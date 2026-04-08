In the final episode of The Report, we explore the impact The Report had on America and its standing in the world.

Why was no one held accountable for torture? And, what does that mean for the future of America’s war on terror?

We also bring back Scott Z. Burns, the writer, producer and director of The Report to talk about the impact he hopes his film will have.

Guest: filmmaker Scott Z. Burns

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