Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsSportsThe RedZone Blitz
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The RedZone Blitz
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The RedZone Blitz

The RedZone Blitz
SportsFootball
The RedZone Blitz
Latest episode

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Episode 2- AFC Outlook 2025: New Contenders & Power Shifts
    Mahomes reloading, Stroud rising, and Rodgers chasing one last shot — the AFC is stacked. We break down the top storylines, fantasy sleepers, injury drama, and debate who’s the biggest threat to the Chiefs. Plus, a look ahead to college football’s wild summer.🎧 NFC Preview drops Thursday!📩 Questions or takes? Email us at [email protected]
    --------  
    1:05:30
  • Episode 1 - New Beginnings
    Red Zone Blitz kicks off with new hosts, bold takes, and a whole lot of football talk. From the Browns’ QB shuffle to Von Miller’s return and the Steelers’ identity crisis with Aaron Rodgers — we’re covering it all. Plus: fantasy sleepers, rookie battles, and a spicy Steelers debate to wrap.Got questions or want your take featured? Email us at [email protected]
    --------  
    54:35
  • Intro - The Commissioner's Address
    Welcome to the debut episode of Red Zone Blitz! In this Commissioner’s Address, G “The Commish” explains the shift from our former podcast, The GFL Scoop, and outlines what’s ahead for the show.We’re stepping away from the GFL-exclusive content and expanding our focus to cover the NFL and college football at large — bringing weekly takes, analysis, and debate that go beyond just our fantasy league. New co-hosts, new format, same unapologetic football energy.Got questions, comments, or want to connect?📩 Email us at [email protected] — we’d love to hear from you.Hit follow, stay locked in, and get ready to get blitzed.
    --------  
    3:26

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About The RedZone Blitz

Red Zone Blitz is your weekly touchdown of takes, debates, and deep dives into all things football. Hosted by a crew of die-hard fans, we break down the biggest moments from the NFL and college football, deliver bold predictions, fantasy insights, and bring the heat with locker room banter that’ll keep you coming back every week. Whether you're chasing rings in your fantasy league or just live for Sundays, Red Zone Blitz is your new go-to huddle. New episodes drop weekly — tune in, lock in, and get blitzed.
Podcast website
SportsFootball

Listen to The RedZone Blitz, Pardon My Take and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.21.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/23/2025 - 1:22:37 PM