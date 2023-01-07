Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Pinball Network in the App
Listen to The Pinball Network in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
The Pinball Network

The Pinball Network

Podcast The Pinball Network
Podcast The Pinball Network

The Pinball Network

thepinballnetwork
add
The Pinball Network is a collaboration of many diverse and varied pinball content providers.
More
LeisureHobbiesLeisureGamesLeisureVideo Games
The Pinball Network is a collaboration of many diverse and varied pinball content providers.
More

Available Episodes

5 of 498
  • The Pinball Show Ep 131: I Live My Life A Quarter Ramp At A Time
    The Pinball Show Episode 131: I Live My Life A Quarter Ramp At A Time    Hosts: Dennis Kriesel & Zach Meny   - Celebrating America By Poking Fun At Canada - Traveling Back Through The Pini-Verse - Stern Pinball Games & Accessories Production Updates  - The Fast & The Furious Pinball - Yet Another Civil Request To Stop Harming  - MEMBERS ONLY: Rowdy Rumor Roundup! (insert whip crack) - Pinball Market Trends™ - Deals Of The WHAT THE BUCK?!?!   EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AND TPS MEMBERSHIP CAN BE FOUND AT Patreon.com/thepinballshow   Follow, like, and subscribe to The Pinball Show (TPS), the industry's most popular podcast!   email: [email protected] website: thepinball.network youtube: youtube.com/thepinballshow instagram: @thepinballshowpodcast tik tok: @thepinballshow review: thisweekinpinball.com/the-pinball-show/ store: flipnoutpinball.com membership: patreon.com/thepinballshow  
    7/3/2023
    1:19:52
  • Final Round Pinball Podcast Ep 70: Modern
    Final Round Pinball Podcast Episode 70: Modern   Hosts: Martin Robbins & Jeff Teolis   On this episode, Martin & Jeff discuss: - Space Hunt...so close with the title - What's new? - topper talk - give us more information - Germany trip reflection - pick the game bank - Jurassic Park vs. Godfather...the movies, not the pins     Direct feed to Final Round Pinball Podcast: https://thepinballnetwork555350716.wordpress.com/tag/final/ Email us at [email protected] Instagram: @finalroundpinballpodcast Twitter: @finalroundpin  
    7/3/2023
    1:16:45
  • Triple Drain Pinball Podcast Ep 39: 5 Minutes Of Endless Ball Save
    Triple Drain Pinball Podcast Episode 39: 5 Minutes Of Endless Ball Save   Hosts: Joel Engelberth, Tom Graf, and Travis Murie   Tom is back baby and ready to catch us up on all his European tournament fun. We discussed how Travis and Tom did in Worlds and how it feels playing against a machine. We then caught up on our current pinball collections/thoughts as well as break down some of the challenges of modern code. We round off the episode with some rumor discussion and what is currently exciting us in pinball. Come listen in on the conversation and let us know if Travis wrecked his car    
    7/1/2023
    2:04:48
  • Pinball Party Podcast Ep 33: Tool Time
    Episode 33: Tool Time Meff is the worst, but the rest are the best. Cale, Rachel and Jason talk about must-have pinball tools for your arsenal. Where can you get such wonderful tools? Right here!   https://www.electricbatarcade.com/tools Show notes: - Meff sucks - Pinsomniacs doesn't - Tool talk - Marco Specialties...sup - Rumored games - Teeth - Neon Dale - Excuses Marco Specialties: https://www.marcospecialties.com/ Patreon: patreon.com/pinballparty Email: [email protected] Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pinballpartypodcast/ Neon Dale: https://www.neondale.com    
    6/28/2023
    1:56:44
  • Silverball Chronicles Ep 31: Pinball Is Dying Part 4 - What Led Gottlieb To The Mylstar Nosedive?
    Silverball Chronicles with David and Ron Episode 31: Pinball is Dying Part 4 – What Led Gottlieb to the Mylstar Nosedive?   Hosts: Dave Dennis & Ron Hallett Jr   Want to Support the Show? Visit Our Patreon at www.patreon.com/silverballchronicles  or pick up a t-shirt at  https://silverballswag.com/collections/silverball-chronicles    Topic Starts at 8:00   Episode Summary  Gottlieb is viewed as the romantic electro-mechanical giant to many. The pinball machine atop the coin-op pedestal for all other manufacturers to reach for… but it was its god-tier status in the 1960s and early 1970s which would ultimately lead to its epic cratering in the 1980s.    What led Gottlieb into the Mylstar Nosedive? Was it lack of leadership? Corporate chaos? The recession of the early 1980s? Or was it a lack of creative freedom and adventure in the products?    This month Dave and Ron talk about the massive success of D. Gottlieb and Co., the ownership changes which hobbled the company, Ed Krynski’s biography, generational changes in Gottlieb, Ron not knowing Europe is a continent, and the games of Mylstar!... What could go wrong?       Sources:  Shalhoub, Michael (2004). The Pinball compendium: 1982 to Present. Schiffer Publishing, Ltd.   YouTube Interviews from the Pacific Pinball Museum  - Here, Here, Here and Here   TopCast  Episode 30 – Wayne Neyens  
    6/26/2023
    1:27:30

More Leisure podcasts

About The Pinball Network

The Pinball Network is a collaboration of many diverse and varied pinball content providers.
Podcast website

Listen to The Pinball Network, Critical Role and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Pinball Network

The Pinball Network

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store