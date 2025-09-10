The Quick Snap with David Andrews & Brian Hoyer

Pats Week 1 Loss: How can they bounce back against Miami? | Pop Douglas talks nicknames & WR room
NFL Week 1 is in the books! Brian Hoyer and David Andrews give their takeaways from the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Raiders. What can the Patriots build on going forward? Later, Pop Douglas joins to discuss why he loves the Patriots’ WR room, where his nickname came from, and his expectations for Drake Maye this season. 2:00-Takeaways from Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Raiders22:00-The different approach the Patriots took on defense30:00-Moving on to Miami! 49:00-Pop Douglas talks nicknames and WR room
Julian Edelman: It's a DREAM to be honored as a member of Patriots Hall of Fame
The Quick Snap is BACK for Season 2! Brian Hoyer and David Andrews kick off the new season from a brand-new studio - and they’re joined by a very special guest. The guys dive into the Mike Vrabel-era Patriots and share what they’re hoping to see from Drake Maye this season. Then, Julian Edelman joins the show to reflect on his favorite moments as a Patriot, his thoughts on the team’s new era, and what it means to him to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. 1:00 – What to expect from the Mike Vrabel era in Week 16:00 – What to watch for from Drake Maye in his second season15:00 – Why TreVeyon Henderson is crucial to the Patriots' success this season25:00 – What it means to Julian Edelman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame32:00 – Edelman reflects on his favorite game as a Patriot43:00 – Edelman’s thoughts on the new era of Patriots football52:00 – NFL season predictions
David Andrews Reacts to Being Cut by New England Patriots || Emergency Podcast
The first public statement from long-time Patriots center and captain David Andrews after being released by the team last week. David has been with the franchise since 2015, won two Super Bowl and was an 8-time captain of the team. Most importantly, a hero in the local community and beloved by Patriots fans.Timestamps:0:00 Reaction to Being Cut14:08 Message to Fans17:45 Hoyer's Advice to David23:20 David's Future
Super Bowl 59 Recap, Brady vs Mahomes + Season Finale Episode || The Quick Snap Ep. 26
David Andrews and Brian Hoyer recap an ugly Super Bowl 59 and discuss the Brady vs Mahomes debate + Tom Brady's TV broadcasting performance.This is the final episode of The Quick Snap for the season as we will take a break for a few weeks and then come back in the offseason when Patriots news pops up around free agency, The Draft and beyond.We love you all and appreciate the support over the year. See you soon!Topics:0:00 Producer Danny Roast2:50 Super Bowl Recap11:40 Brady vs Mahomes Debate15:03 Hero of the Week22:45 Tom Brady Broadcasting Performance36:30 DA & Hoy Reflect on Doing a PodcastA Shadow Lion and B-Side Sports Production.
Super Bowl Memories with Patriots' Lonie Paxton & Chris Hogan || The Quick Snap Ep. 25
Three-time Super Bowl Champion Lonie Paxton joins the show to talk about the Patriots early 2000s teams and the beginning of the dynasty. Then, two-time Super Bowl champ WR Chris Hogan joins to chat about the final run of the dynasty and all the greatest memories. Plus, David Andrews and Brian Hoyer give their Eagles vs Chiefs Super Bowl picks.
Topics
0:00 - Favorite Island Drink + Golf Talk
8:38 - Lonie Paxton Interview
50:37 - Chris Hogan Interview
1:35:00 - Favorite Super Bowl Memories from DA & Hoyer
1:49:20 - Eagles v Chiefs Super Bowl Picks
A Shadow Lion and B-Side Sports Production.
About The Quick Snap with David Andrews & Brian Hoyer
Your all-access pass to the New England Patriots. Join former Patriots Center David Andrews and QB Brian Hoyer as they give you an exclusive look inside the locker room, break down Sunday games and preview upcoming matchups. Plus, interviews with current and former players. Patriots Football, from the players, for the fans! A Shadow Lion & NBC Sports Boston Production.
Produced by Shadow Lion