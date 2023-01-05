The SDR Show (Sex, Drugs, & Rock-n-Roll Show) w/Ralph Sutton & Big Jay Oakerson

AVN Awards Day 4 (Marilyn Mayson, Emilia Mars, Jazmin Luv, Chris Scandal, Lily Larimar, Kylie Rocket)
Marilyn Mayson, Emilia Mars, Jazmin Luv, Chris Scandal, Lily Larimar and Kylie Rocket join Ralph Sutton and Big Jay Oakerson on the final day at the AVN Awards Expo in Las Vegas 2023! They discuss the similarity between Marilyn Mayson and Marilyn Manson's names, Big Jay covering up his Marilyn Manson lyrics tattoo and Ralph being weiner cousins with Marilyn Manson, how this year compares to other AVN Awards years, Emilia Mars coming from Brussels and how she feels about Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jazmin Luv's current nominations, why she hates Ralph, Scarlet Scandal's partner Chris Scandal, Chris Scandal's advice for men with average sized penises, Lily Larimar's nominations, Lily's biggest turn on, Kylie Rocket getting banned from Tao, Justin Bieber's big penis plus all the guest's opinions on whether size matters, do pick-up lines work and their first concerts, first drugs and first sexual experiences and so much more!(Air Date: April 12th, 2023)