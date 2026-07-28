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45 episodes
- Unlock the full Sinister catalogue - including banned and unreleased premium episodes, all AD-FREE. Subscribe now on Patreon
Follow Sylas: Instagram
Case Visuals: Reddit
Partnerships: teamsylas@creeptime.com
Disclaimer: This podcast contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Based on publicly available sources. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Content is for commentary and informational purposes only.
- Unlock the full Sinister catalogue - including banned and unreleased premium episodes, all AD-FREE. Subscribe now on Patreon
Follow Sylas: Instagram
Case Visuals: Reddit
Partnerships: teamsylas@creeptime.com
Disclaimer: This podcast contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Based on publicly available sources. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Content is for commentary and informational purposes only.
- Unlock the full Sinister catalogue - including banned and unreleased premium episodes, all AD-FREE. Subscribe now on Patreon
Follow Sylas: Instagram
Case Visuals: Reddit
Partnerships: teamsylas@creeptime.com
Disclaimer: This podcast contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Based on publicly available sources. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Content is for commentary and informational purposes only.
- Unlock the full Sinister catalogue - including banned and unreleased premium episodes, all AD-FREE. Subscribe now on Patreon
Follow Sylas: Instagram
Case Visuals: Reddit
Partnerships: teamsylas@creeptime.com
Disclaimer: This podcast contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Based on publicly available sources. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Content is for commentary and informational purposes only.
- Watch This Episode For FREE - Right On Spotify > Watch Now
Unlock the full Sinister catalogue - including banned and unreleased premium episodes, all AD-FREE. Subscribe now on Patreon
Follow Sylas: Instagram
Case Visuals: Reddit
Partnerships: teamsylas@creeptime.com
Disclaimer: This podcast contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Based on publicly available sources. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Content is for commentary and informational purposes only.
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About The Sinister
Unlock the full Sinister catalogue - including banned and unreleased premium episodes, all AD-FREE. Subscribe now on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/c/sylasdean Follow Sylas: https://www.instagram.com/sylasdean Partnerships: teamsylas@creeptime.com Disclaimer: This podcast contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Based on publicly available sources. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Content is for commentary and informational purposes only.Podcast website
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