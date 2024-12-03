Reality as we know it is both more and less than what meets the eye. The world we experience through our physical senses—the one we've been taught to believe is solid, unchangeable, and absolute—is in fact a sophisticated illusion, a construct that many ancient wisdom traditions and modern spiritual teachers refer to as "the matrix." This matrix isn't meant to trap or confine us; rather, it serves as an elaborate stage for our spiritual evolution and expansion. To understand the matrix, imagine watching a movie in a theater. The images on the screen appear real, evoke genuine emotions, and can completely captivate our attention. Yet we know that behind these images lies a projector, casting light through film to create what we see. Similarly, our physical reality is a projection of consciousness, a magnificent play of light and energy forming what we perceive as solid matter, linear time, and separate identities. Yet beyond this illusion lies our true nature as expressions of Source Energy. We are not merely physical beings having occasional spiritual experiences—we are infinite, eternal consciousness temporarily focusing our attention within physical form. Like waves rising from an infinite ocean, we are individualized expressions of the universal consciousness that underlies all existence. Each of us contains within ourselves the full potential of Source Energy, even when we momentarily forget this truth while immersed in the matrix. 📕BUY MY NEW BOOK AND ACTIVATE YOUR UNLIMITED POWER - https://a.co/d/afXAKW5 🎧 Activate Your Unlimited Power now on Audible! https://www.audible.com/pd/Activate-Your-Unlimited-Power-Audiobook/B0DHDGN9K2 💰Large Sums Of Money Activation Trainings - 12 hours of training on activating the large sums of money reality https://realityrevolutioncon.com/largesumsofmoney 🌎→The New Earth Activation trainings - Immerse yourself in 12 hours of content focused on the new earth with channeling, meditations, advanced training and access to the new earth https://realityrevolutioncon.com/newearth 🎨 Buy My Art - Unique Sigil Magic and Energy Activation Through Flow Art and Voyages Through Space and Imagination. https://www.newearth.art/ 📕BUY MY FIRST BOOK THE REALITY REVOLUTION! https://www.amazon.com/Reality-Revolution-Mind-Blowing-Movement-Hack/dp/154450618X/ 🎧Listen to my book on audible https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Reality-Revolution-Audiobook/B087LV1R5V ✨ Alternate Universe Reality Activation get full access to new meditations, new lectures, recordings from the reality con and the 90 day AURA meditation schedulehttps://realityrevolutionlive.com/aura45338118 ✨Sign up for my newsletter and email list https://chiefexecutiveprime.activehosted.com/f/1 -----------------------------------------------------------------------🎼Music By Mettaverse Music 🌎 Connect with MettaverseTheir Website - http://www.mettaverse.comCheck out Mettaverse's art - http://www.brianlarson.art------------------------------------------------------------------------ 💬 Join Our Community:✨Sign up for my newsletter and email list https://chiefexecutiveprime.activehosted.com/f/1🌐Join The Reality Revolution – https://www.therealityrevolution.com➡Join The Reality Revolution Facebook Group - https://www.facebook.com/groups/523814491927119/➡ Follow Us On Facebook https://www.facebook.com/The-Reality-Revolution-Podcast-Hosted-By-Brian-Scott-102555575116999➡Join The Reality Revolution Discord https://discord.gg/Xbh6H88D8k➡ Join our Board On Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/TheRealityRevolution/➡Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_reality_revolution/➡Twitter: https://twitter.com/mediaprime➡Spoutible: https://spoutible.com/BrianScott➡Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/the-reality-revolution➡Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/brian-scott-m-a-030ab0166➡Threads: https://www.threads.net/@the_reality_revolution➡ MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/brianscott71➡ Pinterest: https://pin.it/4w9EZXf➡ Tribel: https://www.tribel.com/brianscott/wall➡ Hive Social https://apps.apple.com/us/app/hive-social/id1480835284➡ Bluesky https://bsky.app/profile/realityrevolution.bsky.social 🌟Sleep Meditations: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKv1KCSKwOo_5Sv8NSXuDWudAVmoDns6Z 🌟The Guided Meditations Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKv1KCSKwOo_BfNnb5vLcwouInskcEhqL 🌟Join the prosperity revolution, all of my financial abundance videos:💰➡ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKv1KCSKwOo8M7wX4D348BfA2Auj_h0MP #manifest #activation #matrix
The Abundance Energy Field Activation
The Abundance Energy Field Activation

This activation is designed to act as a direct bridge to the universal field of abundance energy. You'll experience a profound energetic transmission that awakens and amplifies your natural connection to this infinite field of prosperity. Unlike meditations or visualizations, this is a pure energy activation that works directly with your field, attuning your frequency to the natural flow of abundance. As you move through this experience, you'll feel your energy field expanding to merge with the infinite ocean of abundance that surrounds us at all times. The activation works at the deepest levels of your being, naturally dissolving any interference patterns that have blocked your full connection to abundance energy. As these blocks clear, you'll feel your system naturally upgrading to hold and transmit higher frequencies of abundance consciousness. Through this process, your energy field becomes a clear channel for abundance to flow through all aspects of your life. The effects continue strengthening over time as your activated abundance field draws more prosperity into your physical experience. This isn't about learning or doing - it's about awakening what already exists within you. Each time you experience this activation, your connection to the field of abundance grows stronger and clearer. You become an ever more powerful conductor of abundance energy, naturally attracting and manifesting prosperity in all its forms. Step into direct connection with the infinite field of abundance. Allow this sacred activation to awaken the fullness of your abundance potential. The energy is waiting - all you need to do is open to receive.
The Arcturian Council - A Beautiful Transition Into The Fifth Dimension
The Arcturian Council - A Beautiful Transition Into The Fifth Dimension

We are looking for the best possible avenues to traverse ourselves, as we know that we are moving into our own ascension experience, and we look to go with the flow of that ascension, just as you are looking for the best possible avenues for your personal development, your personal ascension. You will have your own unique experience of the ascension of humanity and Mother Earth. No matter what happens, yours will still be uniquely yours. Even when you hear about the various predictions that are being put out there about ascension, everyone who experiences that prediction experiences something unique to them. Remember that you are deciding how you experience everything, and you are also deciding what you experience with your vibration. The best way for you to feel into what you are creating in the future is to notice what you are vibrating in the present. And if there is something you don't like about that vibration, then breathe into it until it dissipates, and then activate something that feels better within you. You are not destined to repeat your past or the history of your genetic line, because you are awake, and one of the things that you are awake to is that your vibration matters and that you can do something about it. The Arcturian Council channeled by Daniel Scranton covers a variety of amazing topics related to your spiritual awakening. You can find Daniel at https://danielscranton.com/ You can find a copy of this from Daniel's book Ascension The Shift To The Fifth Dimension Volume 5 https://www.amazon.com/Ascension-Shift-Dimension-Arcturian-Council-ebook/dp/B08ZXPXVB6/ Get a private channeled reading with Daniel & The 9D Arcturian Council here: https://danielscranton.com/session FREE Guided Meditation from Archangel Michael & sign up for Daniel's emails here: https://danielscranton.com/free-guided-meditation-from-archangel-michael/ You can find Daniel's YouTube channel here https://www.youtube.com/danscranton
Guided Meditation - Money Out Of Thin Air
Guided Meditation - Money Out Of Thin Air

Many can manifest out of thin air. You do it all the time. This is the guided meditation Money Out Of Thin Air. The notion of "money out of thin air" isn't about magical thinking or wishful delusions. Rather, it's an awakening of the myriad ways in which financial abundance can manifest in our lives, often from the most unexpected sources. It's about understanding that wealth and opportunity surround us constantly, hidden in plain sight, obscured only by our limited perceptions and ingrained beliefs about how money "should" come to us. Consider for a moment the vast potential of human experience. Within its intricate weave lie countless threads of potential prosperity - a chance encounter that leads to a lucrative partnership, an overlooked family heirloom that turns out to be a priceless artifact, or a spontaneous idea that blossoms into a thriving business. These are not anomalies or flukes; they are the natural outcome of a world brimming with abundance and opportunity Manifesting Money Out Of Thin Air, at its core, is any financial gain that comes to us through unforeseen or unanticipated channels. It's the surprise inheritance from a distant relative, the forgotten savings bond that matures at just the right moment, or the sudden popularity of a side project that turns into a lucrative business. These windfalls are not part of our regular income streams; they're the financial equivalents of finding an oasis in a desert—surprising, refreshing, and potentially life-changing. In this meditation we will manifest money out of thin air. You do not have to believe in this to do it. Just try it. Experiment with it and when money arrives out of thin air you will know that you did it and touched the great power that manifests all things.
From Extreme Poverty To Unlimited Abundance
From Extreme Poverty To Unlimited Abundance

Nature holds the greatest secret to prosperity, and it's hiding in plain sight. Go to any forest, and you'll find towering oak trees that reach hundreds of feet into the sky. Their trunks are so wide it would take three people to wrap their arms around them. Their branches spread so far they create an entire ecosystem. These massive giants, these monuments to abundance, began as acorns so small you could fit a dozen in your pocket. That acorn didn't question its potential. It didn't look at itself and think, "I'm too small." It didn't compare itself to the mighty oaks above and give up. It simply contained within itself the complete blueprint of what it could become. And when the conditions were right – when it found itself in fertile soil, when it received water and sunlight – it began its transformation. The miracle isn't just that the acorn becomes the oak. The miracle is that the acorn already contains everything it needs. Every cell, every pattern, every bit of information required to become that massive tree exists in that tiny seed. It doesn't need to go searching outside itself for the answer. It doesn't need to beg or struggle or force its growth. It simply needs to be planted in the right conditions and allow its natural abundance to unfold. Your prosperity works exactly the same way. Right now, you might feel like that small seed. You might look at your bank account, your circumstances, your struggles, and see only limitations. But like that acorn, you already contain within yourself the complete blueprint for abundance. Every thought, every idea, every inspiration you need to create massive wealth already exists within you.
The Reality Revolution podcast is hosted by Brian Scott, a writer, entrepreneur, epiphany addict, inner space astronaut, life coach, transformation engineer, futurist, hypnotist, neurolinguistic programmer, meditation instructor, motivational speaker, researcher, intuition teacher, luck instructor and founder of the Advanced Success Institute. The Reality Revolution is born out of a fanatical vision quest to understand a near-death experience which was the culmination of a profound spiritual awakening in which Brian explores whether he has shifted into a parallel reality. The mission of the Reality Revolution podcast is to explore the new movement to hack reality exploring experiential quantum physics, reality transurfing, quantum jumping, meditation, hypnosis, qi-gong, sensory deprivation, virtual reality, mind tech, ayahuasca, psychedelics, channeling, manifestation, mindfulness, neurolinguistic programming, epigenetics, eft, energy psychology, yoga, ho’oponopono, luck coaching, Silva mind control, cybernetics, intuition training, biohacking, heart coherence, the Wim-Hof method, brain wave manipulation and advanced law of attraction techniques. This podcast is a first-hand account of Brian's journey and an exploration of this unique and growing movement combined with interviews of people in a variety of fields. It explores practical exercises, obscure techniques, and guided meditations you can use to harness the power of parallel realities, quantum entanglement and deliberate intention to achieve your dreams, find love, find money, find success, and discover true happiness and fulfillment. You will discover deep lessons on how to transform your life using guided quantum journeys, morning and evening routines, meditative techniques, energy work, and the science of deliberate intention. Join the Reality Revolution!