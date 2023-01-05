The SDR Show (Sex, Drugs, & Rock-n-Roll Show) w/Ralph Sutton & Big Jay Oakerson

The Go-Go's (Gina Schock) - Two Grand And Two Grams

The Go-Go's drummer Gina Schock joins Ralph Sutton and James Mattern and they discuss it taking 15 years to get into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Gina Schock first joining The Go-Go's and how quickly they rocketed to fame, her relationship with the Copeland brothers Ian, Miles and Stewart, touring with Sting, her book Made In Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go's, House of Schock, drumming for Aha, how Jane Fonda brought The Go-Go's back together, Vacation being the first ever cassette single in the US, performing on Saturday Night Live, partying with John Belushi, Belinda Carlisle as a front person, Gina Schock's first concert, first drug and first sexual experience and so much more!(Air Date: April 15th, 2023)