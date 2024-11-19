BREAKING: DODGERS SIGN ROKI SASAKI! WHY ROKI CHOSE LA REVEALED!
The Dodgers have done it again! In this special breaking news episode, we dive into the monumental signing of Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki. 🌟 Why did Sasaki choose LA over other teams? How will he fit into the Dodgers' rotation? And what does this mean for the team's championship aspirations?Join us as we break down all the details, explore Sasaki's journey, and reveal the inside story of how the Dodgers landed one of the most sought-after players in the world.
49:50
Massive Roki Sasaki Update, Padres Eliminated From Roki Sweepstakes, Dalton Rushing Joins the Show
In this episode, we bring you a massive update on Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki! We break down the latest news on his MLB future and why the San Diego Padres are officially out of the running. Plus, we're joined by Dalton Rushing, one of the Dodgers' rising stars, for an exclusive interview!Don't miss this action-packed episode filled with insider updates, expert analysis, and an exciting look at the next generation of baseball talent. Tune in now!
56:26
Dodgers 26-Man Opening Day Roster, Roki Sasaki Update, 4 Players the Dodgers Will Still Sign
In this episode, we break down the Dodgers' projected 26-man Opening Day roster and discuss who's in, who's out, and who might still surprise us. We'll also dive into the latest updates on Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki and his potential MLB future. Plus, we explore four players the Dodgers could still sign to bolster their roster before the season begins. Don't miss this jam-packed episode full of hot takes, insider insights, and everything you need to know about your Boys in Blue!
57:45
Very Latest on Roki Sasaki, Hyeseong Kim Reveals Why He Picked Dodgers, Snell Owns Giants Fan & More
In this episode, we dive into the very latest updates on Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki and what his potential MLB move could mean. Plus, Hyeseong Kim breaks down his decision to join the Dodgers, giving fans an inside look at what drew him to Los Angeles. And if that's not enough drama, Blake Snell hilariously claps back at a Giants fan, adding fuel to the rivalry fire. We'll cover all that and more—don't miss this action-packed episode!
54:06
Roki Sasaki Update, Dodgers, Padres, Blue Jays Finalists, Details on Second Meeting With Roki & More
In this episode, we dive into the latest updates on Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki, including details from his second meeting with MLB teams. We break down why the Dodgers, Padres, and Blue Jays have emerged as the top contenders in the race to sign the superstar. Plus, get insider details on what makes Sasaki such a sought-after talent and how he could reshape any rotation. Don't miss this in-depth analysis of what's next for Sasaki and more MLB news!
Formerly known as the Dodgers Nation Blue Heaven Podcast, we have grown to become the Dodgers Nation Podcast Network: Join Doug McKain and special guests from around MLB, as we talk about this week in Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball. We pull from our platform of nearly one million followers across social media to gain insight on what the fans are thinking and do our best to represent all perspectives in the Dodgers Community. Look out for special interviews with other bloggers, celebrities, players, and more, along with giveaways for the best fans on earth!