If you've ever felt overwhelmed by all the advice around Botox, fillers, skincare treatments, and hair growth, you are not alone. I've had so many of these questions myself, which is why I'm so excited to sit down with my good friend and trusted dermatologist, Dr. Jo Lynne Herzog, for this conversation.
We're cutting through the noise and talking honestly about what actually works (and what's not worth your time or money). From injectables like Botox, Dysport, and Daxify, to how we can maintain facial volume as we age, to achieving glowy skin and improving texture—we cover it all. My hope is that you walk away feeling more informed, more confident, and less pressured to chase every new trend!
WHAT TO EXPECT IN THIS EPISODE
What we think every woman needs to know before getting fillers
The only filler Dr. Jo feels confident using on her patients' temples
How we lose facial volume over time (and why a facelift isn't the full solution)
Why you shouldn't chase trending treatments or "fad" injectables
How Dr. Jo thinks about achieving glowy, "glass" skin in midlife
Tips for maintaining smooth, healthy skin texture
How Dr. Jo and I met—and why I trust her approach
The differences between Botox, Dysport, Daxify, and other neuromodulators
Why Botox is safe (even though it's technically a toxin)
Whether microneedling with PRP is worth the extra cost
What to do about crepey skin
Dr. Jo's honest thoughts on peptides
Why too much biotin is not a good thing
Hair growth solutions, including oral minoxidil
Whether permanent hair removal actually exists
LINKS & RESOURCES MENTIONED:
Connect with Dr. Jo Lynne Herzog at Elite Skin
Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth Supplements - Vegan
Sunbetter SHEER SPF 56 Mineral Sunscreen Stick
WHERE TO LISTEN
The SavvyCast is available on all podcasting platforms and YouTube. One of the best ways to support the show is by leaving a rating and review—I so appreciate you sharing your thoughts, my friends!
ENJOYED THIS EPSIODE? CHECK THESE OUT!
Considering a Facelift? 10 Things to Think About Before You Say Yes
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Which Beauty & Skincare Treatments Actually Make a Difference (Botox, Sculptra, Microneedling, & More)
Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
Watch on YouTube