The SDR Show (Sex, Drugs, & Rock-n-Roll Show) w/Ralph Sutton & Big Jay Oakerson
The SDR Show (Sex, Drugs, & Rock-n-Roll Show) w/Ralph Sutton & Big Jay Oakerson

Podcast The SDR Show (Sex, Drugs, & Rock-n-Roll Show) w/Ralph Sutton & Big Jay Oakerson
GaS Digital Network
The SDR Show is a podcast that talks sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll.You'll hear from rockstars, pornstars, comedians, actors &amp; people we just wanna chat with!... More
  • Brenna McKenna And Lydia Rose (Porn Stars) - April Showers
    Brenna McKenna and Lydia Rose join Ralph Sutton and Big Jay Oakerson back at Ralph's apartment for an old school SDR type show! After getting to know Brenna McKenna and Lydia Rose a bit they start out by playing a couple rounds of an SDR favorite - What's in the Box, the girls will try to identify which dildo they other girl is using on them while blindfolded, the grand finale is seeing if Brenna McKenna is able to squirt while Ralph and Big Jay sing karaoke to Waterfalls!(Air Date: April 26th, 2023)
    5/1/2023
    1:18:55
  • Kevin Heffernan (Broken Lizard) - Summer Soldier
    Kevin Heffernan of Broken Lizard joins Ralph Sutton and James Mattern and they discuss Kevin Heffernan's new Broken Lizard movie Quasi on Hulu, the hierarchy of the members of Broken Lizard, who Kevin Heffernan would f**k, marry and kill of the Broken Lizard members, how he and Steve Lemme first met, the upcoming season of Tacoma FD, firemen getting their penises caught in things, why fart toys are his favorite gift to receive, working with Michael Clarke Duncan, his favorite movie to film, whether there will be a Pot Fest movie and more before they play a game to see if Kevin Heffernan can match his movie quote to the film where every wrong answer will force Blind Mike to chug a beer!(Air Date: April 19th, 2023)
    4/28/2023
    1:06:58
  • Holy Mother (Mike Tirelli And Mickey Lyxx) - Right At The Buzzer
    Holy Mother singer Mike Tirelli and guitarist Mickey Lyxx join Ralph Sutton and Zac Amico and they discuss Ralph discovering Mike Tirelli at a Steel Panther concert, how Mike Tirelli and Mickey Lyxx met and how Mickey Lyxx joined Holy Mother, starting out in local New York bands, beat boxing, Mike Tirelli's favorite vocalists and how he realized he could imitate them, finding out he had stomach cancer and having to have his stomach removed, a game of Mike Tirelli mixing singers and genres, the band Messiah's Kiss, a live performance of original song No Death Reborn, Mike Tirelli and Mickey Lyxx's first concert, first drug and first sexual experience and so much more!(Air Date: April 19th, 2023)
    4/24/2023
    1:05:01
  • The Go-Go's (Gina Schock) - Two Grand And Two Grams
    The Go-Go's drummer Gina Schock joins Ralph Sutton and James Mattern and they discuss it taking 15 years to get into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Gina Schock first joining The Go-Go's and how quickly they rocketed to fame, her relationship with the Copeland brothers Ian, Miles and Stewart, touring with Sting, her book Made In Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go's, House of Schock, drumming for Aha, how Jane Fonda brought The Go-Go's back together, Vacation being the first ever cassette single in the US, performing on Saturday Night Live, partying with John Belushi, Belinda Carlisle as a front person, Gina Schock's first concert, first drug and first sexual experience and so much more!(Air Date: April 15th, 2023)
    4/21/2023
    1:11:46
  • AVN Awards Day 4 (Marilyn Mayson, Emilia Mars, Jazmin Luv, Chris Scandal, Lily Larimar, Kylie Rocket)
    Marilyn Mayson, Emilia Mars, Jazmin Luv, Chris Scandal, Lily Larimar and Kylie Rocket join Ralph Sutton and Big Jay Oakerson on the final day at the AVN Awards Expo in Las Vegas 2023! They discuss the similarity between Marilyn Mayson and Marilyn Manson's names, Big Jay covering up his Marilyn Manson lyrics tattoo and Ralph being weiner cousins with Marilyn Manson, how this year compares to other AVN Awards years, Emilia Mars coming from Brussels and how she feels about Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jazmin Luv's current nominations, why she hates Ralph, Scarlet Scandal's partner Chris Scandal, Chris Scandal's advice for men with average sized penises, Lily Larimar's nominations, Lily's biggest turn on, Kylie Rocket getting banned from Tao, Justin Bieber's big penis plus all the guest's opinions on whether size matters, do pick-up lines work and their first concerts, first drugs and first sexual experiences and so much more!(Air Date: April 12th, 2023)
    4/17/2023
    1:05:05

About The SDR Show (Sex, Drugs, & Rock-n-Roll Show) w/Ralph Sutton & Big Jay Oakerson

The SDR Show is a podcast that talks sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll.


You'll hear from rockstars, pornstars, comedians, actors &amp; people we just wanna chat with! Every show ends by asking our guests about their first experience with sex, drugs &amp; rock n roll!

Join us for an hour of craziness 2x every week on the SDR Show Podcast. It's free to listen so what are you waiting for? Tune in today!

You can also subscribe via iTunes, Stitcher, iheartradio, or Google Play for free downloads each week or watch on YouTube. And if you like it please rate us 5 stars on iTunes - thanks! :)


We've been featured in LoudWire, NME, Entrepreneur Mag and more so check it out! If you want more info email [email protected] Thanks again for listening!

