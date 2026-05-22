A year ago, I shared publicly that my husband had converted to Catholicism and opened up about what it looked like for us to navigate faith differences within our marriage and family. Since then, so many of you have asked where I stand today. In this episode, I'm sharing an honest update on my faith journey, including what aspects of Catholicism have resonated with me, what questions I still wrestle with, and how these conversations have impacted my marriage, family relationships, and friendships along the way.



WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT IN THIS EPISODE:

I share an honest update on my faith journey

How conversations about faith in our marriage and family have changed over time

The parts of Catholicism that have resonated with me

The specific aspects of Catholicism that still make me pause

How my Church of Christ and evangelical background shaped my perspective

My thoughts on my husband, daughter, and son-in-law becoming Catholic

Why some of these deeper conversations feel harder with immediate family

One of my biggest fears during this process (and how people actually responded)

How respect, listening, and grace have become so important in our family

The main thing still holding me back from becoming Catholic



LINKS & RESOURCES

To Whom Shall I Go? by Ellie Hiller

Catechism in a Year with Father Mike Schmitz



ENJOYED THIS EPISODE? CHECK THESE OUT!

From Atheist to Catholic: My Son-in-Law Sean Hiller's Faith Journey

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She Tried to Convert Catholics, Then Became One: Ellie Hiller's Faith Journey

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My Husband Converted to Catholicism: How We Navigate Faith Differences in Marriage

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From Bookstore Owner to Author: Annie B. Jones on Owning The Bookshelf & Her New Book

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WHERE TO LISTEN

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