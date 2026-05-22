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The SavvyCast

Jamie Tarence
EducationHealth & Wellness
The SavvyCast
Latest episode

345 episodes

  • The SavvyCast

    Am I Becoming a Catholic? My Faith Journey Update

    05/22/2026 | 30 mins.
    A year ago, I shared publicly that my husband had converted to Catholicism and opened up about what it looked like for us to navigate faith differences within our marriage and family. Since then, so many of you have asked where I stand today. In this episode, I'm sharing an honest update on my faith journey, including what aspects of Catholicism have resonated with me, what questions I still wrestle with, and how these conversations have impacted my marriage, family relationships, and friendships along the way.
     
    WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT IN THIS EPISODE:
    I share an honest update on my faith journey
    How conversations about faith in our marriage and family have changed over time
    The parts of Catholicism that have resonated with me
    The specific aspects of Catholicism that still make me pause
    How my Church of Christ and evangelical background shaped my perspective
    My thoughts on my husband, daughter, and son-in-law becoming Catholic
    Why some of these deeper conversations feel harder with immediate family
    One of my biggest fears during this process (and how people actually responded)
    How respect, listening, and grace have become so important in our family
    The main thing still holding me back from becoming Catholic 
     
    LINKS & RESOURCES
    To Whom Shall I Go? by Ellie Hiller
    Catechism in a Year with Father Mike Schmitz
     
    ENJOYED THIS EPISODE? CHECK THESE OUT!
    From Atheist to Catholic: My Son-in-Law Sean Hiller's Faith Journey
    Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
    Watch on YouTube
    She Tried to Convert Catholics, Then Became One: Ellie Hiller's Faith Journey
    Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
    Watch on YouTube
    My Husband Converted to Catholicism: How We Navigate Faith Differences in Marriage
    Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
    Watch on YouTube
    From Bookstore Owner to Author: Annie B. Jones on Owning The Bookshelf & Her New Book
    Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
    Watch on YouTube
    A Peak Inside the Head of an Enneagram 8
    Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
    Watch on YouTube
     
    WHERE TO LISTEN
    The SavvyCast is available on all podcasting platforms and YouTube. One of the best ways to support the show is by leaving a rating and review—I so appreciate you sharing your thoughts, my friends!
  • The SavvyCast

    From Atheist to Catholic: My Son-in-Law Sean Hiller's Faith Journey

    05/15/2026 | 49 mins.
    In this week's episode, I sit down with my son-in-law, Sean Hiller, to hear the powerful story of how he went from being an atheist for nearly a decade to eventually becoming a Christian and later converting to Catholicism. Sean also runs a YouTube channel where he shares content and discussions centered around Catholic beliefs applied to real-world topics.
    Sean opens up about the questions and experiences that challenged his worldview, including the role my daughter Ellie and my husband Zane played in his faith journey. We also dive into deep conversations surrounding the Eucharist, predestination vs. free will, Catholicism vs. Orthodoxy, and whether God is truly indifferent to what we believe. 
     
    WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT IN THIS EPISODE:
    Sean's testimony of going from Southern Baptist to atheist
    Why Sean drifted away from Christianity as a teenager
    The question that challenged Sean's atheist worldview: "What is love?"
    How Ellie influenced Sean's perspective on faith and Christianity
    The Bible study Sean never wanted to attend
    How a debate about predestination vs. free will impacted him
    How Zane unexpectedly played a major role in Sean's Catholic journey
    The questions about Catholicism Sean couldn't answer
    Why the Eucharist completely changed Sean's perspective
    Why Sean chose Catholicism over Orthodoxy
    Sean's thoughts on visiting Rome and whether Catholics should go
    Whether Sean's entire family is Catholic today
    Sean weighs in on the question: "Is God indifferent to what you believe?"
     
    LINKS & RESOURCES
    Sean's YouTube Channel (@LectiowithSeanHiller)
    To Whom Shall I Go? by Ellie Hiller
    Catechism in a Year with Father Mike Schmitz
    Reasons to Believe by Scott Hahn
    The Confessions of St. Augustine
    The Case for Jesus by Brant Pitre
     
    WHERE TO LISTEN
    The SavvyCast is available on all podcasting platforms and YouTube. One of the best ways to support the show is by leaving a rating and review—I so appreciate you sharing your thoughts, my friends!
     
    ENJOYED THIS EPISODE? CHECK THESE OUT!
    She Tried to Convert Catholics, Then Became One: Ellie Hiller's Faith Journey
    Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
    Watch on YouTube
    My Husband Converted to Catholicism: How We Navigate Faith Differences in Marriage
    Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
    Watch on YouTube
  • The SavvyCast

    A Life Update: The Story Behind Our New Lake Home

    05/08/2026 | 25 mins.
    In this episode, I'm sharing the story behind a big transition for our family and what led us to sell the farm and purchase our new lake home. I talk about why we wanted another place where our family could slow down, gather together, and create special memories with our grandchildren. Plus, I dive into what we were looking for in our next little getaway home. 
    I share how we ended up choosing a Saunders Bridge home, what the process has been like so far, and why we already love it so much. We just had our very first furniture installation last weekend, so it truly feels like this new chapter is starting to come to life! 
     
    WHAT TO EXPECT IN THIS EPISODE:
    Why we made the decision to sell the farm
    What we were hoping to find in our next getaway home
    Why quality time with our grandchildren played such a big role in this decision
    How we discovered Saunders Bridge homes
    What stood out to us during the home-buying process
    Why this lake house immediately felt special to our family
    What we hope this home becomes for our children and grandchildren
     
    WHERE TO LISTEN
    The SavvyCast is available on all podcasting platforms and YouTube. One of the best ways to support the show is by leaving a rating and review—I so appreciate you sharing your thoughts, my friends!
     
    ENJOYED THIS EPISODE? CHECK THESE OUT!
    38 Years of Marriage: What We Got Right (& What We'd Do Differently)
    Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
    Watch on YouTube
    Are Your Marriage Expectations Too High? Here's How to Tell
    Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
    Watch on YouTube
  • The SavvyCast

    Botox, Fillers, Hair Growth, & Skin Texture: What a Dermatologist Really Recommends

    05/01/2026 | 42 mins.
    If you've ever felt overwhelmed by all the advice around Botox, fillers, skincare treatments, and hair growth, you are not alone. I've had so many of these questions myself, which is why I'm so excited to sit down with my good friend and trusted dermatologist, Dr. Jo Lynne Herzog, for this conversation.
    We're cutting through the noise and talking honestly about what actually works (and what's not worth your time or money). From injectables like Botox, Dysport, and Daxify, to how we can maintain facial volume as we age, to achieving glowy skin and improving texture—we cover it all. My hope is that you walk away feeling more informed, more confident, and less pressured to chase every new trend!
     
    WHAT TO EXPECT IN THIS EPISODE
    What we think every woman needs to know before getting fillers
    The only filler Dr. Jo feels confident using on her patients' temples
    How we lose facial volume over time (and why a facelift isn't the full solution)
    Why you shouldn't chase trending treatments or "fad" injectables
    How Dr. Jo thinks about achieving glowy, "glass" skin in midlife
    Tips for maintaining smooth, healthy skin texture
    How Dr. Jo and I met—and why I trust her approach
    The differences between Botox, Dysport, Daxify, and other neuromodulators
    Why Botox is safe (even though it's technically a toxin)
    Whether microneedling with PRP is worth the extra cost
    What to do about crepey skin
    Dr. Jo's honest thoughts on peptides
    Why too much biotin is not a good thing
    Hair growth solutions, including oral minoxidil
    Whether permanent hair removal actually exists
     
    LINKS & RESOURCES MENTIONED:
    Connect with Dr. Jo Lynne Herzog at Elite Skin
    Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth Supplements - Vegan
    Sunbetter SHEER SPF 56 Mineral Sunscreen Stick
     
    WHERE TO LISTEN
    The SavvyCast is available on all podcasting platforms and YouTube. One of the best ways to support the show is by leaving a rating and review—I so appreciate you sharing your thoughts, my friends!
     
    ENJOYED THIS EPSIODE? CHECK THESE OUT!
    Considering a Facelift? 10 Things to Think About Before You Say Yes
    Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
    Watch on YouTube
     
    Which Beauty & Skincare Treatments Actually Make a Difference (Botox, Sculptra, Microneedling, & More)
    Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
    Watch on YouTube
  • The SavvyCast

    Modern Grandmother Advice: The Sweetest (and Most Challenging) Parts of this Role

    04/24/2026 | 31 mins.
    In this episode, I'm sharing my heart behind stepping into this new season of becoming a grandmother. I chat about the joys of being "Savvy" to my grandbabies, and the modern grandmother advice I'd pass along to any new grandmother. From the deep joy and delight to the unexpected fears and boundaries, I open up about what it really looks like to step into this new role.
    From the sweetest moments to the more challenging ones, I hope this grandmother advice encourages you, wherever you are in your journey. 
     
    WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT IN THIS EPISODE:
    My experience in becoming a grandmother
    The anxiety and responsibility that can come with caring for your grandbaby
    Learning to step back and respect how your children choose to parent
    Why defining your role before the baby arrives can make all the difference
    Navigating differences in faith and family traditions with grace
    Simple, joy-filled traditions I am building with my grand-girls (like Friday night dance parties to 80s music)
    The heart behind creating a family vacation home for lasting memories
     
    LINKS & RESOURCES
    The Grand Hotel

     
    WHERE TO LISTEN
    The SavvyCast is available on all podcasting platforms and YouTube. One of the best ways to support the show is by leaving a rating and review—I so appreciate you sharing your thoughts, my friends!
     
    ENJOYED THIS EPISODE? CHECK THESE OUT!
    Are Your Marriage Expectations Too High? Here's How to Tell
    Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
    Watch on YouTube
     
    38 Years of Marriage: What We Got Right (& What We'd Do Differently)
    Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
    Watch on YouTube
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About The SavvyCast
The SavvyCast is a podcast of the Family Savvy blog, where Jamie Tarence will host savvy guests to discuss real life topics that affect us all. Food and family. Marriage and divorce. Fitness and health. The Enneagram and relationships. Each episode is designed to entertain, educate and inspire all who listen. Everyone is welcome at the table! So grab a cup of coffee, and let's talk.
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