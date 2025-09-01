This week, Kyle is joined by writer-producer Liam Gareau for a proper pop-culture ramble! They get tangled in “The White Lotus,” SNL’s leading ladies, and decades of powerhouse female musicians. Liam also offers a deep dive into his love for Cyndi Lauper and his all-time favorite artist Linda Rondstandt. Kyle and Liam also discuss the evolution of music consumption and the emergence of new artists today compared to decades past. Chapters The love of pop culture “The White Lotus” and Mike White obsessionCheri, Molly, Ana, and SNL’s trailblazing women Cyndi Lauper’s often-overlooked impact Lessons in Linda Ronstadt Emerging artists are reshaping the music landscapeThe evolution of music consumption Representation in media influences cultural appreciation

This week, Kyle is joined by comedy legend and dream guest Margaret Cho! They discuss her groundbreaking sitcom “All American Girl” and its lasting impact on representation in media. They also dive into the evolution of comedy, the importance of political humor, and the challenges of navigating the political divide. Margaret also discusses her new “Choligarchy” tour, her new album “Lucky Gift,” and a few of her most memorable acting roles. ChaptersThe lasting impact and possible reboot of “All American Girl” Mothering the next generationThe political rollercoaster and the importance of humor as a release and a weaponWriting through turmoilThe evolution of stand-up comedy through the decadesMaintaining hope in dark times New music album, 'Lucky Gift', and its themes of loss and resilienceCurrent tangles Family updatesCho reflects on her extensive filmography

This week, Kyle speaks with podcast queen Sarah Fraser. She gets candid about her journey from radio to podcasting, her struggles with body image, the challenges of navigating a toxic workplace, and her fertility ups and downs. Sarah also offers valuable lessons for aspiring podcasters and highlights the ongoing evolution of the podcasting industry.ChaptersSmalltown Maine childhoodBody image and being bulliedMindful eating journeyRadio days The toxic workplaceTaking the podcasting leapBuilding a brandSarah's fertility journeyAddiction and recovery within the family Helping new podcasters grow

This week, Rob Goddard shares his journey of self-discovery, vulnerability, and removing the masks we often wear. Kyle and Rob take a deep dive into various masks covered in Rob’s new book, “Behind the Smile,” and how to recognize when they’re doing more harm than good. Chapters Growing up in Northern CanadaThe concept of 'masks' representing personas we adopt for security and safetyA childhood marked by challenges and his mother's alcoholismThe struggle of being vulnerable and the need to open up in relationshipsRob's coming out experience The mask of seduction Healing and the importance of seeking helpThe process of identifying and removing masksPride in younger self Current tangles

Comedian Chris Franjola joins Kyle to discuss his standup tour, “Cover to Cover” podcast, and years on “Chelsea Lately.” He gets candid about the highs and lows of working on the groundbreaking late-night show and his evolution after it ended. Chris discusses comedy in the digital age, his friendship with Heather McDonald, and the importance of maintaining a balance between entertainment and political commentary. Chris also reflects on the challenges and joys of fatherhood later in life. ChaptersLong Island, a hub for comediansThe “Chelsea Lately” yearsCelebrity encounters Neutrality amid backstage drama “Juicy Scoop” and Heather McDonald friendship“Cover to Cover” podcastHumor over politics on stageNot chasing mainstream successMarriage and fatherhood later in life Current tangles The decency of most Americans despite loud extremes

About The Tangle with Kyle Ridley

I’m Kyle, a former morning show producer who spent a decade researching and booking guests, and prepping my anchors to interview them. Of course, there’s only so much that can be said in a 5-minute TV segment, and so many questions go unasked.Now I’m away from the control room and ready to take the mic, speaking with those who fascinate, inspire and challenge me. And the best part: there’s no commercial to cut to when we the dish gets good!I’ll be joined by my best friends and some special guests you might know along the way. We’re diving in deep and swimming in the shallow, so there’s something for everyone. Join me as we rant, rave and ramble through the tangled webs of life, love, loss and so much more! Subscribe now! The Tangle with Kyle Ridley premieres soon.