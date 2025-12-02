Powered by RND
The Mike Macdonald Show on Seattle Sports
The Mike Macdonald Show on Seattle Sports

  • The Mike Macdonald Show-We had great situational awareness and played off one another
    Mike Macdonald joins Brock and Salk to discuss the Seahawks shutout win over Minnesota, how important DeMarcus Lawrence has been to this team, what his defense did best, what problems Minnesota's defense presented and how they shut down JSN, where he feels they are at with establishing his culture. Plus, some injury updates.
    26:16
  • The Mike Macdonald Show -On JSN-One of the best ways for us to win, is to get him the ball
    Mike Macdonald joins Brock and Salk to discuss the Seahawks win over the Titans, what impressed him about Cam Ward, the tackling with a lot of depth guys stepping up, whether he considers his team a fun loving bunch, JSN breaking records while not looking for the spotlight, and the support they felt from the large number of Seahawks fans that traveled to Tennessee.
    24:57
  • The Mike Macdonald Show-How do you balance aggressiveness and protecting the ball?
    Mike Macdonald joins Brock and Salk to discuss yesterday's loss, how he makes crucial in game decisions while calling defense, what it's like to go head to head with Sean McVay, how he will approach trying to cut back turnovers with wanting Darnold to remain aggressive, what a healthy Uchenna Nwosu brings to this team, the Rams executing a perfect punt, and some injury updates.
    25:10
  • The Mike Macdonald Show-On staying focused when you have the momentum
    Mike Macdonald joins the show to discuss what it's like on the sidelines when you open up a big lead as the Seahawks did yesterday, what he likes about the pass rush, how Nick Emmanwori has grown, the importance of the special teams play, the run pass ratio yesterday, what he saw from Rashid Shaheed and an injury update on Jarran Reed.
    24:54
  • The Mike Macdonald Show-I love how our guys are preparing and our mentality
    Mike Macdonald joins Brock and Salk to discuss why he was so happy with his team's performance in last night's win, what complementary football means to him, whether he can feel a freedom as a playcaller with how many blitzing options are available to him, what DeMarcus Lawrence brings to the team, if the numbers being out out there for Grey Zabel support what he sees, how the Bucs loss helped them and how Brandon Pili ended up on kickoff coverage.
    25:31

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald joins Brock & Salk on Seattle Sports after each game for an insider's perspective you won't hear anywhere else.
