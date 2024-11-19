BREAKING: DODGERS SIGN ROKI SASAKI! WHY ROKI CHOSE LA REVEALED!

The Dodgers have done it again! In this special breaking news episode, we dive into the monumental signing of Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki. 🌟 Why did Sasaki choose LA over other teams? How will he fit into the Dodgers' rotation? And what does this mean for the team's championship aspirations?Join us as we break down all the details, explore Sasaki’s journey, and reveal the inside story of how the Dodgers landed one of the most sought-after players in the world. Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy