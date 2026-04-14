In this episode, Professor John Speakman—biologist at the University of Aberdeen and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and one of the world's foremost experts on energy balance—joins the show to reveal what a 1,200-mouse feeding study and 30,000 human data points have uncovered about why we really gain weight. The answer isn't fat alone and it isn't carbs alone—it's a specific combination of the two, around 40–50% fat and 20–30% carbohydrate by calories, that sits at the peak of a "mountain" of weight gain. John explains why both low-fat and low-carb diets work (they're descending opposite sides of the same mountain), and then drops the evolutionary bombshell: that peak maps almost perfectly onto the macronutrient composition of breast milk—a reward signal hardwired into our brains from infancy that was never switched off because, until the modern food environment, no natural food matched it. We also dig into why John doesn't find the carbohydrate-insulin model convincing, his attempts to replicate David Ludwig's glycemic index findings, and why he believes adversarial collaborations are the only way to break the impasse in nutrition science.







The second half covers the deeper forces behind the obesity pandemic. John walks through his doubly labeled water analysis of over 6,000 people showing that physical activity hasn't actually declined—instead, basal metabolic rate has quietly dropped over the past century, with two surprising potential drivers: reduced infection burden and the dietary shift from saturated animal fats to linoleic acid–rich seed oils. We explore why people underreport about 30% of what they eat and why that error gets worse at higher BMIs, making diet-disease epidemiology far shakier than most authorities acknowledge. John then lays out his "drifty gene" hypothesis—a provocative alternative to the thrifty gene idea, arguing that once early humans eliminated predators, the upper limit on body weight drifted apart across the population with no selective pressure to rein it in. We close with his "clean cupboards" framework for calorie restriction and longevity: the body isn't strategically investing in repair—it's just trying to survive until tomorrow, cleaning out junk proteins and dead cells along the way, with real benefits but also real trade-offs in immune function and wound healing.







Timestamps



00:00 Introduction to Energy Balance and Doubly Labeled Water



07:36 Surprising Findings on Energy Expenditure Across Lifespan



12:48 The Obesity Epidemic: Intake vs. Expenditure



18:59 Declining Basal Metabolic Rate: Causes and Implications



22:53 Dietary Composition: The Role of Macronutrients in Weight Gain



34:17 The Role of Breast Milk in Reward Systems



37:52 Dietary Flexibility and Cultural Variations



38:20 Debating the Carbohydrate Insulin Model



45:46 The Need for Collaborative Research in Nutrition



49:41 Challenges in Dietary Reporting and Accuracy



56:39 The Drifty Gene Hypothesis vs. Thrifty Gene Hypothesis



01:13:05 Caloric Restriction and Longevity: The Clean Cupboards Concept







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