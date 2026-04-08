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The Poetry Magazine Podcast

Poetry Foundation
ArtsBooks
The Poetry Magazine Podcast
Latest episode

105 episodes

  • The Poetry Magazine Podcast

    Wake, Butterfly: Meditation (Arrival) with Saretta Morgan & Bo Hwang

    07/21/2025 | 12 mins.
    In the sixth and final episode of this season, Saretta Morgan and Bo Hwang invite listeners to create a guided meditation that allows for arrival.
    _____
    Matsuo Bashō wrote:
    Wake, butterfly— 
    it’s late, we've miles 
    to go together. 
    Poetry magazine presents Wake, Butterfly, a series of intimate portraits that invite listeners to keep creating. The series is produced by Rachel James with sound design by Axel Kacoutié.
    _____
    Here’s an edited version of Morgan’s prompt:
    Write a guided meditation that’s inspired by two things: one, questions that rise for you in what you’ve been reading lately, and, two, your view of our political moment. Focus on the simplest version of questions that you feel are most critical right now. Determine what kind of language and what kind of containers for silence are necessary alongside your questions. Another way of putting it: what is the language for this moment and what does it need to arrive? 

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  • The Poetry Magazine Podcast

    Wake, Butterfly: Game with Amelia Bande

    07/14/2025 | 13 mins.
    In the fifth episode, Amelia Bande invites listeners to play a game.
    _____
    Matsuo Bashō wrote:
    Wake, butterfly—
    it’s late, we’ve miles
    to go together.
    Poetry magazine presents Wake, Butterfly, a series of intimate portraits that invite listeners to keep creating. The series is produced by Rachel James with sound design by Axel Kacoutié.
    _____
    Here’s an edited version of Bande’s prompt:
    Think about a word. Any word. And then write a poetic definition of the word that does not include the word in it. And then you're going to use this poem as lyrics of a song. Once you have your song, you can sing it to someone else or to a group of people. And it's a riddle because then they have to try and guess what the word was.
    So, this is one: I wrote the definition. It’s in Spanish but I did a translation so I’m going to read the translation now: You smell it. You perceive it. It activates fugitive instincts of primary protection to fight, flight, freeze, or transform my fear in ways to charm you. What's the word?
    (Want to know what word is the answer to Bande’s riddle? It’s also the final word in the title of this poem.)

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  • The Poetry Magazine Podcast

    Wake, Butterfly: Protest (& Antidote) with Pamela Sneed

    07/07/2025 | 13 mins.
    In the fourth episode, Pamela Sneed invites listeners to create a protest poem and an antidote.
    _____
    Matsuo Bashō wrote:
    Wake, butterfly—
    it’s late, we’ve miles
    to go together.
    Poetry magazine presents Wake, Butterfly, a series of intimate portraits that invite listeners to keep creating. The series is produced by Rachel James with sound design by Axel Kacoutié.
    _____
    Here’s an edited version of Sneed’s prompt:
    Create a protest poem. It can be based on something that you’ve heard in the news or something that’s really been bothering you in the past few weeks, and you can tie it into a current event. For an added twist, add in an action at the end or something that you think people should or can do to remedy the situation.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Poetry Magazine Podcast

    Wake, Butterfly: Plant with Mei-mei Berssenbrugge

    06/30/2025 | 14 mins.
    In the third episode, Mei-mei Berssenbrugge invites listeners to observe a plant and receive its messages.
    _____
    Matsuo Bashō wrote:
    Wake, butterfly—
    it’s late, we’ve miles
    to go together.
    Poetry magazine presents Wake, Butterfly, a series of intimate portraits that invite listeners to keep creating. The series is produced by Rachel James with sound design by Axel Kacoutié.
    _____
    Here’s an edited version of Berssenbrugge’s prompt:
    Choose a plant and observe it with care for five minutes and intensity. Now, draw the plant with a pencil, shading from the center of the plant outward rather than outlining the plant. Now sit with the plant again, opening yourself to what the plant says to you. Now put the plant away, and for fifteen minutes write a visual description of your plant. There will be an interweave or seepage between perception, memory, and imagination. Now, as a stream of consciousness, quickly write down all the things that you receive from the plant. If you imagine your plant has said something to you, they did say that. The final part of the exercise is to compose an essay, a song, a piece of prose or poetry combining your written phenomenological description of the plant and your reception of messages from your plant. 
    _____
    The poem read in this episode is “Consciousness Self-Learns,” by Mei-Mei Berssenbrugge, from A Treatise on Stars, copyright ©2020 by Mei-mei Berssenbrugge. Used by permission of New Directions Publishing Corp.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Poetry Magazine Podcast

    Wake, Butterfly: Beyond (So What) with Edward Salem

    06/23/2025 | 13 mins.
    In the second episode, Edward Salem invites listeners to find what’s beyond “so what.”
    _____
    Matsuo Bashō wrote:
    Wake, butterfly—
    it’s late, we’ve miles
    to go together.
    Poetry magazine presents Wake, Butterfly, a series of intimate portraits that invite listeners to keep creating. The series is produced by Rachel James with sound design by Axel Kacoutié.
    _____
    Here’s an edited version of Salem’s prompt:
    Write a poem that responds to the question, “What is beyond so what?” You can replace “so what” with “eternity.” What is beyond the void? What is beyond the body? What is beyond your little human life? What is beyond the life cycle of the universe? 
    _____
    The poem Salem reads in the episode, “The Palestinian Chair,” is from his book Monk Fruit (Nightboat Books, 2025).

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

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About The Poetry Magazine Podcast

The Poetry Magazine Podcast takes listeners on an audio journey into and beyond the pages of Poetry. Hear poets share the surprises, confusions, and desires that keep them writing. Produced by Rachel James.
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