Nintendo Direct Predictions: 2D Mario, Dragon Quest, Mario RPG, Metroid Prime & More
A new Nintendo Direct is upon us & we are ready to give our thoughts and predictions on what we hope may be shown. With Nintendo's second half lacking content, this is the moment to announce their lineup for the remainder of 2023 and what title will serve as their big holiday release. Perhaps a new 2D Mario?
6/20/2023
1:35:26
Did Xbox Do Enough to EXCITE Gamers in 2023 & Beyond? ft. Rand al Thor
The Xbox Showcase has concluded & Microsoft delivered a show that the Xbox brand desperately needed. Highlighting a large array of first-party games, release dates for major releases, & Japanese partnerships, the Xbox Showcase infused the Xbox brand with much needed energy; but was it enough to give the Xbox momentum in 2023 and beyond?
6/13/2023
1:33:11
PS5 Hit With a BIG Problem & Impacts on Future; PlayStation Showcase Reaction & Thoughts
The first PlayStation Showcase of 2023 has aired & with it came a fresh look at upcoming games, but also the revelation of a BIG problem for the PS5. As 2023 advances and the future software lineup is developed, we may see the true impacts of this issue make its presence known. Furthermore, we discuss the Showcase, the future of PSVR2 and if Sony has given the Xbox a chance to to reclaim some momentum
5/31/2023
1:04:17
PS5 Showcase HYPE Predictions: Spider-Man 2 Release Date, Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake & More
The first PlayStation Showcase of 2023 is upon us & with it comes high hope & expectation. With a focus on PS5 and PSVR2, it's now the time for Sony to give specifics on their 2023 lineup with a Spider-Man 2 release date, shed light on the future of PSVR2, and share surprising third-party reveals. Everyone expects Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake to make an appearance, but could more Metal Gear Solid be shown? Will Spider-Man 2 take on Starfield in September? We discuss these and more in our PS Showcase predictions.
5/22/2023
1:25:32
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to Achieve the Impossible?
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, is soon releasing for Nintendo Switch & many are wondering: can it outsell its predecessor? We analyze historic trends, note growth in the gaming scene since 2017 and weigh potential impacts of the higher price to formulate our own thoughts and conclusions on whether or not Tears of the Kingdom can do the impossible & outsell Breath of the Wild.