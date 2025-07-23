Welcome to the debut episode of Red Zone Blitz! In this Commissioner’s Address, G “The Commish” explains the shift from our former podcast, The GFL Scoop, and outlines what’s ahead for the show.We’re stepping away from the GFL-exclusive content and expanding our focus to cover the NFL and college football at large — bringing weekly takes, analysis, and debate that go beyond just our fantasy league. New co-hosts, new format, same unapologetic football energy.Got questions, comments, or want to connect?📩 Email us at [email protected]
— we’d love to hear from you.Hit follow, stay locked in, and get ready to get blitzed.