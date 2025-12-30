Send us a textIn this episode of *The Scope Podcast*, Jen Barker dives into the world of equine transportation with a special guest, her brother, John Barker an experienced truck driver and self-proclaimed "equine relocation specialist" for Johnson Horse Transportation. Join Jen and John as they explore the ins and outs of shipping horses, sharing invaluable insights for horse owners looking to prepare their animals and equipment for a smooth transport experience. John candidly reveals the essential things he wishes every client knew about his job, including common practices that can complicate the process, such as using blankets with leg straps.Listeners will benefit from John's expert tips on planning routes and navigating horse show entrances and exits to ensure a user-friendly experience. Whether you're a seasoned horse owner or new to transporting equines, this episode is packed with practical advice and personal anecdotes that shed light on the complexities of horse transportation. Tune in for an enlightening conversation that will help you and your horses travel with ease! Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the best in the business and ensure your next horse shipping experience is a success!Support the show