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The Pinball Show

thepinballshow
HobbiesLeisure
The Pinball Show
Latest episode

653 episodes

  • The Pinball Show

    The Pinball Show Ep 196: Hot Summer Game Releases

    08/25/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    The Pinball Show Episode 196: Hot Summer Game Releases

    Hosts: Dennis Kriesel & Zach Meny

    - Stern Pinball Production Updates
    - Stern Releases Pokemon Home Edition
    - Keith Elwin Teases His Next Game
    - Galactic Tank Force Victory Edition
    - American Pinball Teases Cirqus Voltaire Reimagined
    - Spooky Pinball Gives Away A Beetlejuice Pinball Machine
    - EXCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP CONTENT: Zach Visits Spooky Pinball & Plays Their Next Game
    - Dennis Tries To Manifest Gremlins
    - Pinball Market Trends™
    - Rules Of The Air

    EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AND TPS MEMBERSHIP CAN BE FOUND AT Patreon.com/thepinballshow

    Remember to purchase your next pinball or arcade machine from Flip N Out Pinball!
    flipnoutpinball.com
    zach@flipnoutpinball.com

    Follow, like, and subscribe to The Pinball Show (TPS), the industry's most popular podcast!

    email: thepinballshow@gmail.com
    youtube: youtube.com/@ThePinballShow
    instagram: @thepinballshowpodcast
    tik tok: @thepinballshow
    store: flipnoutpinball.com
    membership: patreon.com/thepinballshow

    VIDEO: https://youtu.be/IovsVE7P3uk
  • The Pinball Show

    The Pinball Show Ep 195: Dungeon Crawler Carl & Bon Jovi Releases

    07/30/2026 | 2h 37 mins.
    The Pinball Show Episode 195: Dungeon Crawler Carl & Bon Jovi Releases

     

    Hosts: Dennis Kriesel & Zach Meny

     

    - Stern Pinball Production Updates

    - Multimorphic Releases Dungeon Crawler Carl & Ender's Game

    - Barrels Of Fun Releases Bon Jovi

    - First Impressions

    - Other Pindustry News

    - A New Screaming Goat Club Member!

    - EXCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP CONTENT: Sonic The Hedgehog Impressions & Inside Pinball

     

    EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AND TPS MEMBERSHIP CAN BE FOUND AT Patreon.com/thepinballshow

     

     

    Remember to purchase your next pinball or arcade machine from Flip N Out Pinball!

     

    flipnoutpinball.com

    zach@flipnoutpinball.com

     

     

     

    Follow, like, and subscribe to The Pinball Show (TPS), the industry's most popular podcast!

     

    email: thepinballshow@gmail.com

    youtube: youtube.com/@ThePinballShow

    instagram: @thepinballshowpodcast

    tik tok: @thepinballshow

    store: flipnoutpinball.com

    membership: patreon.com/thepinballshow
  • The Pinball Show

    The Pinball Show Ep 194: Tales Of The Arabian Nights Remake Enchants The Hobby!

    06/16/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    The Pinball Show Episode 194: Tales Of The Arabian Nights Remake Enchants The Hobby!

     

    Hosts: Dennis Kriesel & Zach Meny

     

    - Stern Pinball Production Updates

    - Transformers Pinball Updates & First Impressions

    - Tales Of The Arabian Nights Remake Launches

    - Did Pedretti Take A Big Step Into The Right Direct For Future Games?

    - EXCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP CONTENT: Zach Visited Jersey Jack Pinball & What I Love, What I Don't About Tales Of The Arabian Night Remake

     

    EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AND TPS MEMBERSHIP CAN BE FOUND AT Patreon.com/thepinballshow

     

     

    Remember to purchase your next pinball or arcade machine from Flip N Out Pinball!

     

    flipnoutpinball.com

    zach@flipnoutpinball.com

     

     

    Follow, like, and subscribe to The Pinball Show (TPS), the industry's most popular podcast!

     

    email: thepinballshow@gmail.com

    youtube: youtube.com/@ThePinballShow

    instagram: @thepinballshowpodcast

    tik tok: @thepinballshow

    store: flipnoutpinball.com

    membership: patreon.com/thepinballshow
  • The Pinball Show

    The Pinball Show Ep 193: Transformers Vs. Tales Of The Arabian Nights Remake

    05/18/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    The Pinball Show Episode 193: Transformers Vs. Tales Of The Arabian Nights Remake

     

    Hosts: Dennis Kriesel & Zach Meny

     

    - Stern Pinball Production Updates

    - Stern Announces Transformers Pinball

    - What We Know About Transformers

    - Pedretti Gaming Announces Tales Of The Arabian Nights Remake

    - EXCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP CONTENT: Sonic The Hedgehog Pinball Rumors & Team Pinball Issues Public Grievance

     

    EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AND TPS MEMBERSHIP CAN BE FOUND AT Patreon.com/thepinballshow

     

     

    Remember to purchase your next pinball or arcade machine from Flip N Out Pinball!

    flipnoutpinball.com

    zach@flipnoutpinball.com

     

     

    Follow, like, and subscribe to The Pinball Show (TPS), the industry's most popular podcast!

    email: thepinballshow@gmail.com

    youtube: youtube.com/@ThePinballShow

    instagram: @thepinballshowpodcast

    tik tok: @thepinballshow

    store: flipnoutpinball.com

    membership: patreon.com/thepinballshow
  • The Pinball Show

    The Pinball Show Ep 192: Different Pinball Companies, Different Strategies, But Who Does It Best?

    05/05/2026 | 1h 39 mins.
    The Pinball Show Episode 192: Different Pinball Companies, Different Strategies, But Who Does It Best?

     

    Hosts: Dennis Kriesel & Zach Meny

     

    - Stern Pinball Production Updates

    - Pokemon Pinball Breaking Records

    - Which Comes First? The Next Stern Or Jersey Jack Game?

    - Does The Next Stern LE Join The 'More Than MSRP' Club?

    - Is Jersey Jack Pinball No Longer Interested In Making A Standard/Entry-Level Model?

    - The Different Systems Of Sales Focus Between Manufacturers

    - EXCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP CONTENT: What Each Pinball Manufacturer Needs To Do To Take Their Company To The Next Level

    - I Purchased A GIANT Pinball Collection

    - Additional Pindustry News

     

    EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AND TPS MEMBERSHIP CAN BE FOUND AT Patreon.com/thepinballshow

     

     

    Remember to purchase your next pinball or arcade machine from Flip N Out Pinball!

    flipnoutpinball.com

    zach@flipnoutpinball.com

     

     

    Follow, like, and subscribe to The Pinball Show (TPS), the industry's most popular podcast!

    email: thepinballshow@gmail.com

    youtube: youtube.com/@ThePinballShow

    instagram: @thepinballshowpodcast

    tik tok: @thepinballshow

    store: flipnoutpinball.com

    membership: patreon.com/thepinballshow
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About The Pinball Show
The Most Popular Pinball Podcast In The World! Tried and true to the pinball community for years, hosts Dennis Kriesel & Zach Meny bring you the latest pinball news, updates, analysis, comedy, and of course, the most popular segment in all of pinball…..PINBALL MARKET TRENDS!!!! BUY BUY BUY!
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