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The Report Podcast
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The Report Podcast

Amazon Studios with Topic Studios
GovernmentHistory
The Report Podcast
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • The Report Podcast

    The Aftermath and Lasting Effects of The Report

    12/27/2019 | 18 mins.
    In the final episode of The Report, we explore the impact The Report had on America and its standing in the world.
    Why was no one held accountable for torture? And, what does that mean for the future of America’s war on terror?
    We also bring back Scott Z. Burns, the writer, producer and director of The Report to talk about the impact he hopes his film will have. 
    Guest: filmmaker Scott Z. Burns
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Report Podcast

    The War Over The Report

    12/20/2019 | 25 mins.
    After the torture report was released, the CIA launched a campaign to discredit its findings. Then the agency went further — first, accusing Daniel J. Jones of criminal activity, and then, breaking into Senate computers to spy on members of the Intelligence Committee. It was a move that sparked a full-on constitutional crisis. 
    Guests: The New Yorker's Jane Mayer and Buzzfeed's Jason Leopold
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Report Podcast

    The Fight to Release the Torture Report

    12/13/2019 | 21 mins.
    The release of the torture report was not always a given. The leadership at the CIA hoped it would stay classified and never be released to the public. But Senators Dianne Feinstein, John McCain and Mark Udall risked political fallout to ensure its release to the public.
    Guests: Former US Senator Mark Udall (D-Colo.), Buzzfeed's Jason Leopold and Stephen Rickard from the Open Society Foundations.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Report Podcast

    The Panetta Review and Other CIA Mistakes

    12/06/2019 | 26 mins.
    After Daniel Jones completed the torture report, the CIA drafted a response. They pushed back against many of the report's fundings. And they went one step further. They hacked into Senate computers and then accused Daniel Jones of being a criminal which sparked a constitutional crisis.
    Guests: Former US Senator Mark Udall, Buzzfeed's Jason Leopold and The Daily Beast's Spencer Ackerman
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Report Podcast

    Justifying Torture

    11/29/2019 | 22 mins.
    Torture is illegal, not just under US law but also according to the Geneva Conventions, the internationally agreed upon rules for how we treat prisoners of war. So when the CIA decided to engage in torture, it needed a legal defense that would protect interrogators form being prosecuted. And for that they turned to a team of White House attorneys.
    Guests: Katherine Hawkins of the Project on Government Oversight, Mark Mazzetti of The New York Times
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Report Podcast
The Report Podcast dives into the real life events depicted in Scott Z. Burns’ film, The Report. Former Senate Intelligence Committee Chief Investigator Daniel J. Jones and his cohost NPR’s Kelly McEvers introduce us to the real people - reporters, lawmakers, interrogators, and others - who were instrumental in the effort to expose the CIA and its actions after 9/11. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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