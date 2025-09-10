The Quick Snap with David Andrews & Brian Hoyer

Julian Edelman: It's a DREAM to be honored as a member of Patriots Hall of Fame

The Quick Snap is BACK for Season 2! Brian Hoyer and David Andrews kick off the new season from a brand-new studio - and they’re joined by a very special guest. The guys dive into the Mike Vrabel-era Patriots and share what they’re hoping to see from Drake Maye this season. Then, Julian Edelman joins the show to reflect on his favorite moments as a Patriot, his thoughts on the team’s new era, and what it means to him to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. 1:00 – What to expect from the Mike Vrabel era in Week 16:00 – What to watch for from Drake Maye in his second season15:00 – Why TreVeyon Henderson is crucial to the Patriots' success this season25:00 – What it means to Julian Edelman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame32:00 – Edelman reflects on his favorite game as a Patriot43:00 – Edelman’s thoughts on the new era of Patriots football52:00 – NFL season predictions 📺 Watch the show on YouTubeFOLLOW THE SHOW ON SOCIAL 👇Instagram: instagram.com/quicksnappodX (Twitter): x.com/quicksnappodTikTok: tiktok.com/@quicksnappod