practical application. Tim walks through his six core principles for gut-centered eating—including why 30 different plants per week is the sweet spot, how to eat the rainbow for polyphenols, why calories are a misleading lens for evaluating food, and how pivoting your protein toward high-fiber legumes serves both muscle and microbiome. We dig into the surprising science on coffee (it's a fermented bean, packed with 600+ polyphenols, a source of fiber, and linked to a 20–25% reduction in heart disease and stroke risk), the specific additives and hyper-palatability tricks that make ultra-processed foods uniquely harmful beyond just their calorie content, and the emerging science of the gut-brain axis—where 80% of vagal nerve signals travel from the gut to the brain, and where gut-friendly diets are now showing effects comparable to antidepressants in clinical trials. Tim also shares his thinking on why rates of bowel cancer in people in their 30s and 40s have tripled, and what that signals about a generation raised on ultra-processed food.

    Timestamps

    00:00 The Microbiome Revolution Begins

    02:39 Understanding Gut Microbiome Diversity

    05:47 Personalized Nutrition and Microbiome Clusters

    08:46 Causation vs Correlation in Microbiome Research

    11:33 Prebiotics vs Probiotics: Understanding Their Roles

    14:41 Personalized Nutrition Insights from Microbiome Testing

    17:37 The Importance of Dietary Diversity

    20:47 Mindful Eating and Technology's Role

    23:44 Challenges of Fiber in Diets

    29:32 Transitioning to a High Fiber Diet

    34:03 The Importance of Long-Term Dietary Changes

    36:33 Key Principles for a Healthy Diet

    41:14 The Role of Coffee in Gut Health

    48:19 Understanding Ultra-Processed Foods

    52:46 The Gut-Brain Connection

    57:46 Dietary Risks for Bowel Cancer

     

    Zoe: https://zoe.com/en-us

     

    Connect with Ty

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TyBealPhD
    X: https://www.x.com/TyBealPhD
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tybeal
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tybealphd
    Website: https://www.tybeal.com
  • The Ty Beal Show

    Your Exercise Isn't Burning Extra Calories — Here's Why | Herman Pontzer, PhD

    03/24/2026 | 53 mins.
    In this episode, evolutionary anthropologist Dr. Herman Pontzer—one of the world's leading researchers on human metabolism and energy expenditure at Duke University—joins the show to share what decades of fieldwork with the Hadza hunter-gatherers of Tanzania have revealed about how our bodies really work. We explore what hunter-gatherers actually eat (spoiler: it's not the all-meat paleo diet you've been sold), why the healthiest hearts ever measured belong to a community whose staple foods are unrefined carbohydrates, and the shocking finding that the Hadza—despite walking up to 19,000 steps a day—burn no more calories than sedentary Americans. Dr. Pontzer explains his groundbreaking "constrained energy" model and why your body quietly reallocates energy from inflammation, stress hormones, and reproductive functions when you exercise more, rather than simply burning extra fuel.

    We also dive into Dr. Pontzer's landmark Science paper on metabolism across the human lifespan, which upends the popular belief that a slowing metabolism causes middle-age weight gain. The data from over 6,000 people show that your metabolic rate holds remarkably steady from your mid-20s all the way into your late 50s—meaning diet, not metabolism, is what's really driving the obesity crisis. Dr. Pontzer shares practical takeaways: prioritize minimally processed foods, get your fiber and protein, and stop blaming your metabolism for weight gain. The conversation closes with a powerful reflection on what modern life has lost—community, presence, and a healthier relationship with time—drawn from his years living among the Hadza. Dr. Pontzer also introduces his new book Adaptable, a guide to understanding human biology through the lens of evolution.

    Timestamps

    00:00 Introduction to Human Metabolism and Energy Expenditure

    02:35 Hunter-Gatherer Diets: What Do They Really Eat?

    09:38 The Role of Honey in the Hadza Diet

    10:25 Translating Evolutionary Diets to Modern Contexts

    12:14 Health Status of Hunter-Gatherers

    14:50 Lipid Profiles and Heart Health in Hunter-Gatherers

    19:26 Adaptations of Arctic Diets: The Inuit Example

    21:45 Variability in Animal Source Foods Among Hunter-Gatherers

    24:29 Debunking Dietary Myths

    29:11 Energy Expenditure and the Hadza

    32:58 Metabolism Across the Lifespan

    42:07 Nutritional Insights from Hunter-Gatherers

    47:14 Lessons from the Hadza: Community and Time

    50:14 Introducing 'Adaptable': Understanding Human Biology

     

    Herman Pontzer’s Book, Burn: https://www.amazon.com/Burn-Research-Really-Calories-Healthy/dp/0525541527

    Herman Pontzer’s Book, Adaptable: https://www.amazon.com/Adaptable-Unique-Really-Biology-Unites/dp/0593539303

     

    Connect with Ty

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TyBealPhD
    X: https://www.x.com/TyBealPhD
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tybeal
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tybealphd
    Website: https://www.tybeal.com
  • The Ty Beal Show

    The Foods That Protect Your Brain from Dementia | Max Lugavere

    03/17/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    In this episode, NYT bestselling author and health journalist Max Lugavere joins the show in person in Phoenix for a wide-ranging conversation on brain health, dementia prevention, and the foods that protect your mind. After his mother was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative condition in her fifties, Max left his journalism career to investigate the science of brain health—a mission that produced three bestselling books, the hit podcast The Genius Life, and the acclaimed documentary Little Empty Boxes. We explore the 2024 Lancet Commission’s finding that 45% of dementia cases may be preventable, the specific nutrients the brain needs—from omega-3 fatty acids and carotenoids to anthocyanins, vitamin E, and creatine—and why ultra-processed foods are now being directly linked to increased dementia risk.

     

    We also get into what Max has changed his mind about, including his earlier emphasis on carbohydrates and the insulin model of obesity, and why he now sees energy balance and ultra-processed food consumption as the real drivers of metabolic disease. The conversation covers practical strategies for eating better—including Max’s concept of reducing “friction” in the kitchen—as well as the outsized benefits of walking and resistance training for both metabolic and brain health. Max also shares the deeply personal story behind his documentary Little Empty Boxes, a 10-year tribute to his mother and the evolving science of dementia prevention. Whether you’re looking to optimize your brain health or simply eat better with less effort, this conversation is packed with actionable insights grounded in the latest science.

     

    Timestamps

    00:00 Introduction & Max’s Origin Story

    04:49 Dementia Prevention: The Lancet Commission & Modifiable Risk Factors

    08:08 Brain-Boosting Foods: Omega-3s, Fatty Fish & Nutrient Deficiencies

    13:23 Carotenoids, Anthocyanins & the Power of Plant Pigments

    20:03 The “Dark Matter” of Food: Unstudied Compounds in Whole Foods

    23:24 Creatine for Brain Health: New Research on Cognition & Alzheimer’s

    28:05 Saturated Fat, Red Meat & Dairy: A Nuanced View

    31:25 What Max Changed His Mind About: Carbs, Insulin & Obesity

    36:43 Exercise, Resistance Training & Walking for Brain Health

    43:27 NEAT, Movement & Why We’ve Outsourced Our Activity

    49:05 Simple Cooking Tips: Reducing Friction in the Kitchen

    55:58 Little Empty Boxes: The Documentary About His Mother’s Dementia

     

    Max Lugavere’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@maxlugavere
    Max Lugavere’s website: https://www.maxlugavere.com

     

    Connect with Ty

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TyBealPhD
    X: https://www.x.com/TyBealPhD
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tybeal
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tybealphd
    Website: https://www.tybeal.com
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About The Ty Beal Show
Are you overwhelmed by conflicting nutrition advice? Tired of trying to separate health facts from fleeting fads? I’m Ty Beal, PhD, a nutrition scientist exploring what we eat and how it truly impacts our wellbeing.On The Ty Beal Show, we cut through the noise. Each week, I’ll be talking with leading experts in nutrition, public health, and food systems—bringing you the latest science in simple, practical terms. We’ll explore why there’s no one perfect diet, how to nourish your body, and ways to help avoid chronic disease.Here’s the truth: Nutrition shouldn’t be confusing. Our goal is to empower you with knowledge that’s actually useful—so you can feel your best, without the hype. We focus on facts, not fear; understanding, not judgment; and a dose of common sense—and maybe even some humor—along the way.If you’re ready to take charge of your health with credible, science-backed insights, hit subscribe. Let’s learn and grow together. Connect with me on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube. Read my publications on Google Scholar. Sign up for my Newsletter.
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