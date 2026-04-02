The Producer's Guide: Todd Garner and the Future of Hollywood

Todd is joined by leading film industry analyst and data researcher STEPHEN FOLLOWS as they dissect the data on producers per film throughout history. Yes. EVERY MOVIE EVER MADE. They'll discuss the increasing trend of producers per film, who is responsible for this, and dispel the myths of what career producers want from the industry.



Check out Stephen's latest article here! And catch more of his work at StephenFollows.com



And check out the work Todd & co are doing at Producers United! https://producersunited.com/

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