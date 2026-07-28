Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTrue CrimeThe Sinister
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Sinister
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Sinister

Sylas Dean
True Crime
The Sinister
Latest episode

45 episodes

  • The Sinister

    Ep. 19 - 3 True Scary Stories: Home Alone

    07/28/2026 | 45 mins.
    Unlock the full Sinister catalogue - including banned and unreleased premium episodes, all AD-FREE. Subscribe now on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Follow Sylas: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Case Visuals: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Reddit⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Partnerships:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ teamsylas@creeptime.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Disclaimer: This podcast contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Based on publicly available sources. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Content is for commentary and informational purposes only.
  • The Sinister

    Ep. 18 - A Man Who Didn’t Exist: The Irish Mystery Of Peter Bergmann

    07/22/2026 | 49 mins.
    Unlock the full Sinister catalogue - including banned and unreleased premium episodes, all AD-FREE. Subscribe now on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Follow Sylas: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Case Visuals: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Reddit⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Partnerships:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ teamsylas@creeptime.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Disclaimer: This podcast contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Based on publicly available sources. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Content is for commentary and informational purposes only.
  • The Sinister

    Ep. 17 - True Scary Stories: Missing 411 & The Henry McCabe Voicemail

    07/14/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Unlock the full Sinister catalogue - including banned and unreleased premium episodes, all AD-FREE. Subscribe now on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Follow Sylas: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Case Visuals: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Reddit⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Partnerships:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ teamsylas@creeptime.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Disclaimer: This podcast contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Based on publicly available sources. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Content is for commentary and informational purposes only.
  • The Sinister

    Ep. 16 - A Body Found With No Organs: The Mike Mansholt Mystery

    07/09/2026 | 47 mins.
    Unlock the full Sinister catalogue - including banned and unreleased premium episodes, all AD-FREE. Subscribe now on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Follow Sylas: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Case Visuals: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Reddit⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Partnerships:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ teamsylas@creeptime.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Disclaimer: This podcast contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Based on publicly available sources. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Content is for commentary and informational purposes only.
  • The Sinister

    I Bought 3 Halloween Wigs… Which One Wins?

    07/02/2026 | 21 mins.
    Watch This Episode For FREE - Right On Spotify > Watch Now

    Unlock the full Sinister catalogue - including banned and unreleased premium episodes, all AD-FREE. Subscribe now on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Follow Sylas: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Case Visuals: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Reddit⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Partnerships:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ teamsylas@creeptime.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Disclaimer: This podcast contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Based on publicly available sources. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Content is for commentary and informational purposes only.
More True Crime podcasts
Trending True Crime podcasts
About The Sinister
Unlock the full Sinister catalogue - including banned and unreleased premium episodes, all AD-FREE. Subscribe now on ⁠Patreon⁠: https://www.patreon.com/c/sylasdean Follow Sylas: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/sylasdean Partnerships: ⁠teamsylas@creeptime.com⁠ Disclaimer: This podcast contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Based on publicly available sources. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Content is for commentary and informational purposes only.
Podcast website
True Crime

Listen to The Sinister, MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The Sinister: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.1 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/31/2026 - 6:20:40 AM
A company fromMADSACK