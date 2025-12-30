Episode 43: Why The German Riding Instructor Thinks American Equestrianism is All Wrong
12/28/2025 | 33 mins.
Join cohosts Karen and Jen in this exciting episode as they sit down with Ronny Reimer, known online as The German Riding Instructor. Ronny shares his unique insights into the newly formed United Dressage and Jumping Club (UDJC) and his unofficial title as the "ultra supporter." Dive into a rich discussion about how European equestrians cultivate a community-centered atmosphere at horse shows. Listen in as he describes how, as co-founder of the Local Champions Tour, he's using the European equestrian model to help make the sport more accessible for Americans.Finally Ronny touches on the professional wrestling career that initially brought him to The United States.Ronnie's passion for the equestrian world provides valuable lessons for riders and enthusiasts alike. Tune in for an enlightening conversation that bridges cultures and celebrates the love of horses!
Episode 42: Ask Us Anything--But We Can't Promise You'll Like Our Answers
12/21/2025 | 28 mins.
### Scope Podcast - Listener Q&AIn this engaging episode of the Scope Podcast, hosts Karen and Jen dive into an array of listener questions that cover essential topics in the equestrian world. - **OTTBs vs. Warmbloods:** Tune in as they discuss the pros and cons of Off-the-Track Thoroughbreds vs. warmbloods. - **Decline in Horsemanship:** Karen and Jen explore some possible reasons behind the perceived decline in horsemanship skills. - **Professional vs. Amateur Riders:** The hosts analyze discuss when and why professional riders compete against amateurs and juniors. - **Best Age to Start Riding:** Karen and Jen share insights on the ideal age for young equestrians to start their riding journey, offering advice for parents and aspiring riders alike.Join us for a thoughtful discussion that promises to enlighten and inspire equestrians of all levels! Don't miss out on this opportunity to gain insights from experienced riders who are passionate about the sport.
Episode 41: Is AI Smarter Than a Horse Trainer?
12/14/2025 | 27 mins.
Join hosts Karen Tanner and Jen Barker in this exciting episode of the **Scope Podcast**, where they dive into some of the most common questions Jen receives as a horse trainer. In this episode:- **Karen** poses typical inquiries like "How much does a Junior Hunter cost?" and "How do I teach my horse to change leads?"- **Jen** shares her insights and experiences from the world of equestrian sports, providing practical advice and tips for listeners.- The duo then turns to ChatGPT for answers to the same questions, sparking a lively discussion on the differences between human expertise and AI-generated responses.Will Jen's answers hold up against the AI's? Tune in to find out if ChatGPT agrees with her insights or if the hosts have a few surprises in store!Whether you're a seasoned equestrian or just curious about the world of horses, this episode is packed with valuable information and engaging conversation. Don't miss it! ### Listen Now! 🎧
Episode 40: Roll On--Tales and Tips from an Equine Relocation Specialist
12/07/2025 | 22 mins.
In this episode of *The Scope Podcast*, Jen Barker dives into the world of equine transportation with a special guest, her brother, John Barker an experienced truck driver and self-proclaimed "equine relocation specialist" for Johnson Horse Transportation. Join Jen and John as they explore the ins and outs of shipping horses, sharing invaluable insights for horse owners looking to prepare their animals and equipment for a smooth transport experience. John candidly reveals the essential things he wishes every client knew about his job, including common practices that can complicate the process, such as using blankets with leg straps.Listeners will benefit from John's expert tips on planning routes and navigating horse show entrances and exits to ensure a user-friendly experience. Whether you're a seasoned horse owner or new to transporting equines, this episode is packed with practical advice and personal anecdotes that shed light on the complexities of horse transportation. Tune in for an enlightening conversation that will help you and your horses travel with ease! Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the best in the business and ensure your next horse shipping experience is a success!
Episode 39: The Customer is Always Right...Even If They Wave Red Flags? 🚩
11/30/2025 | 21 mins.
Join hosts Jen, a seasoned professional horse trainer and rider, and Karen, a dedicated horse show parent and former client of Jen's, as they dive into the fascinating world of horse training and client relationships in this week's episode. In a fun and insightful game they call "Red Flag, Green Flag, Pink Flag," Jen presents various scenarios to Karen, who helps determine whether each situation is a red flag (a serious concern), a green flag (a positive indicator), or a pink flag (somewhat concerning but requiring more information). This week, they're focusing on potential red flags that clients might display when "interviewing" a new trainer or barn. Tune in as they explore examples like:- Clients who frequently change trainers or barns (the infamous barn hoppers)- Enthusiastic clients eager to showcase their horse knowledge- Those with extensive wardrobes for their horses or an overwhelming number of supplementsWhether you're a trainer, a client, or just a horse enthusiast, this episode is packed with valuable insights to help you navigate the trainer-client dynamic. Don't miss it!🎧 **Listen now and discover how to spot the flags that could impact your equestrian journey!**
