The Pinball Show Ep 131: I Live My Life A Quarter Ramp At A Time
The Pinball Show Episode 131: I Live My Life A Quarter Ramp At A Time
Hosts: Dennis Kriesel & Zach Meny
- Celebrating America By Poking Fun At Canada
- Traveling Back Through The Pini-Verse
- Stern Pinball Games & Accessories Production Updates
- The Fast & The Furious Pinball
- Yet Another Civil Request To Stop Harming
- MEMBERS ONLY: Rowdy Rumor Roundup! (insert whip crack)
- Pinball Market Trends™
- Deals Of The WHAT THE BUCK?!?!
7/3/2023
1:19:52
Final Round Pinball Podcast Ep 70: Modern
Final Round Pinball Podcast Episode 70: Modern
Hosts: Martin Robbins & Jeff Teolis
On this episode, Martin & Jeff discuss:
- Space Hunt...so close with the title
- What's new?
- topper talk
- give us more information
- Germany trip reflection
- pick the game bank
- Jurassic Park vs. Godfather...the movies, not the pins
7/3/2023
1:16:45
Triple Drain Pinball Podcast Ep 39: 5 Minutes Of Endless Ball Save
Triple Drain Pinball Podcast Episode 39: 5 Minutes Of Endless Ball Save
Hosts: Joel Engelberth, Tom Graf, and Travis Murie
Tom is back baby and ready to catch us up on all his European tournament fun. We discussed how Travis and Tom did in Worlds and how it feels playing against a machine. We then caught up on our current pinball collections/thoughts as well as break down some of the challenges of modern code. We round off the episode with some rumor discussion and what is currently exciting us in pinball. Come listen in on the conversation and let us know if Travis wrecked his car
7/1/2023
2:04:48
Pinball Party Podcast Ep 33: Tool Time
Episode 33: Tool Time
Meff is the worst, but the rest are the best. Cale, Rachel and Jason talk about must-have pinball tools for your arsenal. Where can you get such wonderful tools? Right here!
https://www.electricbatarcade.com/tools
Show notes:
- Meff sucks
- Pinsomniacs doesn't
- Tool talk
- Marco Specialties...sup
- Rumored games
- Teeth
- Neon Dale - Excuses
6/28/2023
1:56:44
Silverball Chronicles Ep 31: Pinball Is Dying Part 4 - What Led Gottlieb To The Mylstar Nosedive?
Silverball Chronicles with David and Ron
Episode 31: Pinball is Dying Part 4 – What Led Gottlieb to the Mylstar Nosedive?
Hosts: Dave Dennis & Ron Hallett Jr
Topic Starts at 8:00
Episode Summary
Gottlieb is viewed as the romantic electro-mechanical giant to many. The pinball machine atop the coin-op pedestal for all other manufacturers to reach for… but it was its god-tier status in the 1960s and early 1970s which would ultimately lead to its epic cratering in the 1980s.
What led Gottlieb into the Mylstar Nosedive? Was it lack of leadership? Corporate chaos? The recession of the early 1980s? Or was it a lack of creative freedom and adventure in the products?
This month Dave and Ron talk about the massive success of D. Gottlieb and Co., the ownership changes which hobbled the company, Ed Krynski’s biography, generational changes in Gottlieb, Ron not knowing Europe is a continent, and the games of Mylstar!... What could go wrong?
Sources:
Shalhoub, Michael (2004). The Pinball compendium: 1982 to Present. Schiffer Publishing, Ltd.
YouTube Interviews from the Pacific Pinball Museum
- Here, Here, Here and Here
Episode 30 – Wayne Neyens