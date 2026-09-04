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Nate The Hate

Direct Feed Games, Nate The Hate, Modern Vintage Gamer
LeisureNews
Nate The Hate
Latest episode

161 episodes

  • Nate The Hate

    Nintendo Direct Timing, Ocarina of Time Remake Wants & Expectations, Release Timing & More

    09/04/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    The release date for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake approaches; but there is much we have to learn. We discuss our expectations & wants from the Ocarina of Time Remake, as well as our thoughts on when it will release and how Nintendo may market the game in the immediate future.
  • Nate The Hate

    Nintendo Direct Predictions: 3D Mario, Ocarina of Time, XBC S2E, Duskbloods, BIG 3rd Party & More

    06/08/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
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    As the Nintendo Switch 2 celebrates its first birthday... we await our party favor arriving in the form of a Nintendo Direct. Will the presentation have a strong third-party presence with surprise releases? What games will Nintendo have for 2026? Will we see 3D Mario? We discuss all this & lots more. 
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  • Nate The Hate

    Xbox Showcase Predictions: Persona 6, Spyro 4, Doom Dark Ages DLC, Fable, Surprise Reveals & More

    06/05/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
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    It's Summer Game Fest season and with that comes predictions! In this episode, we give our predictions & expectations for Summer Game Fest & the Xbox June Showcase. Will Microsoft live up to last year's showcase? Will Atlus make an appearance like they have in previous years? Is it Persona 6's time to shine? When will Halo: Campaign Evolved and Gears of War E-Day release? Will Toys4Bob show with a new Spyro game? What surprise announcements await, potentially? We discuss. 
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  • Nate The Hate

    Nintendo Switch 2: June Direct Timing, First Year Recap & Why Future Excites with Promise

    06/03/2026 | 57 mins.
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    The Nintendo Switch 2 approaches its first birthday & we share our thoughts on the opening months of the Switch 2's life, as well as our hopes for the coming year. Furthermore, is a Direct coming this month? We share what we know & when we may see more of what Nintendo has planned for 2026 and beyond. 
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  • Nate The Hate

    Nintendo Switch 2: What's Next? Here's What We Know: 3D Mario & Direct Timing, Summer Lineup & More

    03/27/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
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    The Nintendo Switch 2 is nearing its second year & some are still waiting for a major, must-have title to arrive. Despite a cozy start to 2026.... the Nintendo Switch 2 is about to have an interesting summer with new entries to famed franchises & a major holiday release that'll make fans thrilled.
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About Nate The Hate
Home of unscripted, raw, and one take honest opinions about the world of video games. Just blunt statements, truth, and harsh reality. With Modern Vintage Gamer (MVG). New episodes every week.
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