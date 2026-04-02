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The Producer's Guide: Todd Garner and the Future of Hollywood

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The Producer's Guide: Todd Garner and the Future of Hollywood
Latest episode

165 episodes

  • The Producer's Guide: Todd Garner and the Future of Hollywood

    Why Do Films Have So Many Producers? w/ Stephen Follows

    04/02/2026 | 51 mins.
    Todd is joined by leading film industry analyst and data researcher STEPHEN FOLLOWS as they dissect the data on producers per film throughout history. Yes. EVERY MOVIE EVER MADE. They'll discuss the increasing trend of producers per film, who is responsible for this, and dispel the myths of what career producers want from the industry.

    Check out Stephen's latest article here! And catch more of his work at StephenFollows.com

    And check out the work Todd & co are doing at Producers United! https://producersunited.com/
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Producer's Guide: Todd Garner and the Future of Hollywood

    AGBO CCO Angela Russo-Otstot

    03/26/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    From growing up in an Italian immigrant family in Cleveland to producing some of the biggest theatrical and streaming films of all time, Angela Russo-Otstot shares how she and her brothers (Anthony and Joe) broke into Hollywood. They discuss the Russo's sanctity of collaboration, the funny origins of the AGBO name, Angela's work on Extraction with Chris Hemsworth and The Bluff with Karl Urban, and the innovative ways AGBO use technology to forecast how their films look.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Producer's Guide: Todd Garner and the Future of Hollywood

    Heart & Soul w/ Todd Lieberman

    03/19/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Award-winning producer, Hidden Pictures founder, and failed Muppet TODD LIEBERMAN shares why heart and soul is his north star for making movies and TV shows. He'll discuss adapting beloved books and IP like The Housemaid, Beauty and the Beast, Wonder, Voltron, and Robin Hood! PLUS: Todd Lieberman shares how one of the saddest movies of all time inspired him to produce The Fighter AND Todd Garner shares how he got Queen Latifah to do Bringing Down the House!
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Producer's Guide: Todd Garner and the Future of Hollywood

    Branded Storytelling w/ James Crane

    03/12/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Are brands destined to become the new media studios? Sugar23 Director of Business Development JAMES CRANE joins Todd for a fascinating conversation about brand partnerships in entertainment, authentic integration, and how this avenue for capital is both relatively untapped and exploding.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Producer's Guide: Todd Garner and the Future of Hollywood

    Head of Sphere Studios: Carolyn Blackwood

    03/05/2026 | 59 mins.
    There's no place like dome! Todd is joined by Hollywood veteran and Head of Sphere Studios CAROLYN BLACKWOOD as they discuss Las Vegas' latest ground breaking hi-tech immersive entertainment arena, SPHERE! Carolyn shares her journey including using "strike zones" to develop films at New Line Cinema, becoming COO of Warner Bros, the extensive R&D used to present The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, and which character she dressed up as on premiere night!
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

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About The Producer's Guide: Todd Garner and the Future of Hollywood

Todd knows movies. For 30 years, the Hollywood veteran has overseen 170 films (and counting) - including XXX, Anger Management, 13 Going on 30, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Black Hawk Down, Punch Drunk Love, Con Air, and Hellboy. Join Todd as he shares tips and stories on the movie business and chats it up with A-list industry pals.
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