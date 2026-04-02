The Producer's Guide: Todd Garner and the Future of Hollywood

Award-winning producer, Hidden Pictures founder, and failed Muppet TODD LIEBERMAN shares why heart and soul is his north star for making movies and TV shows. He'll discuss adapting beloved books and IP like The Housemaid, Beauty and the Beast, Wonder, Voltron, and Robin Hood! PLUS: Todd Lieberman shares how one of the saddest movies of all time inspired him to produce The Fighter AND Todd Garner shares how he got Queen Latifah to do Bringing Down the House!
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