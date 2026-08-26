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653 episodes
- The Pinball Show Episode 196: Hot Summer Game Releases
Hosts: Dennis Kriesel & Zach Meny
- Stern Pinball Production Updates
- Stern Releases Pokemon Home Edition
- Keith Elwin Teases His Next Game
- Galactic Tank Force Victory Edition
- American Pinball Teases Cirqus Voltaire Reimagined
- Spooky Pinball Gives Away A Beetlejuice Pinball Machine
- EXCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP CONTENT: Zach Visits Spooky Pinball & Plays Their Next Game
- Dennis Tries To Manifest Gremlins
- Pinball Market Trends™
- Rules Of The Air
EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AND TPS MEMBERSHIP CAN BE FOUND AT Patreon.com/thepinballshow
Remember to purchase your next pinball or arcade machine from Flip N Out Pinball!
flipnoutpinball.com
zach@flipnoutpinball.com
Follow, like, and subscribe to The Pinball Show (TPS), the industry's most popular podcast!
email: thepinballshow@gmail.com
youtube: youtube.com/@ThePinballShow
instagram: @thepinballshowpodcast
tik tok: @thepinballshow
store: flipnoutpinball.com
membership: patreon.com/thepinballshow
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/IovsVE7P3uk
- The Pinball Show Episode 195: Dungeon Crawler Carl & Bon Jovi Releases
Hosts: Dennis Kriesel & Zach Meny
- Stern Pinball Production Updates
- Multimorphic Releases Dungeon Crawler Carl & Ender's Game
- Barrels Of Fun Releases Bon Jovi
- First Impressions
- Other Pindustry News
- A New Screaming Goat Club Member!
- EXCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP CONTENT: Sonic The Hedgehog Impressions & Inside Pinball
EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AND TPS MEMBERSHIP CAN BE FOUND AT Patreon.com/thepinballshow
Remember to purchase your next pinball or arcade machine from Flip N Out Pinball!
flipnoutpinball.com
zach@flipnoutpinball.com
Follow, like, and subscribe to The Pinball Show (TPS), the industry's most popular podcast!
email: thepinballshow@gmail.com
youtube: youtube.com/@ThePinballShow
instagram: @thepinballshowpodcast
tik tok: @thepinballshow
store: flipnoutpinball.com
membership: patreon.com/thepinballshow
The Pinball Show Ep 194: Tales Of The Arabian Nights Remake Enchants The Hobby!06/16/2026 | 1h 20 mins.The Pinball Show Episode 194: Tales Of The Arabian Nights Remake Enchants The Hobby!
Hosts: Dennis Kriesel & Zach Meny
- Stern Pinball Production Updates
- Transformers Pinball Updates & First Impressions
- Tales Of The Arabian Nights Remake Launches
- Did Pedretti Take A Big Step Into The Right Direct For Future Games?
- EXCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP CONTENT: Zach Visited Jersey Jack Pinball & What I Love, What I Don't About Tales Of The Arabian Night Remake
EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AND TPS MEMBERSHIP CAN BE FOUND AT Patreon.com/thepinballshow
Remember to purchase your next pinball or arcade machine from Flip N Out Pinball!
flipnoutpinball.com
zach@flipnoutpinball.com
Follow, like, and subscribe to The Pinball Show (TPS), the industry's most popular podcast!
email: thepinballshow@gmail.com
youtube: youtube.com/@ThePinballShow
instagram: @thepinballshowpodcast
tik tok: @thepinballshow
store: flipnoutpinball.com
membership: patreon.com/thepinballshow
The Pinball Show Ep 193: Transformers Vs. Tales Of The Arabian Nights Remake05/18/2026 | 1h 15 mins.The Pinball Show Episode 193: Transformers Vs. Tales Of The Arabian Nights Remake
Hosts: Dennis Kriesel & Zach Meny
- Stern Pinball Production Updates
- Stern Announces Transformers Pinball
- What We Know About Transformers
- Pedretti Gaming Announces Tales Of The Arabian Nights Remake
- EXCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP CONTENT: Sonic The Hedgehog Pinball Rumors & Team Pinball Issues Public Grievance
EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AND TPS MEMBERSHIP CAN BE FOUND AT Patreon.com/thepinballshow
Remember to purchase your next pinball or arcade machine from Flip N Out Pinball!
flipnoutpinball.com
zach@flipnoutpinball.com
Follow, like, and subscribe to The Pinball Show (TPS), the industry's most popular podcast!
email: thepinballshow@gmail.com
youtube: youtube.com/@ThePinballShow
instagram: @thepinballshowpodcast
tik tok: @thepinballshow
store: flipnoutpinball.com
membership: patreon.com/thepinballshow
The Pinball Show Ep 192: Different Pinball Companies, Different Strategies, But Who Does It Best?05/05/2026 | 1h 39 mins.The Pinball Show Episode 192: Different Pinball Companies, Different Strategies, But Who Does It Best?
Hosts: Dennis Kriesel & Zach Meny
- Stern Pinball Production Updates
- Pokemon Pinball Breaking Records
- Which Comes First? The Next Stern Or Jersey Jack Game?
- Does The Next Stern LE Join The 'More Than MSRP' Club?
- Is Jersey Jack Pinball No Longer Interested In Making A Standard/Entry-Level Model?
- The Different Systems Of Sales Focus Between Manufacturers
- EXCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP CONTENT: What Each Pinball Manufacturer Needs To Do To Take Their Company To The Next Level
- I Purchased A GIANT Pinball Collection
- Additional Pindustry News
EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AND TPS MEMBERSHIP CAN BE FOUND AT Patreon.com/thepinballshow
Remember to purchase your next pinball or arcade machine from Flip N Out Pinball!
flipnoutpinball.com
zach@flipnoutpinball.com
Follow, like, and subscribe to The Pinball Show (TPS), the industry's most popular podcast!
email: thepinballshow@gmail.com
youtube: youtube.com/@ThePinballShow
instagram: @thepinballshowpodcast
tik tok: @thepinballshow
store: flipnoutpinball.com
membership: patreon.com/thepinballshow
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About The Pinball Show
The Most Popular Pinball Podcast In The World! Tried and true to the pinball community for years, hosts Dennis Kriesel & Zach Meny bring you the latest pinball news, updates, analysis, comedy, and of course, the most popular segment in all of pinball…..PINBALL MARKET TRENDS!!!! BUY BUY BUY!Podcast website
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